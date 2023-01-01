islander11/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

In my opinion, things are looking up for Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) as the company's volume and sales activity have returned to normal since the beginning of the year. On the other hand, I anticipate that the more challenging macro environment in 2023 compared to 2022 will continue to dampen overall North American S&M performance and restrict the acceleration of organic revenue growth. However, I stand by my recommendation to buy DNB stock because of its attractive valuation, solid defensive qualities, and the likely short-term nature of the FX headwinds. It appears to me that DNB is slowly reaching the range of growing at mid-single-digits organically with new product launches and price increase.

4Q22 earnings

DNB's 4Q EPS of $0.32 fell short of the $0.34 consensus.

For North America, revenue increased by 1% year over year to $435 million, with the Finance and Risk [F&R] recording flat revenue of $231 million due to declining demand for Government and Credibility solutions. Revenue from Sales and Marketing rose by 3% year-over-year to $204 million, driven largely by growth in sales of master data management and digital marketing solutions. The EBITDA margin for North America was 49.4%, which translates to $215 million.

For International, F&R revenue fell 4% y/y, but was up 7% after adjusting for FX, bringing the total international revenue for 4Q to $160 million, a 6% y/y decline. Sales in both the International and F&R segments increased y/y when adjusted for currency fluctuations. Adjusting for FX, Sales and Marketing revenues were up 4% despite a 9% y/y decline.

Positives

Despite a general slowdown, DNB F&R segment has been doing well (considering the macro background). Retention rates of over 96% in 2022 for both the North American (excluding GSA) and International markets demonstrate the defensive nature of commercial credit ratings. In spite of the known headwinds posed by the GSA and the FTC, International revenue growth trends are solid due to growth opportunities with its localized solutions.

In addition, significant strides are being made by DNB in the areas of data, technology, and products, with the company having increased its key contact database by 66% over last year, reduced discrepancy disputes by >50%, and added 250 data sources, including ESG intelligence. With the help of technology, the company has simplified its supply chain by 30%, shifted legacy clients to modernized apps, and brought to market more than a hundred new products in 2022.

Last but not least, thanks to operating leverage, efficiencies, and cost synergies, DNB is on track to expand margins by roughly 50bps in 2023. However, only modest margin expansion is anticipated in 1Q23 due to GSA headwinds.

Negatives

Customers in the North American S&M business cut back on spending in December as a result of macroeconomic uncertainty. Moreover, pricing only grew 2% last year. This, along with the guided 2% to 3% guided price increase in FY23 are below the rate of inflation. This could be an indication of problems with the product's current market position and value proposition.

In addition, as a result of the overlapping GSA contract, I expect the North American F&R business will continue to struggle until April 2023, resulting in a drag on growth in 2023. To make things worse, in North America, SMBs are having trouble renewing contracts due to the FTC consent order.

As for the short-term, DNB's organic revenue growth, without considering the impact of GSA, is guided to slow down from 4.4% in 2022 to 4.1% in 2023 at the midpoint. This suggests that the challenges of the overall economic environment will outweigh the efforts made by the management to improve DNB data, technology, and product offerings.

Guidance

DNB has announced its guidance for FY23, which includes revenue between $2.26 and $2.3 billion, EBITDA between $870 and $920 million, and EPS between $0.92 and $1.00. Management also guided to a range of 3% to 4.5% organic revenue growth. Non-operating pension income will no longer be included in adjusted net income, a move that will increase annual EPS by $0.08. I expect enhanced short-term volatility in prices as the market adjust their estimates given that the guidance implies a downward revision of consensus EPS estimates.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite the challenges posed by the macroeconomic environment, DNB has shown resilience and progress in innovation/adopting tech and data. While the North American S&M business experienced some setbacks in 2022, the F&R segment continued to perform well, and international revenue growth trends remained solid. I expect DNB to continue expanding margins in 2023, and while organic revenue growth may decelerate slightly, it is on its way to reaching the mid-single-digit range. Overall, I stand by my recommendation to buy the stock due to its attractive valuation, defensive qualities, and potential for growth with new product launches and price increases.