There has been much written recently about the yield curve.

Most of the discussion has focused on the inversion of the curve (that is that short rates are now higher than long rates) and the power yield curve inversion has for predicting recessions.

Over the past four decades inverted yield curves have been five for five in preceding recessions.

The standard measure of inversion is subtracting the yield on 3-month Treasury bills from the yield on 10-year Treasury notes. Historically this relationship is positive, but occasionally, as we are experiencing now, short rates are higher than long rates, creating the inversion.

The current 3-month Treasury bill is yielding 4.81% while the 10-year Treasury note is yielding 3.81%, causing the curve to be inverted by -100 basis points. This is the most inverted the curve has been in more than 40 years.

A key element in the analysis of yield curves is that there is a lag between maximum inversion and the onset of a recession. Typically, this lag is between 12 – 18 months.

The curve first inverted in October 2022, with the peak inversion occurring on January 18, 2023 at -132 basis points. Since the maximum inversion was only one month ago, the historical predictive precedent of the curve suggests a recession is still several months away.

Besides being a recession indicator, the shape of the yield curve has broader applications and can be used to help in structuring fixed income portfolios.

Inside the Yield Curve

The yield curve is represented by more than just two points. By definition, the yield curve shows interest rates at various maturities. Typically, yields for US Treasuries are used as they are the most plentiful issuer of debt and carry no credit risk. The curve consists of yields at maturities ranging from one month to 30 years.

Normally, the curve is positively sloped as investors require higher returns for lending money for longer periods of time and taking on more risk. However, there are periods when the curve is flat, and occasionally there are periods when it inverts. The change in the shape of the curve occurs because the yields at each maturity do not always move by the same amount, or necessarily in the same direction.

The chart below shows two curves, the first from one year ago and the second from the close on Friday. The yellow curve, from one year ago before the Fed began tightening, shows the typical positive slope, while the current green curve is inverted.

We can see that rates across the curve have risen over the past year, although the yields on the front end of the curve have risen much more dramatically. The Fed has tightened eight times for a total of 450 basis points since last March, and this is reflected in the front end, where the 3- month T-bill has risen by 445 basis points. The chart is illustrative of how much the Fed controls short rates.

Longer maturities have also risen, but much less dramatically. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond has only risen by 158 basis points during this time. The disparity in rate increases due to the Fed tightening caused the yield curve to move from its normal positive slope to the current inversion.

If one were to consider establishing a position in fixed income securities, the question is what bonds to buy?

Bond Portfolio Construction

There are three main ways to structure a bond portfolio:

The Ladder: A portfolio holding an equal number of bonds at each maturity;

The Bullet: A portfolio with all bonds at one maturity;

The Barbell: A portfolio which combines a heavy weighting of short securities and long securities.

The Ladder structure performs best when interest rates move by the same amount at each maturity. This is called a parallel shift in the yield curve. The Bullet structure performs best when the yield curve steepens. The Barbell structure performs best when the yield curve flattens or inverts.

Recommendation

Interest rates have risen significantly over the past year, making fixed income securities more attractive than they have been in quite some time. Just this past week Treasury bills reached 5.0% for the first time since 2007.

Given the current shape of the yield curve, an investor who is interested in creating a position in bonds is advised to utilize the Barbell structure. In doing so one can take advantage of the high short-term rates by increasing the overall yield of the bond portfolio, and benefit as the curve dis-inverts, or returns to a more normal shape.

Below are examples of portfolios using the three different maturity structures. Each portfolio has the same exposure to interest rates, with comparable durations.

Ladder Bullet Barbell 20% 2-yr T-note 20% 3-yr T-note 40% 6-month T-bill Portfolio Composition 20% 7- yr T-note 100% 10-yr T-note 20% 20-yr T-bond 60% 20-yr T-bond 20% 30-yr T-bond Portfolio Yield 4.16% 3.82% 4.42% Portfolio Duration 8.6 years 8.5 years 8.6 years Click to enlarge

We recommend the Barbell portfolio, which is comprised of a 40% position in 6-month T-bills and a 60% position in the 20-yr T-bond. The 6-month T-bill is the highest yielding point on the current curve and yields 5.02%. Combined with the 20-yr T-bond, the Barbell has the highest yield of the three portfolios at 4.42%, a full 60 basis points greater than the Bullet portfolio and 26 basis points more than the Ladder.

The Barbell will outperform the other two structures as the yield curve reverts to its mean.

By looking inside the yield curve and focusing on its changing shape, a bond investor can improve their returns without taking on more market risk.

