Torsten Asmus

The consensus in the financial community has shifted towards the view that the US economy will contract over the next 12 months, yet most market participants continue to see only a mild contraction. The risks are weighted heavily to the downside and there is a growing threat of a deep US recession and financial crisis, resulting in another multi-year economic depression.

In such an event, the iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (BATS:GOVZ) would be ideally placed. The benchmark the ETF tracks almost doubled over the course of the global financial crisis, and a repeat of such gains cannot be ruled out over the coming years. Of course, with such strong upside potential comes a high degree of risk. The ETF's duration and volatility are around 50% higher than the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and more than three times higher than the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

The GOVZ ETF

The iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the principal payments of US Treasury bonds (specifically principal “STRIPS”, also known as “Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal Securities”) with remaining maturities of at least 25 years. These securities promise a single payment upon maturity in the next 25+ years without any interim coupon payments.

As a result of the lack of coupon payments, the fund has an extremely high average duration relative to most bond market ETFs, at 24.3 years, and an effective maturity of 26.8 years. The current yield to maturity is 3.9%, which is actually slightly lower than the yield on the Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV), despite the former's higher duration.

Recession Is Here, A Depression Is The Real Risk

The investment and analyst community is largely anticipating a recession over the course of this year. Both the Bloomberg and NY Fed Recession Probability indicators sit around 60%. However, economists on the whole still expect real GDP to be positive in 2023 and 2024, which seems highly optimistic. We have never seen the Conference Board's leading indicator index at current levels without an official recession being declared, and on every occasion but one over the past 80 years US real GDP has contracted on an annual basis.

Leading Indicator Index Growth Vs Recessions (Bloomberg, Conference Board, NBER)

A key factor that will determine whether we have a mild recession or something resembling the Great Recession of 2008-2009 is the behavior of consumer savings rates and property prices. Among other factors, the 08/09 economic crisis was compounded by the combination of falling property prices and surging consumer savings rates. As property prices began to fall, consumers scrambled to raise precautionary savings, causing the industries that had benefited from the housing boom to liquidate, triggering a major reorganization of the economy and a surge in unemployment.

Conditions today are remarkably similar to those seen in early 2008. After posting a new record high in May last year, the Case-Shiller 20-City House Price Index has fallen 6%, and the lagged effects of rising borrowing costs are only just beginning to be felt. At the same time, the consumer savings rate sits at just 3.4% of disposable income, similar to those seen in 2008. A sharp decline in consumer spending could trigger a vicious cycle of further declines in property prices and an increased demand for cash.

US House Price Index And Personal Savings Rate (Bloomberg)

This surge in demand for cash, often known as a collapse in velocity, was the major driver behind the incredible returns that long-term bonds saw in 2008/09. As inflation expectations shifted to deflation, the Fed was forced to aggressively cut rates to try to prevent a debt-deflation spiral, which left the yields on long-term bonds extremely attractive.

A combined contraction in real GDP and a decline in prices is becoming increasingly likely, particularly as money supply continues to contract. While it is true that government bond supply continues to increase due to both high fiscal deficits and Fed contracting its balance sheet, supply is not a particularly strong factor in determining long-term bond yields. During previous periods of quantitative easing expansion bond yields rose as inflation expectations moved higher, causing investors to demand higher yields despite reduced bond supply. As the Fed continued to offload bonds, money supply is likely to continue to move lower, weighing on inflation expectations and putting downside pressure on long-term yields.

Extreme Yield Curve Inversion Creates Short-Term Risks

Another indicator that is screaming recession is the inversion of the yield curve, which has been a trusted leading indicator of recession. In the past, investors have been well placed in long-term USTs despite them yielding less than shorter term ones due to their much higher volatility. However, with the 30-year yield now an incredible 75bps below the 2-year yield, there is a risk that we see another spike in long-term yields.

A similar move happened in late 2007 as investors believed that a recession would be avoided and short-term rates would remain elevated. This yield spike ultimately sowed the seeds of the subsequent reversal and any further near-term increase in yields would likely further improve the outlook for the GOVZ ETF over the coming years.