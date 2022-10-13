Graphite One: Early Days For Its Anode Material Project

Feb. 20, 2023 11:12 PM ETGraphite One Inc. (GPH:CA), GPHOF1 Comment
The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.31K Followers

Summary

  • Graphite One’s Graphite Creek Project has a Reserve of 22.5Mt (P&P) and a Resource of 287.3Mt (M&I&I).
  • The company released a PFS last October and aims to become a leading producer of graphite and battery anode materials.
  • However, the timeline is still vague, and a lot yet needs to be done.

Periodic Table Carbon

JacobH

Graphite One Inc. (OTCQX:GPHOF), or “G1” as the company refers to itself in some press releases, is a Canada-based graphite miner whose main asset is its Graphite Creek Property located on the Seward Peninsula in Alaska. And while the project has

Seward Peninsula, Alaska

Seward Peninsula, Alaska (Google Maps)

Graphite One Resource Size

Graphite One Resource Size (Graphite One PFS)

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.31K Followers
I primarily invest in natural resources, and I’m currently focused on the energy transition. The research that I publish here will be company-centric and will analyze both the quantitative as well as the qualitative aspects of companies that are on my radar. What that means is that articles will focus on individual companies and will not contain much discussion about broader economic trends driving demand for a resource. While I may write the odd piece about demand-drivers, the articles generally assume that the reader will already have some basic background knowledge about the sector; after all, it’s highly unlikely that someone would be looking to buy a lithium stock if they knew nothing about lithium. And besides, if readers wish to know more about my macro views, they can follow me on twitter. In addition to that, when analyzing a company, I believe that qualitative factors are just as important as quantitative factors. Simply knowing the Enterprise Value, NPV, and IRR of a mining project is not sufficient information for me to make an investment decision. Among other things, I want to understand how a project will fit into the industry supply chain, how realistic forecasted timelines are, and whether or not management has the ability to bring it home. So, please feel free to post any comments or questions about each article as this is a subject that I genuinely enjoy discussing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.