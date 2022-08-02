wxin

My last article about Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was published at the end of June 2022. Back then I called the stock a buy, and in the meantime Simon Property Group clearly outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), which increased about 9.5% while Simon Property Group increased 36.5% (including dividends).

And while I see Simon Property Group still not overvalued after that price increase, I would be a little more cautious. The reason for this caution is the higher stock price as well as my view on the macro economy in the United States, which seems to be not as great as it might seem at a first look.

Full Year Results

About two weeks ago, Simon Property Group reported full-year and fourth quarter results for fiscal 2022. And results were solid with Simon Property Group stock being able to beat expectations for revenue as well as funds for operations (in both cases only slightly). Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 5.6% YoY to $1,400 million and net income per share increased from $1.53 in Q4/21 to $2.06 in Q4/22 – resulting in 34.6% year-over-year growth. However, funds from operations – the more important metric for Simon Property Group – increased only slightly from $3.11 in the same quarter last year to $3.15 this quarter.

Simon Property Group Q4/22 Earnings Release

When looking at the full-year results, revenue increased 3.4% YoY from $5,117 million in fiscal 2021 to $5,291 million in fiscal 2022. And while operating income increased 7.1% YoY from $2,413 million in the previous year to $2,584 million in fiscal 2022, earnings per share declined from $6.84 in fiscal 2021 to $6.52 in fiscal 2022 – a decline of 4.7% YoY. And finally, funds from operations increased from $11.44 per diluted share in fiscal 2021 to $11.87 per diluted share in fiscal 2022 – an increase of 3.8% YoY.

Simon Property Group Q4/22 Earnings Release

When looking at the results in more detail, we can see that the biggest part of revenue is stemming from “lease income”. It generated $4,905 million in revenue in fiscal 2022, resulting in 3.5% YoY growth and being responsible for about 93% of total revenue. Management fees and other revenue accounted for 2.2% of total revenue and increased 9.8% YoY to $117 million. And finally, “other income” was $269 million – a slight decline compared to the previous year – and responsible for 5.1% of total revenue.

About 20% of lease income is stemming from variable leases, which are based on sales and include reimbursement for real estate taxes, utilities, and marketing. And almost 80% of lease income is stemming from fixed leases, which include fixed minimum leases and fixed CAM reimbursements.

Simon Property Group Q4/22 Earnings Release

When looking at the total number of outlets and properties, it can be called stable. The number of “U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets” declined from 164 to 163 (we are always comparing numbers on December 31, 2021, with the same number one year later) while International Properties increased from 22 to 23. And “The Mills” had 14 properties – the same as one year earlier.

And while the number of properties was stable, occupancy rate could improve. Occupancy rate for “U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets” improved from 93.4% to 94.9% and occupancy rate for “The Mills” increased from 97.6% one year earlier to 98.2%. And occupancy rate for the U.S. properties of the acquired Taubman Group increased from 91.2% to 94.5%.

Base minimum rent per square foot also improved across the portfolio. For “U.S. Malls and Premiums Outlets” it increased from $53.91 to $55.13 – an increase of 2.3% YoY. For U.S. TRG (the Taubman properties), it increased 5.2% from $58.69 to $61.76. And base minimum rent for “The Mills” increased from $33.80 to $34.89 – an increase of 3.2% year-over-year.

Growth

In very simple terms, Simon Property Group has several very basic ways to grow its top line. In a previous article about Simon Property Group I outlined several ways to grow – opening news malls or acquiring additional malls from competitors, increasing the occupancy rate, and charging a higher rent from tenants. And especially the last two are “easy” ways for Simon Property Group to grow its top line. However, as I outlined above, the occupancy rate is already rather high and there is only little room for improvement.

But Simon Property Group can – and probably will – increase the rate from its tenants in the coming quarters. In the last few quarters, the base minimum rent per square foot increased way below inflation rate – simply due to the fact that many leases have expiration dates several years into the future. But about 22% of revenue is stemming from leases that will expire in 2023 and 2024 and will therefore be most likely renewed with higher rent payments providing Simon Property Group the opportunity to increase revenue in the coming quarters.

And a third way to grow for Simon Property Group is by developing new malls. On October 20, 2022, Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets open with almost 300,000 square feet (the tenth mall in Japan). And construction continues on redevelopment projects including The Falls (Miami, FL), Northgate Station (Seattle, WA), Southdale Center (Edina, MN), St. John’s Town Center (Jacksonville, FL), Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA) and Towne East Square (Wichita, KS).

Recession And Shift Towards E-Commerce

Despite growth potential for Simon Property Group in the year to come, risks remain and as I have already shown in my last article, Simon Property Group will be hit hard in case of a recession.

We mentioned above that lease renewals in the next two years could be an opportunity to charge a higher rent. But it is also posing a risk. When looking at the tenants (especially the major ones), we see many retailers selling discretionary items and only a few of the top tenants can be seen as selling non-discretionary, essential items (Target (TGT) might be an example). And if the economy should tank in the coming quarters, there is also the risk that several tenants might not renew leases and the occupancy rate will drop.

Simon Property Group Q4/22 Earnings Release

It is interesting that the industry is opening stores with a high pace. According to data from Coresight Research (and CNN), in August 2022 retailers in the United States have announced 4,432 store openings compared with 1,954 closing resulting in a net of 2,478 openings. And compared to previous years this is a really high number of net store openings. In 2021, the retail industry reported a net addition of only 68 stores and in 2019 more than 5,000 net store closings were reported.

FRED

And the consumer spending also seems to be strong. On the one hand, we have an extremely low savings level – one of the lowest in decades – which is indicating that consumers are spending most of disposable income. However, a reason for this low savings rate might also be the high inflation rate with prices for energy and rent increasing with a high pace and consumer spending the disposable income rather on discretionary items.

FRED

On the other hand, we also have low delinquency rates on credit card loans, which can also be interpreted as a sign for consumers being in a good financial situation.

Retail Sales January 2023 (United States Census Bureau)

And when looking at the reported retail numbers they are also encouraging. In January 2023, total retail sales increased 3.0% month-over-month and 6.4% year-over-year to $697 billion. And when looking at the different categories, only “Electronics & Appliance stores” saw declining sales of 6.5% YoY while all other categories could increase.

But I think this is just the calm before the storm. Several leading indicators are hinting towards a severe recession and while everybody is hoping for a soft landing (once again, like everybody did before the Great Financial Crisis) I think the next recession will have a huge impact – on the economy as a whole and on Simon Property Group in particular. And of course, we should also not ignore the long-term risk the shift to e-commerce is posing. I already mentioned this risk in an article published two years ago. I don’t think malls will vanish completely and I see Simon Property Group as resilient. But it will be a constant challenge and an ongoing fight for malls to keep e-commerce at bay.

Guidance

The potential risk of a recession and slowdown of economic spending might also be a reason why the guidance for 2023 fell short of consensus. While analysts expected on average $12.13 in funds from operations per share, Simon Property Group is expecting FFO to be in a range of $11.70 to $11.95.

Nevertheless, management is still expecting organic growth around 2% and when asked during the earnings call where this growth should stem from, David Simon gave the following statement:

Well, I think it's all the above. It's rent bumps, it's occupancy gains. We still -- and this is very important to underscore. We still have a lot of openings scheduled for the latter half of '23 and the early part of '24. So we're not going to see the full contribution of those tenants open until essentially really a run rate at '24, I'd say, sometime in '24. Now you ask why? Well, because we have a high-quality group of retailers opening in these, and it takes a while to build out their quality stores. But it's occupancy gains, it's rental -- it's spread increases. It's a reduction in our temporary tenant income because we're leasing space permanently. And it's basically assuming that -- a lot goes into this, but it's basically assuming relatively flat sales. Now if you remember last year, we said up to 2%. This year, we obviously blew past it. It was total for the domestic properties at clearly 5%, roughly 5%, 4.8%. So we're hopeful we'll do better. But again, we still must make assumptions and that's why we like where we're at.

And we can be confident that the guidance will be more or less realistic. Even if the recession should hit the economy in the coming months, it will probably take some time before Simon Property Group is seeing the negative effects as the company has long-lasting contracts and even in case of the bankruptcy of tenants it will probably take several quarters until the fall-out will occur and hit Simon Property Group.

Dividend

Simon Property Group is also interesting for its dividend. In fiscal 2022, the company paid $6.90 in dividends and the quarterly dividend is $1.80 right now resulting in an annual dividend of at least $7.20 in the coming year (unless management is cutting the dividend). And in the last few quarters, Simon Property Group increased the dividend frequently after it was cut to zero in the first “pandemic-quarter”. In the past few quarters, Simon Property did not increase the dividend in every quarter, and it also increased only by $0.05 but it is already the sixth dividend increase since 2020. Nevertheless, the company hasn’t reached pre-crisis levels as Simon Property Group was paying a quarterly dividend of $2.10 before the pandemic.

When using the earnings per share of fiscal 2022 ($6.52) the company had a payout ratio of 106% which is not really sustainable. But it has a dividend yield of 5.8% making it interesting for every dividend investor and when comparing the dividend to the funds from operations ($11.87), we get an acceptable payout ratio of 58%.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

We mentioned above that Simon Property Group is not as cheap as it was at the time my last article was published and the stock is trading for a P/E ratio of 19.07. Nevertheless, the stock is still trading clearly below the average price-earnings ratio of the last 10 years (which was 28.35). When looking at the more important price-free-cash-flow ratio, SPG is trading for 12.26 times free cash flow right now. This is clearly below the average P/FCF ratio of 20.73 in the last ten years and aside from the crash in 2020, it is one of the cheapest valuation multiples in the last 10 years.

Data by YCharts

We can also use a discount cash flow calculation to determine an intrinsic value for Simon Property Group. As a basis, we can take the free cash flow of the last four quarters, which was $3,146 million (this is about the pre-crisis level, and it seems like a reasonable assumption). To be fairly valued right now, Simon Property Group must grow only slightly above 3% from now till perpetuity (assuming a 10% discount rate and 374 million outstanding shares).

And while 3% to 4% annual growth certainly seems reasonable and achievable for Simon Property Group, we must take into account the potential negative impact of a recession in 2023 and/or 2024. Simon Property Group will certainly be affected by this. To be on the safe side, let’s assume $0 in free cash flow in 2023 to account for a potential recession. For 2024, let’s also be cautious and assume $1.5 billion in free cash flow before Simon Property Group will reach pre-crisis levels again in 2025. For the following years let’s assume a moderate growth rate of 5%, which seems to be achievable. This would lead to an intrinsic value of $135.90 for SPG and the stock would be more or less fairly valued right now.

Conclusion

Simon Property Group seems to be at least fairly valued – even when calculating with moderate assumptions and taking a steep recession into account. I would still be cautious and see a downside risk in the quarters to come. If you have the stomach to see your investment decline as it takes a few years before the stock will reach its previous value again (a scenario that could happen) you can still buy Simon Property Group. And although the dividend might be cut again during a recession, you will still receive solid dividend payments during that time.