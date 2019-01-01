wsmahar

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 1st.

The iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is a simple treasury index ETF. IEF's treasury holdings have extremely low credit risk, but moderate interest rate risk, and a low 2.1% TTM dividend yield / 3.5% SEC yield. IEF also compares unfavorably to most other bond sub-asset classes, especially T-bills, which have lower interest rate risk and higher yields. IEF's overall value proposition is quite weak, and the fund compares unfavorably to its peers. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.

IEF - Basics

Sponsor: BlackRock

SEC Yield: 3.53%

Expense Ratio: 0.15%

Total Returns 10Y: 0.56%

Underlying Index: ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Index

IEF - Analysis

Index and Holdings

IEF is a treasury index ETF, tracking the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Index. It is a relatively simple index, meant to track the performance of 7-10 year treasuries. From what I've seen, nothing really stands out about the index. IEF itself invests in treasuries, with a weighted average maturity of 8.4 years, in-line with its index.

IEF

Credit Risk

IEF invests in treasuries, which are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States Federal Government, the strongest, most credit-worthy institution in the world. Credit risk is effectively nil, barring an unprecedented U.S. government default, as are default rates / probability of default.

IEF's nil credit risk means fund investors will almost certainly see long-term capital stability, and that the chances of long-term capital losses stemming from defaults are approximately zero.

As treasuries are incredibly safe securities, they tend to see strong demand, and hence higher prices, during downturns and recessions. Federal Reserve policy boosts this process further, as the Fed tends to cut interest rates when times are tough, which boosts bond and treasury prices. Due to this, IEF should see positive returns and outperformance during downturns and recessions, as was the case in 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent downturn.

Data by YCharts

IEF's safe holdings are the fund's most important benefit and positive.

Interest Rate Risk

IEF invests in 7-10 year treasuries. Maturities are somewhat high on an absolute basis, which results in moderately elevated interest rate risk, and a duration of 7.6 years. Interest rate risk is a bit higher than average for a bond fund, but not significantly so.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

IEF should see moderate, slightly above-average losses when interest rates rise, as was the case in 2022. Losses were particularly high that year, as the Federal Reserve hiked rates very aggressively. Losses have been lower during previous hiking cycles, and should be lower during future ones as well, at least assuming these are more moderate.

Data by YCharts IEF's moderate interest rate risk is a negative for the fund and its shareholders, and one which is particularly important during a period of rising interest rates.

Dividend Yield

IEF sports a 2.1% TTM dividend yield, an incredibly low figure on an absolute basis, and lower than that of most bond sub-asset classes.

Data by YCharts On a slightly more positive note, treasury rates have significantly increased since early 2022, with the benchmark 10Y treasury standing at 3.9% as of today. Data by YCharts

Higher treasury rates mean higher coupon rates for IEF's underlying holdings, which means higher income for the fund, and higher dividends for its shareholders. IEF's dividends have seen very healthy growth since early 2022, as expected.

Data by YCharts IEF's dividends should grow until yields reach prevailing treasury rates. Specifically, fund dividends should grow until these reach around 3.5%, as per the fund's SEC yield. Said figure is slightly lower than the 3.9% 10Y treasury rate, due to the fund's investment in lower maturity treasuries.

Although IEF's SEC yield / forward yield is quite a bit higher than its TTM dividend yield, it is still quite low on an absolute basis, and lower than that of other bond sub-asset classes.

Fund Filings - Chart by Author

IEF's comparatively low dividend yield is a negative for the fund and its shareholders, and a disadvantage relative to its peers.

Performance Analysis

IEF's performance track-record is quite mediocre, with a 10Y CAGR of only 0.9%, underperforming relative to bonds in general, and other bond sub-asset classes. Returns, or their lack thereof, were driven by extremely low treasury rates in the past, and lower bond prices / capital losses since 2022. Performance has improved as of late, as inflation stabilizes and markets re-price longer-term bonds in expectation of future rate cuts. Long-term performance remains poor, however.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by Author

IEF's poor performance track-record is another negative for the fund and its shareholders, and a disadvantage relative to peers.

T-Bill Comparison

In general terms, treasuries and IEF compare unfavorably to most other bond sub-asset classes. Interest rate is higher than average, yields are lower than average, and although credit risk is minimal, the overall risk-return profile of these securities is quite weak. Treasuries do have some differences and benefits relative to most other bonds, but this is less true when compared to t-bills.

Treasuries and IEF compare unfavorably to t-bills in most relevant metrics, with few positives or advantages relative to said asset class.

Treasuries and t-bills are both issued by the U.S. government, so credit risk is effectively the same for both asset classes.

Treasuries have much longer maturities than t-bills, so interest rate is significantly greater. IEF itself significantly underperformed t-bills in 2022, a period of rising interest rates.

Data by YCharts

Treasuries currently yield less than t-bills, and by a relatively healthy margin.

Data by YCharts

Treasuries almost always yield more than t-bills, so the situation above is quite rare, almost unprecedented. Spreads have not been this low in decades.

Data by YCharts

Only advantage treasuries have vis a vis t-bills is their outperformance during periods of lower interest rates. Specifically, IEF should outperform if 7-10 year treasury rates go down. Said rates are dependent on Federal Reserve intervention rates and market expectations thereof. In practice, rates will go down if markets expect the Fed will cut in the coming months, which should happen if inflation continues to go down. IEF has slightly outperformed t-bills YTD even as the Fed continues to hike rates, as inflation is going down, so investors expect the Fed to pivot in the coming months. Outperformance significantly decreased in February, as newer, higher inflation figures were released.

Data by YCharts

Notwithstanding the above, it seems clear that t-bills are an overall better investment opportunity than treasuries right now, due to their lower interest rate risk and higher yields.

Conclusion

IEF's treasury holdings have extremely low credit risk, but moderate interest rate risk, and a low 3.5% SEC yield. IEF ETF compares unfavorably to most other bond sub-asset classes, especially t-bills. As such, I would not be investing in the fund at the present time.