IEF: Simple Treasury Index ETF, Uncompelling Value Proposition

Feb. 20, 2023 11:36 PM ETiShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Juan de la Hoz
Summary

  • IEF invests in treasuries.
  • Treasuries have low credit risk, moderate interest rate risk, and low yields.
  • An overview of the fund follows.
Blank Government Check

wsmahar

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 1st.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is a simple treasury index ETF. IEF's treasury holdings have extremely low credit risk, but moderate interest

IEF

IEF

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

Chart
Data by YCharts
IEF's moderate interest rate risk is a negative for the fund and its shareholders, and one which is particularly important during a period of rising interest rates.

Chart
Data by YCharts
On a slightly more positive note, treasury rates have significantly increased since early 2022, with the benchmark 10Y treasury standing at 3.9% as of today.
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
IEF's dividends should grow until yields reach prevailing treasury rates. Specifically, fund dividends should grow until these reach around 3.5%, as per the fund's SEC yield. Said figure is slightly lower than the 3.9% 10Y treasury rate, due to the fund's investment in lower maturity treasuries.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

SeekingAlpha - Chart by Author

Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He focuses on dividend, bond, and income funds, with a strong focus on ETFs, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

