Four Corners Property Trust: Why This Under-Covered REIT Deserves Your Attention

Feb. 20, 2023 8:17 PM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)DRI
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
848 Followers

Summary

  • Born out of a Darden Restaurants spinoff, Four Corners Property Trust invests mainly in high-quality, nationally-visible brand name properties.
  • Management smartly raised capital through means other than credit markets in 2022 amidst rising interest rates.
  • The company is diversifying its portfolio away from a restaurant-only strategy.

It was delicious

Studio4/E+ via Getty Images

Uncertain Times

In times of economic uncertainty, investors flee to assets they perceive to be safe. These typically include fixed income (although 2022 was no haven for investors seeking relief), and, when equities as an asset class are not under

FCPT Locations and Brands

FCPT Locations & Brands (Company Presentation)

FCPT Geographic Diversity

FCPT Geographic Diversity (Company Presentation)

Lease Renewal Schedule

Lease Renewal Schedule (Company Presentation)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
848 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Factual errors may exist and will be corrected if identified. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.