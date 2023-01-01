Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User

Over the past few years Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has established itself as the dominant audio streaming platform globally. Despite this, investors generally remain skeptical about the company's ability to generate decent profit margins. This is likely somewhat shortsighted given Spotify's recent strategic moves. At the end of 2022, Spotify had over 100 million tracks, 5 million podcasts and 300,000 audio books on their platform. Continued user growth and product expansion should improve Spotify's margins and in time bargaining power. While the stock is not as undervalued as it was several months ago, even a modest level of profitability should still see Spotify outperform the market over a longer time frame.

Vertical Competition

Universal Music’s CEO recently suggested that the current streaming business model needed to be revamped as it is unfair for artists. Lucien Grainge suggested that music streaming needs to better reward artists, regardless of if they are signed to a major label. This comes after publishers and streaming services recently agreed on royalty rates extending through to 2027.

Payments to rights holders are currently calculated by dividing the pool of revenue coming from subscriptions and advertising according to the proportion of total streams accruing to the rights holder. UMG is supposedly working towards a model that will provide fair compensation for creators, regardless of content format (audio or short-form video).

Music labels are the primary beneficiary of the current arrangement, taking a disproportionately large share of the value created. Universal's position is likely driven more by concern that streaming services are slowly amassing bargaining power, rather than out of a genuine concern for artists. It also appears to be a response to the growing importance of short-form video and the potential bargaining power of platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Instagram.

Horizontal Competition

While Spotify has established itself as the dominant music streaming service globally, and likely faces little threat from services like Apple Music (AAPL), there is a looming threat from TikTok.

ByteDance appears set to release its own music streaming service, TikTok Music. The service has been teased on social media and is reportedly being developed by the existing subscription-based music streaming service Resso, which is currently available in India, Indonesia and Brazil. Spotify has suggested that they are not currently seeing competitive pressure from Resso in these markets. This rumor is supported by job openings and a US trademark application for “TikTok Music” filed by ByteDance.

This is not TikTok’s only strategic move related to music though. TikTok launched a music marketing and distribution platform, SoundOn, in 2022. The platform allows musicians to upload tracks directly to TikTok and have them distributed on other streaming platforms.

TikTok is also trying to flex its muscles in negotiations with music labels. TikTok has trialed limiting user access to major label-licensed music in Australia. It is believed that if the experiment demonstrates major label music doesn’t impact user engagement, it will significantly improve TikTok’s negotiating position. The major labels currently receive a lump sum payment from TikTok in return for access to their catalogs. They have been trying to negotiate an agreement which would give them access to a share of TikTok’s advertising revenue.

Financial Analysis

Spotify's revenue increased 18% YoY in the fourth quarter, aided by a 6% currency benefit, suggesting that underlying growth is relatively weak. Spotify has so far seen little impact on its business from the macro environment, which is not surprising given that most of their revenue comes from subscribers with low churn. The ad business has seen some headwinds, particularly in EMEA, but continues to grow and currently only contributes a small percentage to Spotify’s revenue. Spotify’s Marketplace continues to exceed expectations, contributing over 200 million Euros in 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, Spotify expects to reach 500 million MAUs and add around 2 million subscribers. Revenue growth is forecast to be approximately 16% YoY and Spotify’s operating profit margin is anticipated to be roughly -5%, excluding severance charges.

Figure 1: Spotify Revenue Growth (source: Created by author using data from Spotify)

Search data indicates that interest in Spotify's platform is expanding, which should be supportive of user growth in 2023. Spotify continues to add MAUs at a fairly healthy clip, although subscriber growth continues to trail overall user growth.

Figure 2: "Spotify" Search Interest (source: Created by author using data from Google Trends and Spotify)

Subscriber growth clearly demonstrates that Spotify has established itself as the dominant music streaming service globally. Subscriber growth has been fairly strong across regions, with Latin America an area of particular strength. MAUs have a tendency to convert into premium subscribers with a variable lag in the 12-18 month range, which could suggest strong subscriber growth in 2023.

Figure 3: Streaming Service Subscribers (source: Created by author using data from company reports)

Spotify has yet to make any real progress towards improving gross profit margins, although this is to be expected based on management’s guidance. Q1 2023 is expected to be the low point for gross margins in 2023, as the podcasting business is expected to weigh less on margins going forward.

While Spotify has suggested that music gross margins are improving, it appears that this could be an accounting quirk to some extent. Marketplace tools and services are used by labels and this is counted as a cost offset rather than a source of revenue. Thus, the Marketplace business is contributing to improving music gross profit margins, although it is likely better viewed as separate business with its own revenues and costs. This would make the marketplace business appear more attractive at the expense of the music business.

Figure 4: Spotify Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Spotify)

Spotify's gross margins are also impacted by the relative size of the subscriber and ad supported user base. Spotify’s user base has been tilting towards ad-supported users over the past few years, which could be a structural feature as the company expands internationally. The impact on margins is relatively small though, with the mix shift presenting something like a 1% headwind to gross margins over the past 4 years.

Figure 5: Spotify Premium Users (source: Created by author using data from Spotify)

Figure 6: Spotify Gross Profit Margins (source: Created by author using data from Spotify)

2022 was a year of significant investment for Spotify, both in terms of products and customer acquisition, which has weighed on both gross and operating profit margins. Like many tech companies, Spotify is now increasing its focus on efficiency and cost controls though.

The company has implemented a new org structure that streamlines decision-making and prioritizes speed and efficiency. Spotify has also reduced their workforce by 6% in order to lower the burden of operating expenses. R&D expenses have been elevated in recent quarters, as Spotify has been investing in the development of new products. Sales and marketing expenses were also high in 2022 as Spotify increased marketing spend to expand their user base. Management continue to take a long-term view and have stated that if advertising costs are low they will take advantage by increasing ad spend to accelerate user acquisition.

Figure 7: Spotify Operating Expenses (source: Created by author using data from Spotify)

Valuation

Spotify's business model continues to be dismissed by investors due to low gross profit margins. This has led to Spotify generally having a low valuation, a situation that is unlikely to change until the company begins to generate meaningful operating profits. Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate that Spotify's stock is worth approximately 170 USD per share.

While Spotify is unlikely to ever have high profit margins, gross margins are only one aspect of the company. Spotify has limited genuine competition and a superior product, which should lead to low sales and marketing expenses in time. Spotify is also relatively efficient and hence general and administrative expenses are not a large burden. As a result, Spotify is likely to achieve better operating profit margins than a company like Uber (UBER), and yet Spotify has generally traded at a discount to Uber in the past. If Spotify's product investments begin to show promise in 2023 and cost control efforts lead to substantial margin improvements, some of Spotify's valuation discount could disappear in 2023.