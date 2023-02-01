Q4 2022 U.S. Retail Scorecard - Update Feb. 20, 2023

Summary

  • To date, 103 of the 201 companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported their EPS results for Q4 2022, representing 51% of the index.
  • All eyes are on Walmart and Home Depot as they kick off Q4 retail earnings season.
  • Walmart’s e-commerce is expected to grow a robust 16.3%, while Home Depot is expected to see 1.5% e-commerce growth for Q4 2022.

Retail Report Shows Consumer Spent More On Goods In June

Brandon Bell

By Jharonne Martis

To date, 103 of the 201 companies in our Retail/Restaurant Index have reported their EPS results for Q4 2022, representing 51% of the index. Of those companies that have reported their quarterly results, 63% announced that profits beat analysts’ expectations, while 4% delivered

Refinitiv Earnings Dashboard

Source: I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Walmart and Home Depot Same Store Sales, Earnings, Revenue Estimates - Q4 2022

Source: I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

Digital Sales Growth Estimates - Q4 2022

Source: Eikon Workspace

Same Store Sales and Earnings Estimates - Q4 2022

Source: I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends.

