Horace Mann Educators: Consistent Dividend But P&C Segment Is Struggling

Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
13 Followers

Summary

  • Horace Mann Educators is the most consistent dividend-distributing company in the multi-line insurance industry. It has been paying a dividend for the past 30 years.
  • HMN has solid financial strength and has recently made strategic acquisitions to fortify its niche market.
  • Property & casualty segment makes up nearly half of its revenue and suffered significant losses amounting to $44.5M in 2022.
  • My current opinion on HMN stock is a Hold.

Insurance company client take out complete insurance concept. Assurance and insurance: car, real estate and property, travel, finances, health, family and life. 3d render yellow

Phiwath Jittamas

Thesis

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) stands out as an exceptionally reliable company within the multi-line insurance industry. Its track record of consistently paying dividends since 1992, coupled with an impressive dividend consistency rating of A on Seeking

Revenue mix of HMN for 2022 by segment

Created by Author

AM Best Rating Scale

wholevstermlifeinsurance.com

Expanded product set that can be sold to educators at different stages of life

Earnings presentation Q4 2022

HMN total return vs S&P 500 total return in last ten years

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Arpit Sathavara profile picture
Arpit Sathavara
13 Followers
I am currently an Investment Research Intern at Sungarden Investment Publishing and pursuing an MS in Finance from the Stevens Institute of Technology. With an experience of more than three and half years in the field of Finance & Audit, I have developed a knack and interest in Qualitative and Quantitative Analyses of Companies to read beyond the numbers and find untold stories of those companies.Closely associated with author Modern Income Investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.