Is Deutsche Telekom A Good Income Play?

Feb. 21, 2023 2:23 AM ETDeutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)ORAN, T, VOD, VZ
Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.37K Followers

Summary

  • Deutsche Telekom is a German telecom operator with high exposure to the U.S.
  • It is reporting better growth figures than most of its peers, due to its strong position in the U.S. wireless market.
  • However, its current dividend yield is not especially attractive and the valuation seems fair.

T Mobile store front inside a mall in New Jersey. T Mobile is the third largest mobile carrier in the US based on number of subscribers.

Tak Yeung

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) has better growth prospects than most of its peers, as the company continues to gain market share in the U.S., but it offers a lower dividend yield and it is not likely to become a

2023

EBITDA, DT

2023

Market share (Statista)

2023

Net additions (Counterpoint)

2023

Revenue growth, DT

2023

EBITDA, DT

2023

Net adds, DT

2023

Dividend Yield (Author's calculations)

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
2.37K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments I also invest in 'Income' stocks, as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, with the goal of being able to retire in 20 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.