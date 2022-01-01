J. Michael Jones

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates at an unprecedented pace in 2022 in an effort to fight inflation, yet inflation has proven to be quite sticky and remains high. While we keep hearing that monetary policy works with a lag, with the labor market as hot as ever, I think investors should prepare for the possibility that an elevated level of inflation (say 4%) is here to stay.

With this in mind, I try to search for companies that are well positioned to handle a prolonged period of higher inflation. In the REIT sector, this means looking for companies that are able to raise rents fast enough to combat inflation. I think Essential Properties Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is an example of such REIT as it has contractual rent increases built into 95% of its leases. These should allow the company to keep up with inflation of up to 4%. In what follows, I show you why I think EPRT is a good buy and how it can generate a total return of 9.4% annually.

Overview

Essential Properties Trust owns a newly assembled portfolio of 1,653 net lease properties in the US, concentrated on service-oriented and experience-based tenants, making it largely e-commerce resistant. Unlike some other net lease REITs, EPRT focuses on smaller, non-investment grade tenants and properties (average asset size is $2.4 Million). The smaller asset size makes its properties more fungible and makes it easier to replace a tenant or sell the asset (as it increases the potential number of buyers that can afford it), but it also makes diversification extremely important. Management is aware of this and has put together a solid portfolio of 350 tenants with top 10 tenants accounting for just 18% of the total revenue and no individual tenant sector making up more than 13.5%.

EPRT Investor Presentation Q3 2022, numbers in text above are update based on Q4 2022

The REIT specializes in sale-leaseback transactions with middle-market tenants, which gives it significant negotiation power. In fact, because sale-leasebacks are a great solution for middle-market businesses as it provides them with access to capital needed to grow (their only alternative might be a bank, often at less favorable conditions), these business are often willing to commit to unusually landlord-friendly lease terms - in particular many of EPRT's lease have:

unit-level financial reporting - allowing the REIT to have very good real-time tenant visibility and to calculate tenants rent coverage in real time - as of Q4 2022 average unit-level coverage stood at 4.0x

long lease durations - WAULT of 14 years, which is the longest I've seen in the net lease space

contractual rent increases for 95.3% of leases with an average annual increase of 1.6%.

Frankly, this last point could just as well be viewed as a negative, especially in a high interest rate environment. Of course, if inflation gets out of hand and stays at 6-8% (or higher) for a prolonged period of time, EPRT will be in trouble. But as long as inflation is below 4% or so, the REIT is in my opinion better positioned than competition as it has a 1.6% NOI increase guaranteed and can very likely generate another 2% of growth or so by reinvesting its free cash flow after dividends, matching the total NOI growth with inflation.

EPRT Investor Presentation

Financials

In 2022 EPRT continued to grow and improve its portfolio. In particular it acquired 299 properties for $937 Million at average cap rate of 7.2% and it sold 52 properties for $155 Million at average cap rate of 6.6%. Notice that the company is selling at cap rates below their acquisition cap rates, this is great and likely a consequence of their sale-leaseback strategy which allows them to purchase properties at a discount. It's also worth noting, that while the average rent coverage is 4.0x, the average coverage of sold properties stoop at just 1.8x, meaning that these were some of the worst-performing properties in the portfolio and EPRT was still able to sell them at a low cap rate.

EPRT Q4 2022 Report - Disposals

2022 was a good year for the company as summarized by the CEO in their Q4 earnings report:

Despite a volatile year for the capital markets, we grew AFFO per share by more than 14% (note: to $1.53 per share) in 2022, thanks to the stable internal rent growth of our high quality net lease portfolio, strong external growth that benefited from our reliable and relationship-driven investment platform, and ready access to attractively priced capital. With nearly $700 million of available liquidity at quarter-end (note: $93 Million in cash), we are well positioned to capitalize on a robust opportunity set of accretive sale-leaseback transactions, which was evidenced by our record investment activity in the fourth quarter. While we believe economic uncertainty remains elevated, the durability of our service-oriented and experience-based tenancy and our low leverage position provide us with the confidence to affirm our 2023 AFFO per share guidance of $1.58 to $1.64 per share (note: up 5.2% YoY at midpoint).

The company has a solid balance sheet with $1.4 Billion in debt. Maturities are well spread over time with no maturities in 2023 and $200 Million in 2024. The REIT enjoys a low cost of debt with a weighted average interest rate of just 3.3% (compared to 10-yr treasury yield of 3.8%). With a Net debt/EBITDA of 4.4x, EPRT is one of the least leveraged in the net lease space.

EPRT Q4 2022 Report

Lastly, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.275 (annual of $1.10), which translates to a dividend yield of 4.4%. With an expected FFO of $1.61 in 2023, the payout ratio stands at 68%. I would consider this as very healthy for a net lease REIT. Moreover, with FFO expected to grow at 5%, I think the dividend can be expected to grow by a similar percentage going forward so although it's on the lower side today when compared to some of its peers, I think it can reasonably be expected to grow faster than the dividend of Realty Income (O) or National Retail Properties (NNN).

Valuation

Once again, it all comes down to valuation. EPRT is well managed and positioned to continue to grow in the future. The question is, whether we can buy it at a reasonable price today so that we can expect to outperform the market going forward.

On a NAV basis, the company reported $286 Million in rental revenue in 2022. Currently they keep their properties on the books at an implied cap rate of 7.50%, but given that they were able to sell some of their worst performing properties at 6.60%, I think this is too conservative and will use a 6.60% cap rate going forward. At 6.60% their buildings would be worth $4.4 Billion. Deducting their total debt of $1.4 Billion we get NAV of $3 Billion. Compared to a market cap of $3.7 Billion this indicates that the company is trading a 23% premium compared to its adjusted fair (yet conservative) asset value. Frankly, since they divested their worst properties at that rate, the fair market rate might be even lower, but I want to stay conservative. The cap rate implied by the market at $25.80 per share is 5.60%. That feels a little aggressive for the kind of properties they operate so I would rate the company as slightly overvalued based on NAV.

On a relative valuation basis, the company currently trades at 16.50x FFO compared to its historical average which is closer to 19.20x. To be fair EPRT has a short history and since prices were elevated during 2019-2021, the average is likely too high so I will not use to make my decision.

When compared to peers, I would conclude that EPRT is likely fairly valued here and should trade around 16.00-16.50x FFO. Realty Income currently trades at the same multiple, but still has some upside to its historical average P/FFO of 17.50x. But I think O deserves a premium as it has institutional-grade properties and tenants, an A-rated balance sheet and a much longer history. National Retail Properties trades a bit lower, but its normalized P/FFO stands at 16.00x and I think that's where EPRT's fair multiple lies as well.

REIT Current P/FFO Historical (fair) P/FFO O 16.40x 17.50x NNN 14.90x 16.00x Click to enlarge

EPRT has the highest expect growth for 2023 of all major net lease REITs and it's valuation is in line with peers.

EPRT Investor Presentation - note: this is AFFO, my calculation is based on FFO

So with that said, what can we reasonably expect from EPRT?

4.4% dividend yield (growing at 5% per year)

5% FFO growth for the next two to three years

no multiple expansion as the company is fairly valued here at 16.50x FFO

-> total return of 9.4% per year (slightly above expected market return)

Remember how I generate alpha:

start with a thesis why a given industry/sector should outperform stay overweight in those sectors for as long as the thesis is valid look for companies with sound fundamentals that are either undervalued or fairly valued with exceptional growth prospects if a company becomes overvalued, trim the position and rotate into another stock/sector that is still undervalued if a company becomes increasingly undervalued and the thesis is still valid, add to the position generate alpha and repeat

My total return then comes from the dividend yield, EPS growth and multiple expansion as the valuation normalizes over time. I always target a total return in excess of market returns (>8%) to generate alpha.

What things do I look for when selecting individual stocks to buy?

strong and safe fundamentals good management teams with a track-record of caring about shareholders healthy EPS growth well-covered dividend discount relative to peers and/or historical fair multiples other catalysts

Verdict

EPRT is very well managed and is expected to grow its FFO by 5% annually for the next few years - the most of any major net lease REIT. It pays a well covered dividend which is likely to grow by about 5% and provides a good addition to a net lease portfolio because of an e-commerce resistant tenant base as well as its sale-leaseback approach which makes it stand out from other REITs.

It is valued quite aggressively relative to NAV with an implied cap rate of 5.60%, but is trading in line with peers. Overall, the company seems relatively fairly value, and can be reasonably expected to generate a total return of 9.4% per year. This is above the 8% expected market return so it makes sense to buy the stock at these levels. For those reasons, I rate EPRT as a "BUY" here at $25.80 per share.