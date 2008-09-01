GOVZ: An Aggressive Bet On A Likely U.S. Depression

Feb. 21, 2023 12:43 AM ETiShares 25+ Year Treasury Strips Bond ETF (GOVZ)
Summary

  • While a US recession is widely anticipated, investors and analysts are underestimating its likely severity.
  • Conditions today are remarkably similar to those seen in early 2008, with property prices falling and savings rates extremely low and facing upside pressure.
  • A sharp decline in consumer spending could trigger a vicious cycle of further declines in property prices and an increased demand for cash.
  • In such an event, the iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (GOVZ) would be ideally placed, and could potentially double over the coming years.

Increased interest rates. Bond coupons, yields and positiv changes in basis points.

The consensus in the financial community has shifted towards the view that the US economy will contract over the next 12 months, yet most market participants continue to see only a mild contraction. The risks are weighted heavily to

Chart

Leading Indicator Index Growth Vs Recessions (Bloomberg, Conference Board, NBER)

Chart

US House Price Index And Personal Savings Rate (Bloomberg)

Chart

Spread of 30-Year Over 2-Year UST Yield (Bloomberg)

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
4.1K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOVZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

