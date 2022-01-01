Amplitude: Remain A Buy Despite Near-Term Macro Weakness

Feb. 21, 2023 3:00 AM ETAmplitude, Inc. (AMPL)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
213 Followers

Summary

  • Amplitude's 4Q22 revenue was slightly above guidance but lower than its historical trend of beating guidance.
  • Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, AMPL stock is making adjustments to weather the storm.
  • Despite short-term challenges, I am optimistic about AMPL's long-term potential in the emerging market category of using data to build digital products.

Global networking connection,science, innovation and communication technology.Next generation technology.Hand holding earth globe with data exchanges on connection technology.

Galeanu Mihai

Summary

I believe Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) is still a buy today. The original thesis stands, in that successful businesses of the future will have to fully embrace digitalization. With AMPL's Digital Optimization System, processes are streamlined, and digital outputs can be

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
213 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.