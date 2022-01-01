JPMorgan Chase: Well Positioned To Work Out The Decent Potential

Feb. 20, 2023 11:33 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
110 Followers

Summary

  • JPMorgan posted solid financials on the prints, however, with sourness reflecting the revision of future macro outlook.
  • I believe the US economy still has a margin of safety against the ongoing headwinds, allowing JPM to feel relatively sound with its diversified business lines.
  • Although the valuation of JPM offers a moderate upside, I believe my bullish call will pay out once the positive outlook works out.

J.P. Morgan Raises The Price Offered To Buyout Bear Stearns

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) delivered strong financial results in the recent quarter, albeit affected to some point by the more conservative macro outlook. I believe that the US economy still has a prominent margin of safety

JPM financial results

JPM financial results (company reports)

Comparable valuation

Comparable valuation (Seeking Alpha data, author’s estimates)

This article was written by

InSight Analytics profile picture
InSight Analytics
110 Followers
My investment approach is focused on determining attractively valued high quality stocks with near and long term growth drivers based on fundamental analysis, industry/macro trends.*Associated with Atlas Equity Research

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.