While CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) looks attractively priced and appears to be riding some solid trends, its decision to not pay down debt is an issue. Meanwhile, the company could be over-earning on contactless cards, similar to how it was over-earnings with EMV cards several years ago.

Company Profile

PMTS is a manufacturer of credit, debit, and prepaid debit cards for banks, credit unions, retailers, and other institutions. The company produces both EMV and non-EMV cards. EMV cards are the smart chip cards that users shove into card reads. EMV stands for Europay, Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), the companies that developed the technical standards behind them. Non-EMV cards don’t have a chip and rely on magnetic stripes on the back of cards, which are swiped into machines.

PMTS also produces both EMV and non-EMV cards with contactless technology. These cards have radio-frequency identification (RFID) antennas that utilize near field communications (NFC) technology that can process transactions just by being in the vicinity of an NFC-enabled payment terminal.

The company also offers card personalization services. This can include things such as embossing, UV cured flat printing, thermal printing, and laser engraving. The company provides special packaging for these cards as well.

PMTS also gives its clients the ability to purchase eco-friendly cards that are made up of up to 98% upcycled plastic. Branded under the Earth Elements name, the cards can be made of recycled PET-G, recycled PVC, or recovered ocean-bound plastic.

In addition to manufacturing cards, PMTS also provides a SaaS solution that allows firms to instantly issue cards to their customers. Through its Card@Once instant card issuance system, bank branches can issue a customer a personalized, permanent debit or credit card on the spot. These cards can be issued with a magnetic stripe, a contact EMV, or a contactless dual-interface EMV.

PMTS does not manufacture EMV, contactless microchips, or antennas, and instead sources them from several suppliers.

Opportunities

The credit card issuance business is pretty steady. Approximately 60% of new cards issued each year are due to card expirations or reissuance, while another 15% comes from replacing lost or stolen cards. Meanwhile, 15% comes from customers switching financial institutions and another 10% from new accounts. V and MA card circulation, meanwhile, has growth at about an 8% CAGR from 2018-2021.

Company Presentation

Meanwhile, the company is benefiting from the trend in adding contactless technology to cards. These cards carry higher selling prices and profitability due to their more advanced features. The U.S. began implementing contactless technology later than much of the world, and PMTS estimates that only 40% of cards at the end of 2021 in the U.S. had the technology. In Q3, it said it thought penetration was between 50-60%. It expects 85% penetration by 2025.

PMTS is also benefitting from the ESG movement with its Earth Elements line. The company is projecting eco-focused payment cards to grow at a ~50% CAGR form 2021 to 2026. The company is particularly focused on its offering using recovered ocean-bound plastics called Second Wave. PMTS has filed patents and launched a large sales and marketing effort around these cards since its launch in 2019.

Risks

When PMTS IPO’d back in late 2015, it was riding the transition to EMV chips, which at the time carried higher prices and was more profitable. This sounds familiar to what the company is now seeing with contactless cards, where it is seeing similar dynamics. For example, the company attributed the 31% increase in its debit and credit segment primarily from increased sales of higher-priced contactless cards.

On the company’s Q3 earnings call in November, CEO Scott Scheirman said:

“Our debit and credit business was again driven by strong growth from higher-priced contactless cards, but we saw good increases across our portfolio of solutions. Card sales growth in the segment resulted primarily from unit volume increases as more than 85% of Secure Card growth was due to volume, with the remainder from higher average selling prices due to price increases and favorable mix. … “Customer demand has been very strong, but we would not have been able to deliver against it without the improvements we have made in our business. Specifically, we have invested in equipment and technology and make process changes that allowed us to increase our Secure Card capacity by nearly 50% this year. We've also worked to reduce customer lead times from the high levels prompted last year by supply chain disruptions, which have affected the entire industry.”

Notably, the EMV wave that PMTS was riding suddenly went off the rails starting in the second half of 2016 with the market only about 56% penetrated (according to the company), a similar amount to where PMTS now sees contactless cards penetration. Demand suddenly plummeted as large issuers had been stockpiling EMV cards, and average selling prices crumbled as well.

Given the supply chain disruptions the industry saw in 2021, large financial institutions may once again have decided to stockpile cards. PMTS’s stock was devastated after this happened, and the company’s high leverage left it as a zombie company on the brink of bankruptcy for years.

Since then, PMTS has done a good job of deleveraging. However, it’s de-levered strictly through increasing its EBITDA, not through actually paying down any debt. To me, that sounds like a company that may not have learned from its past mistakes.

Company Presentation

Large shareholder and activist investor, Steamboat Capital has also pointed out the company’s leverage and urged management to pay down debt. In December, the firm wrote (bold emphasis is Steamboat's):

“Seven years later, we are in the unfortunate position of having even higher leverage at 3.6x net debt, despite having generated nearly $300 million of EBITDA in excess of capital expenditures over that period. The frightening period from 2018 to 2020, when the company was on the brink of insolvency, saw its stock delisted to the OTC market and had its market capitalization dwindle to less than $10 million was a result of not appropriately aggressively deleveraging the company. While the company's business performance and stock price has finally begun to recover, the company's debt remains its single largest operational and financial risk, in our view. We believe that through debt repurchases, organic earnings growth and prudent capital market actions, CPI Card can finally achieve leverage ratios that can provide a sigh of relief to shareholders and creditors.”

If PMTS is over-earning with contactless cards like how it was over-earning with EMV cards, then EBITDA could once again take a big hit and the company could return to being very over-leveraged and on the brink of insolvency once more.

Valuation

PMTS stock currently trades at around 7.5x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $97.3 million and 6.5x the 2024 consensus of $111 million.

On a PE basis, it trades at 19x the 2023 consensus of $1.94 and 13.5x based on 2024 estimates of $2.71.

The company’s revenue is projected to increase around 10% in both 2023 and 2024, decelerating from 20% growth in 2022.

The stock has often commanded a trailing EV/EBITDA ratio over 10x.

PMTS Trailing EV/EBITDA (FinBox)

Conclusion

On the surface, PMTS looks like a great stock with a predictable business, solid secular trends, and an inexpensive valuation. However, what happened in the past tells us that this might not necessarily be the case.

The industry dynamics between EMV cards in 2016 and contactless cards in 2023 look eerily similar, and that would be bad news for PMTS. Meanwhile, the company decided to invest in equipment and technology instead of paying down debt. For a company, whose stock was left for dead for several years given its leverage, this is a mistake in my view.

As such, I think it’s best to stay on the sidelines with PMTS stock.