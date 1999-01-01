Adobe: A Compounder That May Beat The Market

Feb. 21, 2023 2:28 AM ETAdobe Inc. (ADBE)
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Adobe continues to compound away since the last time I wrote about the company.
  • The company maintains a massive moat in its creative business while expanding via acquisition in the Experience Cloud.
  • The company has grown further in its valuation over the past two years, and should easily beat the market from here over the long term.
  • Adobe is generating significant cash flows, is highly profitable with an industry-topping operating margin, and is buying back shares hand over fist.
  • Adobe is a strong buy with a long-term outlook.

Young Creative Female in Headphones Using Computer in Stylish Loft Apartment in the Evening. Graphic Designer Working from Home, Editing Fashion Photo for Online Store. Urban View from Big Window.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

I first wrote on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in 2020. I've owned the company for quite a while, and I've never been disappointed in the company's direction.

My last article

Seeking Alpha

Since I wrote on the company three years ago, the

Chart
Data by YCharts

2023 projections

Company 8-K

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Revenue valuations against growth across cloud

Clouded Judgement Substack

Operating metrics across cloud

Clouded Judgement Substack

Earnings over time

FAST Graphs

Zoomed in to show earnings growth since 2014 SaaS Transition

FAST Graphs

Analyst projections against FCF

FAST Graphs

Analyst projections against earnings

FAST Graphs

Analyst projections against a flat valuation

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.99K Followers
I have been writing here since 2016.  My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.My portfolio consists of both stalwart long-term dividend payers and high-growth, high quality names.  I think of it as a barbell approach to investing, where the value/dividend-paying companies shield the rest of the portfolio in a downswing.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADBE, ADSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.