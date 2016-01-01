dbvirago

Is ZIM Integrated Shipping stock (NYSE:ZIM) cheap, or not? The discussion not only splits both writers and readers at Seeking Alpha, but also Wall Street's brightest analysts. For reference, while Barclays (BCS) recently downgraded ZIM to underweight, JPM upgraded to overweight--citing similar information but different interpretation. Now, with ZIM's Q4 earnings release scheduled for 17th of March, all focus is set on the company's latest performance and 2023 guidance.

Personally, I continue to side with ZIM bulls. Even though I acknowledge the unfavorable industry environment for shipping, in my opinion, markets have priced ZIM so cheaply (EV/Sales of close to x0.3) that there is arguably little downside to the company's current valuation, while a minor sentiment improvement could spark a share price rally.

For reference, ZIM stock is down approximately 69% for the past twelve months, as compared to a loss of less than 7% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts Voice Stark Disagreement On The ZIM Opportunity

On February 13, Barclays' analyst Alexia Dogani downgraded ZIM shares to Underweight from Equal Weight prior, with a $15 price target. Dogani suggested that the container shipping industry is facing a significant oversupply in 2023-24 as capacity is expected to grow by 10% per year, as compared to a negative 3% demand growth. This, so argued Dogani, will likely push freight rates below pre-pandemic levels and consequently create a challenging earnings outlook for shipping lines.

However, only 4 days later, JPMorgan's Samuel Bland upgraded ZIM to Overweight, citing similar observation but different interpretation. Despite forecasting negative cash flow for the company in 2023-25, Bland believes that ZIM will still have $2.3 billion of net cash at its trough. Accordingly, as compared to a market cap of about $2.6 billion, Bland argues that the stock looks undervalued:

... and the 2022 final dividend and asset value point to a valuation that is too aggressively pricing in near-term trading weakness

Similarly, Seeking Alpha writers disagree on how to view the ZIM opportunity: On the bears side, The Asian Investor argued for a "Depressing 2023 EBITDA Outlook Ahead" and Envision Research predicted that "Lower Transpacific Contract Rates Will Hurt". Meanwhile (bullish) On The Pulse, argued "The Bottom Is In" and JR Research argued that ZIM is "Healing From Its Battering".

Fundamentals Remain Solid

Personally, I side with ZIM bulls. In my opinion, investors should consider that at a FWD EV/Sales of x0.3 and a P/B of 0.4, ZIM Integrated is priced like a 'distressed debt' opportunity.

However, it is too early to predict how ZIM's 2023 and 2024 profitability will change in relation to falling freight rates -- although the sensitivity must most certainly not be ignored.

During the trailing twelve months (Q3 2022 reference), ZIM has accumulated $9.2 billion of gross profit and $7.7 billion or operating income. This compares to the respective Q2 2022 reference of about $9.3 billion and $8 billion respectively -- only down slightly. And as compared to the same reference one year earlier (Q3 2021), ZIM's gross profit and operating income are both up by approximately 85%.

The argument for a wait-and-see approach to ZIM's profitability is supported by the company's 2022 guidance. Although ZIM management acknowledged plunging charter hire rates and charter activity ...

...management only slightly adjusted the FY 2022 profitability outlook (emphasis added):

For 2022, we now expect to generate adjusted EBITDA between $7.4 billion to $7.7 billion, compared to our previous guidance of $7.8 billion to $8.2 billion and adjusted EBIT between $6 billion to $6.3 billion compared to the previous projection of $6.3 billion to $6.7 billion. I note that based on our current guidance, 2022 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBIT are expected to be once again all-time records.

adding that:

...while market conditions remain dynamic, we continue to deliver strong EBITDA and EBIT margins, highlighting our focus on profitability.

In the Q3 2022 post-earnings analyst call, CEO Eli Glickman highlighted ZIM's ability to adapt to market conditions and take advantage of commercial opportunities while remaining committed to their global niche strategy. With that frame of reference, Glickman emphasized the importance of securing a competitive and efficient fleet and mentioned their long-term charter target of 10,000 and 15,000 TEU vessels--a scale which is expected to positively impact the company's cost structure. Moreover, Glickman also mentioned ambitions to operate LNG vessels, which will likely somewhat reduce ZIM's exposure to cyclical fluctuations.

Investors should also consider that the COVID reopening in China could likely add a somewhat stronger than expected demand tailwind to the shipping industry, which could support ZIM's fundamentals going into 2023.

For reference, according to the recent Drewry WCI composite index, the cost of a 40-foot container is now at approximately $1,955 (a 81% contraction as compared to the peak of $10,377 reached in September 2021). However, while this price is 27% lower than the 10-year average of $2,693, it still represents a 38% increase from the average rates in 2019 (prior to the pandemic) which stood at $1,420.

Risks To My Thesis

As a shipping company, ZIM's fundamentals are highly dependent on the state of the global economy, meaning that a slowdown in the macro-environment could have an adverse effect on the company's financials. Additionally, ZIM has greatly profited from the current global supply chain congestions, so any changes that improve or worsen the supply chain could respectively benefit or harm ZIM.

Conclusion

Even though I acknowledge the unfavorable industry environment for shipping, in my opinion, markets have priced the ZIM so cheaply (EV/Sales of close to x0.3) that there is little downside to the company's current valuation, while a minor sentiment improvement could spark a share price rally. Eyeing ZIM's Q4 earnings release scheduled for 17th of March, I assign a cautiously optimistic 'Buy' rating to ZIM Integrated stock.