Long Leading Forecast Remains Negative, With Recession Watch Continuing Through 2023

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • The long leading indicators have a record over many decades of forecasting downturns in the economy 1 year or more early.
  • This series of 8 indicators turned negative 1 year ago, giving rise to a “Recession Watch” beginning this Quarter.
  • Updated through January, the series is unrelentingly negative, meaning the “Recession Watch” remains in effect through all of 2023.

dollar boat in the bad weather

RomoloTavani

Introduction

With the report on Q4 GDP and the Senior Loan Officer Survey of bank lending by the Federal Reserve, almost all the information we need to take a long range peer into the likely state of the economy one

Interest rates - long term

Corporate bonds, Treasuries, Mortgage rates - long term (FRED)

Interest rates - short term

Corporate, treasury, and mortgage interest rates - short term (FRED)

Housing stats - long term

Housing permits, starts, and sales - long term (FRED)

Housing stats - short term

Housing permit, starts, and sales - short term (FRED)

Housing as share of GDP

Housing as share of GDP (FRED)

Housing permits vs. units under construction

Housing permits vs. units under construction (FRED)

Profits - long term

Corporate profits and proprietors' income - long term (FRED)

Profits - short term

Corporate profits and proprietors' income - short term (FRED)

Corporate profits by quarter

Corporate profits by quarter (FactSet)

Real money supply - long term

Real money supply - long term (FRED)

Real money supply - short term

Real money supply - short term (FRED)

Yield curve

Yield curve (Stockcharts.com)

Yield curve measures - long term

Yield curve measures - long term (FRED)

Banks' credit tightening - long term

Banks' credit tightening - long term (FRED)

Demand for commercial credit - long term

Demand for commercial credit - long term (FRED)

Chicago Fed weekly financial conditions

Chicago Fed weekly financial conditions (FRED)

Real retail sales per capita

Real retail sales per capita (FRED)

This article was written by

New Deal Democrat profile picture
New Deal Democrat
3.71K Followers
New Deal democrat As a professional who started an individual investor for almost 30 yeas ago, I quickly focused on economic cycles and the order in which they typically proceed. I have been writing about the economy for nearly 15 of those years, developing several alternate systems that include mid-cycle, long leading, short leading, coincident, lagging and long lagging indicators. I also focus particularly on their effects on average working and middle class Americans.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.