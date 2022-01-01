Essential Properties Trust: This Net Lease Is Different, And It Is A Buy

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
330 Followers

Summary

  • Inflation is proving sticker than expected and I think it's time that investors consider the scenario that higher inflation is here to stay.
  • In the REIT sector, this means looking for companies that are able to raise rents fast enough to combat inflation.
  • Thanks to its unique sale-leaseback strategy, Essential Properties Trust is well-positioned to keep up with inflation of up to 4%.
  • In this article, I show why EPRT is a worthy addition to a portfolio.

Zaxby"s Restaurant exterior

J. Michael Jones

Dear readers/followers,

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates at an unprecedented pace in 2022 in an effort to fight inflation, yet inflation has proven to be quite sticky and remains high. While we keep hearing that monetary policy works

tenants

EPRT Investor Presentation Q3 2022, numbers in text above are update based on Q4 2022

strategy

EPRT Investor Presentation

disposals

EPRT Q4 2022 Report - Disposals

debt

EPRT Q4 2022 Report

valuation

EPRT Investor Presentation - note: this is AFFO, my calculation is based on FFO

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
330 Followers
Active full-time investor with a real estate private equity background. Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for educational purposes only.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPRT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.