tadamichi

This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on February 6th, 2023.

2023 started off on a much better note than what we saw for January 2022. If that is any indication, it could mean an overall better 2023 is lying in front of us. History is on our side if you are a long investor, and if the January barometer is any guide, "as January goes, so goes the full year."

That being said, anything is possible, and a year that is largely expected to have a recession is likely to be anything but calm. I'm an eternal optimist, so I believe we could have a solid year - especially after having such a negative year in 2022.

That being said, I haven't updated my top ten holdings in a while, so I felt it was a good time to recap my performance and top positions.

For The Record

For my closed-end fund portfolio, 2022 saw a decline of -18.68%, which made it fairly similar to the S&P 500's returns of 19.44%. 2022 was also a year that saw losses against most other asset classes, including fixed-income. Although the losses were a bit reduced, they still showed steep declines as interest rates ramped up significantly due to aggressive Fed rate hikes.

Having BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) as the largest position in my portfolio heading into 2022 contributed significantly to losses. Growth was hit the hardest for the year. For what it's worth, it's still a position in my portfolio, but it has slipped to the 12th spot.

On top of this, I was also heavily positioned in REITs, and I continue to be. According to BlackRock, REITs were the worst-performing asset class in 2022.

Finally, being invested in leveraged funds in a down year is naturally going to amplify negative returns.

There was also a meaningful discount expansion in CEFs across the board. That meant that losses were further driven lower even if underlying asset valuations weren't going lower. At the end of 2021, discounts on CEFs were historically narrow - so it was a bit of an unwinding from that.

Overall CEF Discount/Premiums 2/6/2023 (RiverNorth)

Fortunately, losses weren't as deep in other accounts, primarily in my individual dividend growth portfolio. They also didn't have to contend with discount expansion as CEFs had done. Ultimately, I saw losses of -9.45% across all my accounts.

Rolling 1-Year

Now that we've eliminated the bad January of 2022 with the positive results of January 2023, returns are looking quite different in my portfolio. My CEF portfolio still shows a decline of -6.16% on a rolling 1-year basis through the end of January 31st, 2023.

However, that's again similar to an index blend of 70% stocks/30% taxable bond at -6.93%. An index blend of 60% stocks/40% taxable bonds is also closer to the same amount at a loss of -6.99%. The S&P 500 Index is down -8.22%, and the Nasdaq Compositive Total Return Index is still down a whopping -17.95%. (Performances measures are all courtesy of Fidelity.)

Looking more broadly at all of my accounts, I'm looking at positive results of +0.34%. Thanks once again, primarily to individual growth stocks.

For me, numbers go up, and they go down every year. I don't tend to follow the total returns but the income being generated. In that case, by putting fresh capital to work and reinvesting all distributions, I was able to achieve that.

Top 10

My last update for my top ten was posted on October 8th, 2022. With that, here is my latest top ten.

Top Ten Personal CEF Positions 2/6/2023 (Portfolio Visualizer)

Worth pointing out immediately is that Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income (SZC) is no longer around as it was changed to NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG). It simply hasn't been updated on Portfolio Visualizer yet.

It's also worth pointing out that it's moved up to a top position when it wasn't previously. This was due to adding to the position recently and holding up relatively well. It has meaningful exposure to the energy sector, which was the only sector to finish in the green in the prior year. NXG had total share price returns of -7.45%, but its NAV had a total return of +1.21%. While not the hottest results, as said, relatively compared to most other investments, it was looking great.

Another observation is having a new top position with Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities and Income Fund (RLTY), dethroning John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD).

This happened due to a significant rebound in RLTY lately and after selling off my Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund (RNP) position, splitting it between RLTY and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI). RNP ran up to a premium with investors clamoring for the special; I ended up selling before the special and locking in even larger gains than just holding for the payout.

RQI also remains in a top position as it was previously, but I was adding more to RLTY due to its significant discount. A discount, I believe, is due simply to being new. Worth noting that RQI, however, remains my top overall position if you include another sizeable position in another one of my accounts.

Anyway, REITs came back with a vengeance in the first part of this year. By accumulating a significant position in RLTY in December (which added to my initial position that started in November), the rebound propelled it to the largest position here.

Ycharts

That was even though HTD put up some decent returns too. For 2022, HTD held up quite strongly, too, with a total NAV return declining -2.58% and a total share price return of -6.22%.

As I touched on above, BSTZ ended up sliding further down in my portfolio, so it isn't a top ten position at all, as it was still hanging in there in October. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) remains but has slid down to the 8th spot from 5th.

BSTZ in November 2021 was over a 7% position for me. Partly because of how much it appreciated alone through 2020. The total share price return was -55.34% and -44.81% total NAV returns for 2022. BST wasn't a pretty picture either, but that fund was able not to see its discount widen, and it still trades at a premium. 2022 results showed a decline on a total share price basis of -38.22% and a total NAV return of -39.67%.

Discounts/premiums alone have a huge impact on the end results. That's why BST can hang on still as a top position, and BSTZ slid off. At one point, these funds were battling it out at similar valuations going back to November 2021. Today, they are trading at very different levels. However, BSTZ has been coming back with some ferocity.

Ycharts

Finally, Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) has also been removed as a top ten holding. Not because I sold it off but because the fund cut its distribution, and investors started selling it off in October. The fund was flirting with a premium at the time and has now gone to a discount. So it participated in the rebound on its underlying portfolio, but its share price didn't participate at the same level.

Ycharts

Conclusion

To recap, RLTY and NXG make the top ten as new names in this update. That happened as RNP was removed from my portfolio, and BSTZ slid to a smaller allocation. As I'm mostly an accumulating buy-and-hold type of investor, there aren't a lot of drastic changes to my top allocations. I view these names as one's I could hold for years - as long as their premiums don't become too elevated or there is some other fundamental change.

Being overweight in BSTZ and REITs last year hurt my results, as well as discount widening and leverage pushing down returns in a negative year. So far, we're off to a rosier 2023. If January is any indication, we could have a better year overall - although that's obviously no guarantee.