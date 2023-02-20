Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 20, 2023 7:52 PM ETIluka Resources Limited (ILKAF), ILKAY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.48K Followers

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCPK:ILKAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom O'Leary - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Adele Stratton - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Blackwell - Head, Projects and Sales and Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Paul Young - Goldman Sachs

Levi Spry - UBS

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Al Harvey - JP Morgan

Matthew Hope - Credit Suisse

Operator

Thank you all for standing by. And welcome to the Iluka Resources Full-Year Results 2022 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today’s call is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Mr. Tom O'Leary, Managing Director. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Tom O'Leary

Thank you and good morning. With me are Adele Stratton, Matthew Blackwell, and Luke Woodgate. Thank you for joining us. It’s been an extraordinary year for Iluka and that’s reflected in the materials we’ve related today out of our full-year results. I like to acknowledge that the outset, the substantial trust invested in our company, whether it's at any Eneabba in Western Australia for our Rare Earth Refinery; at Balranald in New South Wales to implement our remote underground mining technology.

We're working with the Far West Coast Peoples on the potential Atacama development in South Australia. We're in the Wimmera region of Western Victoria to open up a significant rare earth and [zircon prospect] [ph]. We're undertaking work that is significant for us and for our stakeholders. Central to the trust necessary to do this are our sustainability credentials and approach, which we've drawn out on Slide 3 of the presentation and the award we refer to on Slide 4 provides a strong example.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.