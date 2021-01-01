Stocks Falling, Finally Getting The Fed Message: Higher For Way Longer

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Marketplace

Summary

  • Good news will be bad news, as well as bad news being bad news.
  • I think the Fed will only ease up when we see the economy crashing. Then we should be worried about more than our stocks.
  • The Fed’s message is higher for longer, when will the rate rise stop? It could be +6%.
  • We have Fedspeak at the end of this short week, Thursday and Friday will have 5 speakers from the Fed.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Dual Mind Research. Learn More »
FED The Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States of America.

manassanant pamai

Stock market participants can act irrationally for quite a long time

The January rally went much higher than I thought possible. The Fed was still on the path to higher rates, and in no way was going to “pivot”. The word pivot has been

If you enjoy my weekly stock analysis articles, You will be happy to learn that I offer a subscription service Dual Mind Research. Serop Elmayan, a brilliant young man who brings a quantitative approach to surface high probability fast-money trades, and I are partners in this service so you get the benefit of two unique investing approaches. My narrative style and his engineering approach will give you a unique value indeed. The first 2 weeks are free so check it out today for our latest ideas.

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
28.44K Followers
Proven quantitative & qualitative strategies generating consistent returns
I have been writing about stocks for about a decade. I take a multi-disciplined approach but I am not doctrinaire. I come from a technology background having a software consulting business for a number of decades and also took part in business development for tech media startups. I employ technical analysis when it's called for. I believe that market psychology plays a huge role. My favorite explanation for charting is that charts are essentially a psychograph of sentiment about a stock. Market participants rely on narratives to explain a stock's appeal. If you can identify a narrative or trend as it is forming that can pay outsized rewards. I have an eclectic style and it might take you a few articles to "get" me. We now offer a subscription service: Dual Minds Research. I am partnering with Serop Elmayan, a quantitatively oriented trader that takes an engineer's approach to setting up trades. The chat room opens at 5 am. I have already been up since 4 am scouring the news feeds, commodities, and futures to suss out how the day will start,  I provide live minute-by-minute updates on the standard indicators and a few that we surface on our own. The chat officially closes at 430 pm, but I will often check at around 8 pm to post updates. Our Community utilizes the Cash Management Discipline, a simple trading style that we use as a discipline to counter the wild volatility we have to deal with today. Trading ideas will be surfaced almost daily. Serop will only provide trades that he has determined to have a high probability of success. Check us out.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.