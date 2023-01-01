Urupong

Thesis

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) is a vertically integrated digital media and internet business that has exposure in IT, consumer goods, healthcare, cybersecurity, and marketing technology. In my first post, I gave a high-level overview of ZD's business segments, but I want to stress again that the company follows a roll-up M&A strategy; given its $700 million cash on hand and $300 million in annual free cash flow, I anticipate that ZD will continue to be an active acquirer. A difficult online advertising environment will likely slow organic growth, but I think the downside is protected by ZD's ability to step up on its roll-up strategy given higher rates have compressed the valuation multiple. However, as of the current outlook and pressure on ZD in 2H23 to perform, I am changing my rating to hold from buy.

4Q results

With a 3% drop to $397 million in 4Q22, ZD's revenue is at the low range of its own guidance. The adjusted EBITDA for 4Q22 was $168 million (42% margin), which was also at the low end of the guidance range. Whereas, adj EPS decreased by 4% to $2.26, which was lower than guidance.

What I've learned is that ZD's 4th quarter results were mixed in the face of a difficult advertising market, with revenue and adj. EBITDA coming in near the low end of guidance and adj. EPS falling short. Even though organic revenue was down 7% year over year in the fourth quarter, it was stable quarter over quarter and should grow further into the year as competition softens. Overall, there were headwinds across the board. Firstly, the technology vertical continued to be a major drag on 4Q results, down by double digits; the postponement of AAA game releases has had a negative impact on the gaming industry (down mid-single-digits %); and the usual end-of-year budget flush did not occur, leading to a low-single-digit % drop in health.

However, not all is lost. ZD's best-performing business remains Connectivity, which saw double-digit growth in revenue. Management also pointed out that Connectivity has better margins than the company overall. One area that showed improvement was retail sales, which grew by the low single digits compared to the stagnant growth seen in Q3 of 22. The Health sector, in particular, has shown signs of improvement this year, with management noting an increase in upfront bookings in the high single digits.

Despite encouraging trends, management is expecting a slight drop in revenue and profit in FY23 at the midpoint due to slower organic growth in 1H23 and an uptick in the second. Based on the current outlook, I believe ZD shares will continue to stay sideways or range bound until we see an improvement in organic growth (which has been showing signs of recovery).

Capital allocation

It was the first quarter without an acquisition for ZD since 2Q20. However, I do not anticipate this trend to persist, as management remains committed to finding uses for the company's $700 million cash on hand.

Guidance

At the middle of ZD's projections, the company expects revenue to fall by 1%, adjusted EBITDA to fall by 2%, and adjusted EPS to fall by 6%. For the record, the guide indicates that organic growth declines will persist through the first quarter before picking up momentum again in the second quarter and the second half of the year due to easier comparisons. Consequently, my take is that if ZD's growth isn't as strong as anticipated in the second half of the year, that could weigh on the stock until 2024 given consensus would extrapolate the poor strength into FY24/25. However, ZD's guide does not count on any M&A, which, in my opinion, significantly reduces the amount of uncertainty associated with it, given that I believe management will conduct some deals this year to improve earnings.

Valuation

Base to downside case

Given the near-term headwinds, I am revising my estimates for my base to downside case (reflecting the current environment) downwards to meet consensus. In comparison to my previous estimate of $750 million in EBITDA, I now expect ZD to generate $580 million in EBITDA. I'd like to point out that the model suggests a pretty bleak growth outlook, as it is significantly lower than the 17% historical growth rate. ZD is fairly valued at this growth rate and valuation.

Author's estimates

Bull case

The bull case is that ZD will revert to historical growth of 17% and margins will improve at the same rate as consensus. Using the same valuation multiple today would result in a 29% gain. The premise here is the same as in my previous posts: ZD growth will revert to historical levels, which the market has not yet priced in.

Author's estimates

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ziff Davis' 4Q22 results were mixed. Although there were headwinds across the board, Connectivity showed double-digit growth, and retail sales also grew. Looking forward, management expects a slight drop in revenue and profit in FY23 at the midpoint due to slower organic growth in 1H23 and an uptick in the second half. I believe ZD's valuation is fair with the current outlook, but the bull case suggests a 29% gain if historical growth rates are achieved. Considering the current outlook and pressure on ZD stock to perform in the second half of 2023, I am revising my rating to hold from buy.