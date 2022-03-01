Moody's: There Are Better Options

Feb. 21, 2023 12:12 AM ETMoody's Corporation (MCO)SPGI
Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
624 Followers

Summary

  • Moody's is a high-quality business that operates in the attractive credit rating industry.
  • However, the company is very exposed to the macro environment and it looks less attractive than peers like S&P Global.
  • Its latest earnings results are very weak due to strong impact from macro headwinds.
  • The current valuation seems elevated with little potential upside.
  • I rate the company as a hold.

Silhouette of young woman using smartphone next to window with cityscape

FangXiaNuo

Investment Thesis

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) has been a premium compounder in the past decade, with shares up over 540%. However, the company is currently down 25% from its all-time in 2021 high due to macro headwinds. Despite the drop, I still do not think

Chart
Data by YCharts

Moody's

Moody's

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Felix Fung profile picture
Felix Fung
624 Followers
I am a student currently studying sociology and economics at the University of New South Wales. I just started writing and I appreciate any type of feedbacks and comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.