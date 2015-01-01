Studio4/E+ via Getty Images

Uncertain Times

In times of economic uncertainty, investors flee to assets they perceive to be safe. These typically include fixed income (although 2022 was no haven for investors seeking relief), and, when equities as an asset class are not under fire, in large, blue-chip companies. Quality companies with strong balance sheets provide are, in investors' minds, better able to weather economic storms or uncertain interest rate environments.

As a class, REITs have faced an uphill battle in this environment. Remote work has created a lease renewal cliff that many Office REITs are running towards at full steam ahead. Data Center REITs are feeling the pinch of an increasingly commoditized product and hyper-scale customers that are wondering if it's better to simply build their own data center. Residential REITs are suffering from the pain of interest rates affecting single and multi-family home building. And many investors are finding out the hard way that some Mortgage REITs are little more than levered bond funds.

Where can dividend and REIT investors turn, then, in these tough times? We believe that Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) is a REIT with a compelling case for stability through these uncertain days (and the dividend, at 4.7%, is nothing to sneeze at, either).

Table For How Many?

Four Corners was spun off from Darden Properties (DRI) as a result of the high-profile 2015 proxy fight between Darden and hedge fund Starboard Value. The new company received 100% of a little over 400 properties, a mix of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse locations.

Today, the company has a total of 1,043 leases spread across 131 brands. The businesses which it leases to are impressive--mainstay, household names with multi-year lease durations that can help the company remain steady through difficult times.

FCPT Locations & Brands (Company Presentation)

Topping off Four Corners holdings are Olive Garden (312 locations) and Longhorn Steakhouse (115). The company has also expanded into other mainstay fast-food restaurants like KFC (33), Taco Bell (12), Arby's (16), and even a few Starbucks (14). Interestingly--and importantly--the company has also been smart about expanding into leases that are not in the restaurant space but are resilient categories all their own. Caliber Collision (26 locations), NAPA Auto Parts (15) and Tires Plus (11).

The only area of their lease portfolio that we might foresee weakness in for the longer term is the company's urgent care locations. It has a total of 12 leased by WellNow, and this, in our mind, presents the biggest risk within the portfolio as the unit economics of the urgent care business are often poor.

FCPT Geographic Diversity (Company Presentation)

Four Corners is also not limited by geography. While investors sometimes find themselves victim to geographic concentration with certain REITs, Four Corners has a truly nationwide presence. While its leases do have a heavier eastern-U.S. concentration (and Texas), the company is importantly not overly concentrated within one or two geographic segments of the U.S. market.

Lease Duration & Risk

Given that a large amount of Four Corner's portfolio is tied up in Darden restaurants, we would characterize Four Corners as having "Olive Garden risk." If Darden were to not renew its leases, then Four Corners would obviously suffer a material loss. So, how realistic is this risk?

Investors in REITs, especially restaurant or hospitality REITs, also likely have the looming specter of a recession at the top of their minds. How insulated or exposed is Four Corners to this risk?

Lease Renewal Schedule (Company Presentation)

Let's start by taking a look at Four Corners' lease maturity schedule. Currently its properties are 99.9% occupied (not bad), and the remaining weighted average lease term is 8.3 years (again, not bad). The fact that the average lease term is more than 5 years out gives us confidence in the company's ability to see through a recession which, if history is any guide, is likely to last a year or less.

The company's next big spat of lease renewals comes in 2027, with 13.8% of outstanding leases up for renewal. The high rate of renewals continues on then until 2033, when renewal rates drop back off.

Some investors might see this as a risk: with a large percentage of the portfolio up for renewal over several years, what will renewal rates look like?

For this we point to the brand-name security of Four Corners' current tenants. Given that the company leases to companies that operate on a national scale and, importantly, do not operate franchise models (Burger King and Chili's being the exceptions), we assess the risk of Darden to shutter dozens of locations at this time to be low.

Additionally, Four Corners is currently a net acquirer of properties. To this point, the company acquired 42 new properties in the fourth quarter (and to the brand strength question in the paragraph above, 33 of those locations were corporate-operated).

So, far as the Olive Garden risk goes, we believe that the risk is relatively minimal. The Olive Garden franchise is a net grower for Darden, but we would caution those who own shares of Four Corners to be aware of the exposure at a minimum, and to be at least peripherally aware of Darden's ongoing performance as a restaurant operator since its fortunes are so linked with Four Corners.

For the recession risk, we think that Four Corners' strong list of national tenants and relatively low lease renewal rates over the near term will provide a cushion for investors as long as the recession follows historical patterns and doesn't evolve into something more substantial (something like the great financial crisis, for example).

Debt

Revenue for REITs is typically a predictable affair--leases are set and payment schedules are pre-planned. With this in mind, REIT investors must pay careful attention to the debt structure of REITs they invest in. In the previous zero-interest rate regime, it was likely tempting for many REITs to fund acquisitions with variable-rate debt. This debt was cheaper than fixed rate debt several years ago (much like variable or teaser-rate mortgages), but this low rate, of course, comes with a key assumption: that rates won't rise too quickly.

Luckily for investors of Four Corners, the company largely eschewed variable rate debt. The company is well capitalized for a REIT, with total debt of a little over $1 billion against revenues of $223 million in 2022. 90% of that debt is fixed or hedged at an average rate of 3.39%, with the remaining 10% is variable.

The company is also taking a disciplined approach to raising capital in the current environment. Management (smartly, in our opinion) tapped the capital markets in Q4, selling equity to raise $72 million, and dispositions of under-performing properties (a handful of Red Lobster and Burger King locations) for $26 million in 2022.

Four Corners has not fully abandoned the debt market, of course, but we like the opportunistic approach management has thus far taken in order to continue with its acquisitions.

The Bottom Line

Four Corners produced FFO per diluted share of $1.60 for 2022 against $1.56 in 2021. The company raised its dividend from $0.33 to $0.34 per share for 2022, a current yield of 4.78%. With the company's expanding portfolio, and average annual built-in rent escalation of 1.42% through the end of 2027, we think that Four Corners is set to make investors smile.

Risks to this thesis include a recession that is far deeper than what is currently expected, and a material deterioration at Darden.

With the properties mix of medium-to-low ticket sit down restaurants, quick serve, fast food, and non-restaurant properties spread across a wide geographical footprint, we think Four Corners is a REIT worth serious consideration for dividend and real-estate minded investors.