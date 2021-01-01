Veritone Q4 Earnings Preview: Going Nowhere

  • Shares of Veritone have risen more than 60% year to date, driven by a newly unveiled plan to cut costs.
  • Still, the overall business is stagnating, with only single-digit growth rates excluding acquisitions.
  • The company is far outclassed by AI companies with much better branding and customer bases, such as C3.ai.
  • A >30% concentration risk to Amazon also puts the company’s revenue in jeopardy as the world’s largest retailer looks to cut costs.
  • Veritone will next report results on Thursday, March 2.

This has been a big rebound year for a lot of tech stocks, including ones that I consider to be of quite low quality. Investors have deigned to take on risk again, and very speculative small-caps have benefited from this move.

Veritone pro forma revenue

Veritone pro forma revenue (Veritone Q3 earnings release)

Veritone verticals and customers

Veritone verticals and customers (Veritone Q3 earnings deck)

