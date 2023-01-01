Upstart Stock: An Unhyped And Derisked Bet On Artificial Intelligence

Feb. 21, 2023 8:30 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)1 Comment
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Marketplace

Summary

  • For Q4 2022, Upstart delivered a beat on both top and bottom lines; however, funding constraints continue to haunt its lending marketplace.
  • Upstart's guidance for Q1 2023 is an absolute nightmare for investors, but management's positive commentary around "committed funding" was a big development from the Q4 earnings call.
  • With macro clouds still hanging over Upstart's business, I am staying hedged in UPST. That said, a reduction in cyclicality risk could catalyze a move higher in Upstart's beaten-down stock.
  • From a long-term perspective, we will continue accumulating Upstart shares for the next upcycle in credit. I rate Upstart a "Strong Buy" at $18, with an insurance policy (options-based hedge).
  • We're currently running a sale at my private investing ideas service, The Quantamental Investor, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

Risk

lucky336

Introduction

In recent months, the wildly successful launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT has created a buying fervor among investors for AI-related stocks. However, Upstart's (NASDAQ:UPST) stock has largely sat out this wild rally despite being a derisked AI

Chart
Data by YCharts

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 2022 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 Earnings Presentation

Upstart Q4 Earnings Presentation

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

TQI Valuation Model TQIG.org

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

The Quantamental Investor

The Quantamental Investor

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why I tailored my marketplace service - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals. 

TQI's core idea is to generate wealth sustainably through tailored portfolio strategies that meet investor needs across different investor lifecycle stages. Each of our five model portfolios comes with thoroughly vetted investment ideas, embedded risk management, and specialized financial engineering for alpha generation.

              GET A TWO-WEEK FREE TRIAL

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
4.63K Followers
We make investing in equity markets simple, fun, and profitable

I am the Author and Chief Financial Engineer at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, our mission is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets. To do so, we share robust model portfolios that cater to investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. All of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process, which uses a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. If you're interested in learning more about our marketplace service, visit: The Quantamental Investor


If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home


Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at LASI's SA Marketplace service - Beating The Market, for two years. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. My resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).


If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.