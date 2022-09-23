filmfoto

Introduction

Natural gas… maybe it makes you think of stoves and cooking, perhaps it makes you think about the energy crises in Europe, or maybe it just makes you think about the pain you feel in your checkbook when the utility bill comes around.

Natural gas is all around us and plays an important role in fueling the global economy, and helping consumers in their everyday lives.

One important company in the natural gas ecosystem is NiSource (NYSE:NI), a company that operates natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage facilities across several states in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US serving more than 3 million people.





In this article, we will explore the importance of natural gas in the US, why investors flock to stocks like NiSource in times of economic uncertainty, and its financial performance over the past few years.

The importance of natural gas

Natural gas is a critical source of energy in the US, it’s used for electricity generation, heating, and transportation it’s the second largest source of energy in the US, just behind petroleum.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, natural gas accounted for 32% of US electricity generation in 2022, and it is projected to remain a significant source of energy in the future. Additionally, natural gas is cleaner burning than coal, which makes it an attractive option for localities looking to reduce their environmental impact.

While some “advocates” of renewable energy have called for a ban on natural gas, it is this author’s view that it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon (at least on any large scale).

Why?

Natural gas is abundant and low-cost, and it is an essential component of the US energy infrastructure mix (existing pipelines).

The pre-existing pipeline infrastructure makes natural gas a hugely cost-effective way to transport electricity at a large scale across the country. While some states, like California for example, may want to shift away from natural gas, doing so is likely to yield an increase in electricity expenses for consumers. This would hurt the poorest the most, as those consumers spend a larger portion of their income on energy than higher-income individuals.

Turbulent Times? Look no further than Utility Stocks

During times of economic uncertainty, investors often look for safer investments that can offer stable returns. Utility companies, like NiSource, are attractive to investors because they provide essential services that are not nearly as vulnerable to economic cycles compared to other industries. Additionally, utility companies are strongly regulated, which means that their rates of return are predictable.

During a time when many are worried about losing their job, declining 401k balances, and home prices, it can be quite consoling to know that at least one of your investments can provide the safety that regulated utilities often do.

Financials

Now that we’ve gone through the fundamentals of the industry and what makes it so compelling let’s take a look to see how NiSource stock compares to its peers in terms of financial performance. The three metrics I’d like to highlight today are revenue growth, EPS growth, and return on invested capital.

Revenue Growth





Over the past 10 years, NiSource increased its revenue by just over 10% lagging behind many of its peers. Algonquin (AQN) increased their revenue by over 60%, trouncing NiSource, showing that the sluggish revenue growth from NiSource could be company specific, and not just a result of the slow-growth nature of the utility industry.

EPS Growth

Unfortunately, NiSource’s trend of suboptimal performance continues when looking at its EPS growth (or lack thereof) compared to its peers. Surprisingly normalized diluted EPS shrunk over the past decade, decreasing around 4%. This compares negatively to peers who grew between 11% and 248%.

ROIC

The bad news continues… at 2.1%, NiSource’s return on invested capital over the last 3 years is the worst among the selected peer group suggesting there is room to improve. While all these peers have returns on invested capital in the low single-digit range, NiSource’s is exceptionally low. Lower returns on invested capital are to be expected in the utility industry due to their regulated revenues and high capital requirements (lots of debt).

Risks

While investing in utilities is often considered a safe and stable option, there are risks to consider too. One significant challenge is that regulations can limit the potential returns on capital. While on the one hand, regulated returns provide stability to utilities that sell a product with predictable demand, on the other hand, they can also limit the upside by capping profits.

Additionally, utilities operate in highly capital-intensive industries, which means they require large amounts of capital to finance new projects and maintain existing infrastructure. This can lead to significant debt loads for utilities, which can limit their flexibility. The recent spike in interest rates has made financing new projects, even more expensive, which may further damage shareholder returns.

Additionally, given the recent migration trend south, towards the sunbelt, the markets NiSource serves may see reduced demand in the coming years which may further compress earnings growth.

Valuation and Conclusion

At 17.53x forward earnings, NiSource trades relatively in line with its peers whose PEs range from 13.4 to 20x. At 17.5x NiSource trades at a valuation to where it did before rates rose. Given the rise and rates, one might presume NiSource ought to trade at a lower multiple than where it once did.

In conclusion, NiSource plays an important role in the natural gas industry, serving over 3 million customers across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US. While natural gas remains a significant source of energy in the US, there are risks and challenges associated with investing in utilities like NiSource.

The highly regulated Utility industry can limit potential returns on capital, and the capital-intensive nature of the industry can lead to significant debt loads, which may limit flexibility and constrain shareholder returns.

In terms of financial performance, NiSource has lagged behind its peers in revenue and EPS growth, and its return on invested capital is the lowest among the selected peer group. While NiSource trades in line with its peers on a forward earnings basis, the recent rise in interest rates may put further pressure on the company's ability to finance new projects and maintain its infrastructure.

Because of all those factors, I rate NiSource a Sell.