Thesis

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) stands out as an exceptionally reliable company within the multi-line insurance industry. Its track record of consistently paying dividends since 1992, coupled with an impressive dividend consistency rating of A on Seeking Alpha, places it among the top three companies in its industry. The company has also maintained a decent dividend yield of over 3% on average, with a growth rate of 3.3%. Moreover, HMN has demonstrated consistent revenue growth in recent years, rising from $691M in 2013 to $1,383M in 2022. Analysts predict the company will continue on this upward trajectory and surpass $1.5B in 2023.

Despite HMN's impressive financial performance, its combined ratio (sum of net incurred losses and operating expense to net earned premiums) in the property and casualty segment may be threatened after being lower than the industry average in the last ten years. The company suffered significant losses in this segment in 2022, which may affect its financials. Additionally, despite two stellar years in earnings, HMN's earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 amounted to only $1.09. With mounting uncertainty over inflation, HMN may feel the heat for at least a year or two.

About the company

Horace Mann Educators Corporation is an insurance holding company. It has three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company offers personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including auto and property insurance products. In addition, it provides retirement products such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities and life insurance products, including whole life and term. Horace Mann markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families.

Niche business focusing educators and buybacks

In the insurance industry, compliance with regulations and maintaining solid financial standing are paramount. In this regard, Horace Mann is positioned favorably with an A rating for financial strength from AM Best, a leading credit rating agency specializing in the insurance sector. Such a rating signifies an "excellent" ability to fulfill ongoing insurance liabilities and maintain a robust balance sheet. It also speaks to the company's adequate operational performance, neutral business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management practices. It is worth noting that an A rating is the second-highest rating that an insurance company can receive.

To boost its niche business strategy, Horace Mann has successfully acquired two prominent businesses in the last five years that specialize in serving educators, National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company in 2019 and Madison National Life in 2022. Both companies have extensive experience in catering to the unique needs of educators, which encompasses all professionals in the education industry, including teachers and administrative staff. According to HMN's most recent earnings presentation, the number of K-12 educators across the country currently stands at over 7.5 million and is projected to grow by approximately 4% in the upcoming years. By entering the education market and leveraging cross-selling opportunities, the company's acquisitions are expected to boost its revenue in the long run significantly.

In addition to its leadership in distributing dividends, HMN has demonstrated a significant commitment to share repurchasing. The company has repurchased shares worth over $95.5M since 2011, with the latest share repurchase program announced on May 26, 2022, aimed at repurchasing up to $50M worth of shares. HMN's CEO, Marita Zuraitis, has expressed her confidence in the company's prospects by stating that it is targeting an average annual EPS growth rate of over 10% and a double-digit return on equity (ROE) starting in 2023.

Highest revenue-generating segment is making losses

Over the past three months, HMN has witnessed an upward revision in revenue estimate revisions by analysts for 2023. However, in contrast, its EPS estimate has been lowered four times, plummeting from $3.26 in November 2022 to $2.10. This indicates an extension of escalated expenditures and dwindling profit margins, reminiscent of the circumstances in 2022. The primary drivers of this trend are policy benefits and selling general & administrative expenses (SGA). Most of the policy benefits can be attributed to the property and casualty segment, which accounts for 47% of HMN's revenue and accumulates a loss of $44M in 2022. This has created a precarious situation for HMN, particularly since reinsurance premiums have surged by 10-30% in this segment. This increase is attributable to the heightened frequency and severity of natural disasters, as per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) report. The most recent one, Winter Storm Elliot, resulted in nearly $8M in pretax property losses in Q4 2022. Furthermore, due to inflation, the cost of claims is expected to increase, further dampening HMN's margins.

Additionally, after performing better than S&P500 in the first seven years in the last ten years, the stock price has struggled to find its momentum even after posting solid results in 2021 and 2022. This throws some extra caution when it comes to taking a position in the stock.

Valuation

It is easy to complicate the valuation process and make it very intensive with numbers and assumptions. Sometimes it is essential, but more often than not, it’s not worth it. Hence, I have taken a straightforward approach to valuing HMN.

In comparison to non-financial service corporations, particularly those in the insurance industry, book value multiples have exhibited notably superior performance when it comes to relative valuation, in contrast to earnings-based multiples. Currently, the company has a price-to-book ratio of 1.45. In contrast, after adjusting for outliers, the multi-line insurance industry has an average price-to-book ratio of 1.44 and a median P/B ratio of 1.42.

Particulars Value Book Value per Share $26.32 P/B ratio (median) 1.42 Intrinsic value 37.37 Click to enlarge

Based on this simple valuation, the stock looks slightly overpriced with a current market price of $38.11.

Final Thoughts

HMN has enjoyed a strong financial rating and delivered exceptional returns to investors in the past. However, the current scenario of soaring inflation and frequent disasters resulting in fatalities and injuries has led to increased claims payable by insurance firms.

Additionally, the stock market's extreme volatility in recent times has significantly impacted the investment portfolios of insurance companies, including HMN. Therefore, I intend to observe the market movement and wait for HMN's price to drop below $35 before reassessing the situation. For the time being, I will keep HMN on my watchlist.

Investment Opinion

My current opinion on HMN stock is in line with that of the Wall Street analysts, as stated on Seeking Alpha, which is a Hold.