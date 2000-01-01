DGI For The DIY: 2022 Dividend Portfolio Review

Summary

  • 2022 was a difficult year in the market, with all three major indices showing substantial declines.
  • Despite those market headwinds, my portfolio's dividend income continued to grow at a double-digit rate.
  • Strong performances from the energy and healthcare sectors helped the portfolio beat the market.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

2022 Market Review

2022 was a difficult year for stocks, as the markets struggled against the headwinds of inflation and higher interest rates. The old adage of "Don't Fight The Fed" apparently works just as well on the way down as it

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart of portfolio returns

Portfolio Historical Performance (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table of portfolio annual income growth

DGI For The DIY - 2022 Income Progress (By Author)

Table of history of dividend income.

DGI For The DIY: Portfolio Dividend History (By Author)

Table of stock sales made in the portfolio

2022 Portfolio Sales (By Author)

Table of purchases made in the portfolio.

Q2-Q4 Portfolio Buys (By Author)

DGI For The DIY End of 2022 portfolio holdings

By Author

2022 end of year portfolio holdings

DGI For The DIY - 2022 Portfolio Holdings (By Author)

Portfolio weighting at end of 2021

Portfolio Weighting - End 2021 (By Author)

2022 portfolio weighting

Portfolio Weighting - End 2022 (By Author)

FAST Graph chart for Texas Roadhouse

15-Year FAST Graph for Texas Roadhouse (By Author)

FAST Graph chart for Bank OZK

15-Year FAST Graph for Bank OZK (By Author)

Website: www.DGIfortheDIY.comA Civil Engineer, who is married with four young kids. In early 2013 I took a more active role in managing my IRA for retirement and decided to publicly share my experiences in building the portfolio. My hope is to provide a positive example for other young do-it-yourself investors as they save for retirement on a limited budget.My interest in investing mostly began in 2005 when I started up an investment club with a few friends from college and has accelerated as I've been reading and learning along the way. Since then, investing and the stock market has become a passion and favorite hobby and I've enjoyed writing about stocks and sharing ideas I have here on Seeking Alpha.My investing goals are to build a nest egg for retirement and fund college education accounts for my kids. I invest mainly in dividend-paying stocks that have shown a history of consistent growth in earnings and dividend payouts.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, ABBV, ABT, ADC, ADP, AMGN, AMP, AVGO, AWK, BDX, BMY, CMCSA, CMI, CVS, CVX, D, DG, DLR, EOG, EXR, HD, HRL, JNJ, KMI, LII, LMT, LOW, MA, MCD, MED, MKC, MO, MSFT, NEE, NSC, O, OHI, PM, QCOM, SBUX, SRE, STAG, TGT, TROW, TSCO, TXN, UNH, UNP, V, WEC, WSO, XEL, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer by trade and am not a professional investment adviser or financial analyst. This article is not an endorsement of the stocks mentioned. Please perform your own due diligence before you decide to trade any securities or other products.

