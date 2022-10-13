JacobH

Graphite One Inc. (OTCQX:GPHOF), or “G1” as the company refers to itself in some press releases, is a Canada-based graphite miner whose main asset is its Graphite Creek Property located on the Seward Peninsula in Alaska. And while the project has yet to begin construction, G1 did release a Prefeasibility Study (‘PFS’) last October that boasted some very respectable numbers.

Management has ambitious plans to build out the mine and construct a manufacturing plant in Washington State where anode materials and other value-added graphite products would be manufactured. The company, which recently announced notable drill results and already has the largest known graphite deposit in the US, plans to continue doing exploration work with the goal of increasing its Resource estimate.

Seward Peninsula, Alaska (Google Maps)

But in spite of these positive developments, there are several factors about which potential investors in this stock should be aware; issues related to the project's timeline and the company's cash balance may pull the stock price down. In this article, we'll review those issues as well as G1’s operations.

Company Background

Graphite One’s integrated mine and Secondary Treatment Plant (‘STP’) project has some impressive headline numbers. Its post-tax NPV 8% of $1.4 billion is over ten times the company’s current $130 million Enterprise Value, and its post-tax IRR of 22% along with its 5 year Payback are sure to attract some investor attention.

And while the company's Maiden Reserve of 3.8 Mt Proven at a grade of 6% Cg and 18.7 Mt Probable at 5.5% Cg is certainly very respectable, what's really intriguing about G1’s Graphite Creek Property is the size of its Resource. The PFS lists the Alaska property as having a Measured resource of 4.7 Mt at 5.8%, an Indicated amount of 27.9 Mt at 5.2%, and an impressive Inferred amount of 254.7 Mt at 5.1%. And just a few weeks ago, the company released some very promising preliminary drill results from its 2022 Field Program in which it indicated that an update to the M&I&I (Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resources) numbers should be forthcoming later in the first quarter.

Graphite One Resource Size (Graphite One PFS)

The infill drilling that was carried out during 2022 should, hopefully, result in the reclassification of some Inferred Resource into the M&I category. G1 also plans to complete 20k more meters of both infill and stop-out core drilling in 2023 and 2024 with the goal of improving the Project’s stats before the issuance of the Definitive Feasibility Study. Any changes may eventually lead to a restatement of the mine’s $661 million CapEx cost projection.

The other part of G1’s integrated graphite supply chain project is the graphite manufacturing facility that will be located in Washington State (‘STP’). Management estimates that permitting and construction of the STP will take 3 years, and the facility is slated to begin production a full 4 years before the Alaskan mine comes online, this will be done by purchasing graphite on the open market. There is also a battery recycling component to the project.

Project Timeline

There is little doubt that if this project was up and running today it would be very profitable, but it may be a while before we see production from either the STP or the mine.

The company has made some progress on the Washington State facility and has even signed a technology licensing agreement with Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Material Co. Ltd., a battery anode producer based in China; however, there is no projected construction start date as G1 has yet to select a site for the $580 million facility. Three years may also be an ambitious schedule to get the plant up and running as it can take up to 2 years to qualify battery material with a customer as specifications are very high. G1 is already taking steps to begin testing its Alaskan graphite, but construction of the anode facility will also require a lot of testing.

The Alaskan mine’s 2022 drill program, in which about 2k meters of core drilling was completed, cost over $13 million. The 2023 and 2024 drill programs, in which the company plans to drill 20k meters, will cost substantially more, and the DFS is projected to cost over $20 million. These are big numbers for a company that had just under $1.2 million of cash on its balance sheet on September 30th.

Takeaway

Management is undertaking efforts to raise cash, and the recently released PFS should help them in doing so. But the timeline for completion of G1's ambitious projects is still vague, and a lot yet needs to be done. For now, the stock is on my watchlist, but it’s still too early to begin accumulating, and for those reasons I rate the stock a Hold.

