Investment Thesis

Due to high inflation and a rural downturn, the consumer staples industry did not fare well in 2022, with the NSE and BSE consumer indexes plummeting by double digits. Input prices have gone up sharply over the past few quarters, which was a big problem for them. While the industry responded by raising prices, the gross margin shrank sharply by 150 bps YoY.

Following this mayhem in the industry, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) shares have plummeted by more than 60% over the last year.

As inflationary headwinds abated, the brokerage firm anticipated that 2023 would be a year of accelerated profit growth for consumer staples. Although this year is projected to be a good year for consumer staple stocks, I am very pessimistic about BGS's recovery. Its financial health is weak and needs to improve.

In Dec 2022, the company sold Back to Nature to Barilla America and used the proceeds to pay its long-term debt. This resolution explains how the company is struggling to raise cash flows to fund its debt which adds up to its absurd dividend policy, which its earnings can't sustain. Although inflation could be subsidizing, providing optimism in the industry, I am very skeptical about BGS, at least until H1 2023.

Company Overview

BGS produces, sells, and distributes a wide variety of top regional and national brands of shelf-stable and frozen food and household products. In general, they aim to position their branded products to appeal to customers looking for something of excellent quality that is also affordable. Private labels and sales to restaurants and other businesses help supplement retail sales of their branded products.

It serves customers in the US, Canada, and Puerto. Supermarket chains, food service establishments, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, non-food establishments, and specialty distributors are among the many end users of its products, which are sold and distributed directly and through a network of independent brokers and distributors.

Financial Health

Despite having strong brand recognition regionally and nationally, BGS's financial health is very wanting. The company has a very weak balance sheet. As of September 30th, 2022,­the company had a debt of $2.41B and equity of $841.574m. This translated to a debt-to-equity ratio of about 287%, which is highly unhealthy. Its liquidity was also low, with cash and cash equivalent at $60M.

Its debt-to-equity ratio soared from 234.4% to 287.3% during the previous five years, and its operating cash flow (1.4% of total debt) is insufficient to service that debt. Further, there are not enough earnings before interest and taxes are generated to cover debt service (1.6x coverage).

According to the most up-to-date financials, B&G Foods owes $351.0m within a year and $2.79b immediately after that.

It also had cash on hand of about $60.1m and receivables due within a year with a combined value of $187.5m. As a result, the company's liabilities are $2.89b higher than its cash and (near-term) receivables. This deficit is like a giant towering over the $991.9 million company, casting a shadow over it. If B&G Foods had to pay its debts today, it would likely need a significant re-capitalization.

Shareholders of B&G Foods have to deal with a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (8.9) and low-interest coverage since EBIT is only 1.6 times interest expense. Even worse, B&G Foods' EBIT tumbled by 23% last year. Paying off that debt will be hard if earnings keep going in that direction. Debt service payments cannot be made from a company's accounting earnings alone; free cash flow is required. Thus, it is important to determine whether or not the EBIT is supported by free cash flow. When looking at the last three years, B&G Foods' free cash flow was equivalent to 38% of EBIT. This inadequate cash conversion rate makes managing debt more challenging.

This company's debt is already difficult to handle as it stands, but the fact that it was acquired at varying interest rates adds to the company's woes in an environment of rapidly rising rates. B&G paid nearly $32 million in interest expenses in the third quarter, which was 20% more than the same time the year before. Year to date (as of December 2022), it has paid over $88 million, which is 10% more than the same time the year before. It shows how the Federal Reserve's record-setting interest rate hikes affected BGS's debt.

B&G Foods to sell Back to Nature brand to Barilla America: Will This Solve The Debt Problem?

The sale of the Back to Nature brand to Barilla America was announced in December 2022 by BGS. Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the company anticipates the sale will close in the first quarter of 2023. They plan on using the sale's net proceeds to settle their long-term debt.

Although the terms of the transaction were not revealed, I can still assess the impact of this transaction on debt servicing. BGS acquired Back To Nature and SnackWell's snacks for $162.5 million from Mondelēz and Brynwood Partners five years ago. Assuming that in the best-case scenario, the brands doubled their valuation to $325, and the net proceeds from selling it are about 80%, we arrive at a figure of $260M. Working the best-case scenario, the net proceeds of $260 represent 10% of the current debt burden of this company. I think this is a very insignificant impact considering it's funded by asset disposal.

The company has $398.6M in net long-term property, plant, and equipment, which is not even close to being adequate to pay off the existing debt. In other words, the company's debt crisis cannot be solved by selling its assets.

Dividend

To add to its financial woes, the company has what I can term a very unsustainable dividend policy. This has resulted in the company slashing its dividends. Despite making losses, the company has been paying dividends, which in my view adds to the company's financial woes.

The company's cash payout ratio is exceptionally high and cannot be sustained. Cash flows do not adequately fund BGS's dividend payments due to the company's high cash payout ratio (1620.6%).

The dividend may seem attractive to recipients, but it's pretty unsustainable, which is why the corporation has reduced its dividend distribution.

With the year 2023 coming up, B&G has decided to slash its dividend by 60%. This dividend reduction brings B&G Foods' future annual dividend per share down to $0.76. The current share price of B&G results in a high yield of 5.5%. Even though the payout ratio is still high, the new dividend can be considered safe. The company has a history of giving out dividends that can't be kept up. The company has not been able to pay its dividend for four of the last ten years. This is why they are in the position they are in now. Given the company's precarious financial situation, it would not be surprising if the dividend payout was reduced again.

Conclusion

Brand-wise, BGS is formidable, but the company's current financial state makes the future look bleak. The fluctuating interest rates have added complexity to the company's substantial debt load. This firm's already precarious financial position has been further eroded by its unsustainable dividend payout. Based on my evaluation of the current circumstances, I recommend that investors sell their shares.