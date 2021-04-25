metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Over the last couple of years, the share price of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR), which develops and provides infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in various geographies, has plummeted from a high of approximately $25.50 on April 25, 2021, to its 52-week low of $0.5624, on December 20, 2022.

Since than it has soared by over 3x to now trade at $1.80 per share as I write. Interestingly, the rebound in its share price coincided with the company announcement that it was terminating its market equity offering of $15.00 million on December 21, 2022.

Oddly enough, the deal was terminated just a few hours after it was announced in the morning of December 21, 2022. The market responded positively to the news, probably because it included a 12 percent interest rate to be paid per annum.

More than likely the reason for the jump in the share price was the timing of its 52-week low and the quick decision to terminate the financing.

In this article we'll look at some of its recent numbers, its liquidity issues, and what is prospects are to meet management guidance of being breakeven EBITDA by Q3 2023, along with "some" profitability.

TradingView

Some of the numbers

Revenue in the third quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, compared to revenue of $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2021. Revenue for the first nine months of 2022 was $15.4 million, compared to revenue of $11.2 million in the first nine months of 2021.

Recurring revenue jumped by $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, while increasing by $5.5 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Probably the biggest concern for REKR is the soaring amount of operating expenses, which jumped from $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, to $51.00 million in the third quarter of 2022. For the first nine months of 2021 operating expenses came in at $26.00 million and soared to $82.4 million in the first nine months of 2022.

Adjusted gross margin was 45 percent in the third quarter, approximately level year-over-year. For the first nine months of 2022 adjusted gross margin was 43 percent, down from 58 percent in adjusted gross margin in the first nine months of 2021. The decline in adjusted gross margin for the first nine months was attributed to boosting its investment in infrastructure. The company expects this to improve going forward.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was -$(9.2) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of -$(6.7) million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2022 was -$(29.6) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of -$(12.8) million in the first nine months of 2021.

Net loss in the reporting period was -$(48.00 million) or -$(0.90) per share, compared to a net loss of -$(9.6) million or -$(0.23) per share in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss for the first nine months of 2022 was -$(75.9) million or -$(1.58) per share, compared to a net loss of -$(19.8) million or -$(0.52) per share in the first nine months of 2021.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022 the company held cash and cash equivalents of $7.87 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $25.8 million at the end of calendar 2021.

Strategy

Its new sales model, which has been in effect since the third quarter of 2021, has transitioned from a focus on point-in-time sales to one that targets recurring revenue.

Based on the reported recurring revenue numbers, as mentioned above, the strategy appears to be increasingly successful, with third-quarter recurring revenue of $5.5 million suggesting the strategy may be gaining momentum.

Although the company continues to sell in its point-in-time hardware business, it's hanging its future hat on subscription services associated with data services and software. Presumably, that should result in lower expenses while scaling that business and growing its revenue base.

A couple of acquisitions it has made to facilitate the change are Waycare Technologies, which is now embedded within REKR's One Traffic Management platform, empowering it to quickly "identify and predict high-risk road segments faster, collaborate with all agencies and stakeholders; all while gathering real-time video and analytics of critical events happening on the roadway," and STS, which incorporates a pay-for-data sales model in the Department of Transportation of several states.

Expectations are the addition of these two companies to the REKR fold should lay a strong foundation for increasing recurring revenue over the long haul, adding more stability and consistency to its performance.

Liquidity challenges

The overall liquidity condition of the company is very weak, with operating expenses soaring, losses mounting, under $8.00 million in cash on hand at the end of the third quarter of 2022, and the termination of an equity offering only hours after it had been secured, it underscores the major challenge for the company as it attempts to move toward sustainable growth and profitability.

In the long term, if the company is able to figure out its short-term liquidity issues, its strategy is to build up a significant number of government contracts that run from a period of five to 10 years. The idea there is once enough of those are in place the company will be able to access traditional debt from a commercial bank.

That said, management is looking for that to happen sooner than later, which appears to be why it's projecting EBITDA to be breakeven by the third quarter of 2023, including some profitability.

With not much cash runway ahead of it, the company's exposure to this as its means to solve its liquidity issues is a very risky one. If it doesn't deliver on the strategy, I'm not sure how it's going to successfully move forward.

How it could turn things around

If REKR is to succeed, it has to do two things. The first is to secure enough capital to buy it time to implement and accelerate its business strategy. After terminating its $15.00 million loan, it makes me wonder if it's going to decide to issue shares to meet its capital requirements. While that could be considered negative by the market, I think it would be a positive if it's the difference between success and failure.

If it can solve its short-term liquidity issues, it has the business strategy in place to potentially work its way out of the challenges it faces on the bottom line in particular.

After significant investment in its infrastructure, it appears that, for the most part, the spending is over for now, which should help the company to improve its operating expenses, adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and net losses.

With its recurring revenue stream increasing by $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, if the company is able to maintain that momentum, it has the potential to reach management's goal of being EBITDA positive by the third quarter of 2023.

Taking into account its acquisitions of Waycare Technologies and STS, the company does have the pieces in place to give it a run.

The key thing to watch is how much the company is able to reduce expenses while increasing recurring revenue. If it's able to execute strongly in those two areas, it could surprise to the upside going forward.

Conclusion

While it's possible the company is able to work itself out of its current liquidity mess by boosting the number of government contracts it has, which include recurring revenue, that's really a long shot in my opinion. A lot of things will have to go right in order for it to do so.

But if it's able to do so, it's possible it will be able to access traditional commercial financing that will, under that scenario, at least solve its short-term liquidity problem. From there it could more aggressively pursue growth and increase spend on sales and marketing. Again, that's the best-case scenario. With the very high operating expenses of the company, combined with very modest revenue and under $8.00 million in available cash, I'm not sure how it will be able to continue operations without a quick infusion of cash, or an extraordinary amount of recurring revenue from a growing number of government contract wins.

For those reasons, I wouldn't touch this company, especially after it has moved up 3x for no visible reason at all. My thought is day traders saw the 52-week low and played the bounce, while some swing traders have also come in and have ridden REKR stock to its current levels.

But for investors, I see the current entry point as extremely risky, with a very high percentage of a chance that it's going to strongly correct based upon the lack of positive catalysts that could push its share price sustainably higher.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.