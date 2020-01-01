Scott Olson

by Rob Isbitts

Make no mistake about it: in modern investment markets, volatility is an asset. In other words, investors can use changes in stock market or bond market volatility to pursue price appreciation, cash flow from option premiums, or both. And, while covered call strategies like JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI), now over $20B in assets, have captured the attention, there are other ways to pursue a steadier total return that starts with investing off the volatility of the S&P 500. PUTW is one of them. And, with PUTW outperforming JEPI noticeably to start 2023, I decided to get more familiar with this somewhat orphaned version of covered option writing, which has a mere $100mm in AUM. My conclusion: with volatility and the VIX apparently going through a dramatic change from some new influences, PUTW is worthy of being tracked alongside JEPI and others in this peer group.

Strategy

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) aim to track a unique index created by a unique index creator, Volos Portfolio Solutions. The Volos US Large Cap Target 2.5% Put Write Index operates on a monthly investment cycle, selling short two put options on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) with different expiration dates. The proceeds of these option sales and other collateral are invested in U.S. 3-Month Treasury Bills.

According to Wisdom Tree, PUTW's fund creator, "options are written at a strike price that is the higher of the “at the money” exercise price or that has a premium that is closest to 2.5%. Options are written twice a month, instead of quarterly or longer, to capture more gross premium with a target expiration of either the first Friday or the third Friday of the following month. The options can be sold prior to expiration.

ETF Grades

Offense/Defense: Offense

Segment: Tactical

Sub-Segment: Option-Enhanced

Technical Ratings

Short-Term (next 3 months): D

Long-Term (next 12 months): D

Rating scale: A = Excellent, B = Good, C = Fair, D = Weak, F = Poor

For a detailed description of MII's proprietary technical rating system, see disclosures at bottom of this report.

Holding Analysis

Here is a helpful graphic from WisdomTree.com, which shows the PUTW strategy in generic form. As I write this, the ETF owns a pair of SPY puts expiring next month (March 2023). Importantly, the actual investment in the put options is very small as a percentage of the total PUTW asset base. The key to understanding this is the "Target Exposure per Tranche" column. The options are used to effectively "cover" the AUM in the ETF. So, with PUTW sitting around $100mm in assets, each option contract has a "notional" value (the value the options represent if exercised) of about $50mm. Currently, that only takes up about 2% of assets. The rest is invested in US Treasury Bills.

Strengths

Put writing has been around for decades. The goal of that strategy is similar to writing covered calls in that it does not prioritize participating in the long-term returns of the underlying asset (e.g. S&P 500 Index). Option writing strategies are all about collecting cash flow now in exchange for the obligation to do something before the options expire, if certain conditions occur.

PUTW potentially exploits stock market volatility to bring in cash flow and lower the volatility of equity-related investing, versus owning the S&P 500 outright with no hedging. At the money put writing brings in a decent chunk of cash flow and has historically been a noticeable cushion against equity market weakness. PUTW was down 10% last year, when the S&P 500 was down nearly double that amount.

Weaknesses

In the case of PUTW, the puts are written at the money or close to it, so the potential obligation is the buy the S&P 500. While that tends not to happen, since most options are exercised at or near expiration, after which PUTW has rotated to the next month's option contracts, the options themselves are vulnerable to both stock market movement and a decrease in volatility, as the latter shrinks potential put premiums PUTW can bring in.

Opportunities

From what I can tell from both my discussions with investors in the Seeking Alpha comments section, as well as investment/ETF industry professionals, JEPI has become one of the more popular ETFs around. $20B in AUM is good evidence of that, since about 98% of those assets have been accumulated over the past 2 years. That appears to be at least in part based on a combination of strong performance rebounding from 2020's flash-crash. JEPI has essentially delivered a flat total return since September of 2021. But the assets keep pouring in. It appears that as long as investors earn cash flow, they don't mind if it is essentially getting their own money back.

PUTW is not a world of difference from that scenario, but it is starting to look interesting. One reason is that T-Bill rates are now in the 5% range, and that's where most of PUTW is invested. That offers a much better cushion than this ETF has ever had, since that T-Bill rate was nearly zero for most of PUTW's first couple of years.

As you can see in the chart below, PUTW has outperformed JEPI by a few percentage points so far this year. No investor should make that a rationale to buy any ETF, but it does prompt me to give PUTW a closer look for the first time. Another source of my interest in this quirky little ETF (other than my general intrigue in such securities) is that the option market is changing dramatically. There is a lot more volume, and SPY options have expiration dates every trading day. For "old-timers" like me who used to get stock quotes out of the newspaper, this is both a step forward in flexibility and downright scary. I will be watching to see how this new era of option speculation by retail investors impacts those of us who just want some peace and quiet as we collect premium income.

Threats

PUTW is tied to that rampant increase in SPY option trading, and a set of new entrants to that market who appear to be treating it more like owning a lottery ticket. Look up 0DTE options if you want to learn more about that new potential threat.

Conclusions

ETF Quality Opinion

PUTW is interesting to me, and I will be tracking it. I already am enamored with T-Bills in the current environment, so the idea of adding T-Bills but with the main purpose being to capture put option premium is something that could be a portfolio enhancer in the modern investment era we find ourselves in.

ETF Investment Opinion

PUTW ETF is a Hold for me in this initial report. Let's see how it continues forward. By that, I don't mean what strategy it uses, since that is very disciplined and transparent. I'm referring to the possibility that this strategy might be getting closer to really coming into its own.

