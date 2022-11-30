CactuSoup

My own personal belief is that your biggest enemy can often be yourself. Once you arrive at a conclusion about something, it can become costly to refuse to change your mind. At the same time, however, it is natural for us as humans to want to stay true to our initial convictions. But when we can acknowledge our own mistakes and act on them, the end result can be fantastic. One great scenario where this played out quite well involves a firm called Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN). For those not familiar with the company, it's important to note that it operates a network of retail outlets through which it sells a large portfolio of agricultural and construction equipment. Recently, financial performance achieved by the company has been nothing short of remarkable. Sales, profits, and cash flows all soared through the roof. On top of this, shares of the company look cheap on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. I do acknowledge that the easy money has certainly been made on this name. But given how shares are priced at the moment, I would make the case that some additional upside could be on the table.

Fantastic results

Back in the middle of October of last year, I admitted that I was wrong about Titan Machinery. Previously, I had written an article about the company in which I rated the business a ‘hold’. But after seeing some additional data and after letting time pass by, I came to conclude that my overall assessment was off. Unfortunately, that didn't change the fact that the return disparity between it and the S&P 500 was significant. While the S&P 500 had declined by 19.2%, shares of Titan Machinery generated upside of 1.1%. In my most recent article though, I used my evolving picture of the firm to rate the business a ‘buy’, a rating that reflected my new view that shares should outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. Since then, things have gone quite well. While the S&P 500 is up 14% since the publication of my most recent article, shares of Titan Machinery have generated upside of 46.4%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

To really understand why Titan Machinery has done so well, it would be helpful to dig into data covering the third quarter of the company's 2023 fiscal year. This is the only quarter for which new data is available for the firm. Sales during that time came in at $668.8 million. That's 47.3% above the $454 million the company generated one year earlier. In dollar terms, the greatest growth for the company came from its equipment sales. Sales here spiked from $329.8 million to roughly $509 million. That increase, management said, was driven largely by a 34% increase in company-wide same-store sales. Three different acquisitions, one completed in 2021 and the other two in 2022, were also instrumental in pushing up sales. The same-store sales increase, by the way, was driven primarily by favorable commodity prices, higher net farm income, and increased construction activity that resulted in strong demand for the company's offerings.

This rise in revenue made possible a surge in profitability. Net income jumped from $21.8 million to $41.3 million. Naturally, the increase in revenue was a part of this. However, the company also reported a nice increase in its gross profit margin from 20.4% to 20.9%. When applied to the company's top line, this helped to increase pre-tax profits by $3.3 million. Operating expenses as a whole actually dropped from 13.9% of sales down to 12.7% This was responsible for another $8 million in pre-tax profits accruing to the business. Other profitability metrics mostly followed suit. The one exception was operating cash flow. It actually dropped from $43.7 million down to $13.9 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $29.8 million to $51.2 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA also nearly doubled, shooting up from $35.3 million to $63.5 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the first three quarters of 2023 as a whole, the picture looked very similar to what it did in the third quarter alone. Revenue of $1.63 billion came in 35% higher than the $1.20 billion generated one year earlier. This allowed net income to nearly double from $43.6 million to $83.8 million. Once again, operating cash flow worsened year over year, going from $72.3 million to negative $7.1 million. But on an adjusted basis, it would have risen from $68.6 million to $109.8 million. And finally, EBITDA for the business shot up from $78.6 million to $133.9 million. For 2023 and its entirety, management said that earnings per share should now be between $4.55 and $4.85. That's a massive increase over the prior expected range of between $3.70 and $4. The big change here will come from agricultural revenue, which is expected to grow by between 55% and 60%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Unfortunately, management has not provided enough guidance to allow us to understand what kind of profits and cash flows should be generated for 2023 as a whole. But if we annualized results experienced so far for the year, we would get net income of $105.3 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $164.5 million, and EBITDA of $195.1 million. Taking these numbers, I calculated that the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.3. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would be 5.9, while the EV to EBITDA multiple would come in at 5.3. Even if we use data from the 2022 fiscal year, we would get multiples of 14.8, 9.5, and 9, respectively. Using the estimates for the 2023 fiscal year, I then compared the company to five similar enterprises. On a price-to-earnings basis, these firms ranged from a low of 2.6 to a high of 90.6. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 3.4 to 97.5. And when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 1.7 to 27.9. In all three cases, only one of the companies was cheaper than Titan Machinery.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Titan Machinery 9.3 5.9 5.3 MRC Global (MRC) 19.2 97.5 9.5 BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) 2.6 3.4 1.7 Transcat (TRNS) 69.4 36.4 27.9 DXP Enterprises (DXPE) 13.9 35.3 8.5 Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) 90.6 13.6 8.5 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

I do recognize that much of the sales increase that Titan Machinery has experienced may not be here for the long haul. Having said that, these are currently good times and management has done well to capitalize on them. Shares look cheap, even if financial performance moving forward reverts back to what it was during the 2022 fiscal year. And with net debt of only $52.1 million, the company has very little risk moving forward. All of these factors combined make me believe that the ‘buy’ rating I assigned with TITN stock previously should hold, even if the upside potential of doing so may not be anywhere near with the company has seen in prior months.