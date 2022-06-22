Acadia Healthcare: Well-Positioned To Capitalize On Growth Trends In Mental Health Care

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.57K Followers

Summary

  • We retain our constructive posture on ACHC stock taking a longer-term view.
  • Acadia Healthcare is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging growth trends in the mental healthcare market.
  • Profitability remains the standout characteristic with consistent growth in ROE and returns on capital.
  • Looking ahead, this bodes in well for its future growth profile, whilst maintaining a healthy portion of FCF distributable to equity holders.
  • Net-net, reiterate buy at $94.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Summary

After a reasonably lengthy run to the upside across FY22', shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) are still attractive in our estimation. In our last publication on ACHC , we outlined the company's

r

Data: Updata

4

Data: Seeking Alpha, ACHC, see: "Profitability"

rr

Note: Free cash flow is calculated as {NOPAT - Investments], where investments are 'investments for future growth' - measured by the cumulative change per period in invested capital. For more, see Mauboussin (2022): "Good Losses, Bad Losses All Losses Are Not Created Equal", Morgan Stanley Investment Management. (Data: Author, using data from ACHC SEC Filings)

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.57K Followers
Buy side equity strategist conducting a blend of fundamental, technical, long-term analysis across the broad healthcare spectrum in developed markets. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ACHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.