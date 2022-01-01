bigtunaonline/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It doesn't surprise anyone to know Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is still struggling from a revenue growth perspective. The market weakness for social media advertising is well documented, and there haven't been any expectations for it to meaningfully change in the early part of 2023. It's no surprise the company finished its Q4 in line with expectations then. But the continued cloudy visibility puts into question not the bullish thesis itself but the timeline the company expected to achieve certain goals related to revenue, DAUs (daily active users), and Snapchat+ subscribers. However, the industry is starting to turn, as shown by Meta Platforms' (META) guidance. Therefore, it's not a matter of if but when Snap achieves these goals.

Slowly, Snap is making its way to sustained profitability, even with a drastic slowdown in revenue growth over the last year - going from 64% growth in 2021 to 12% in 2022. Its asset-light business model is akin to the fabless business model of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), while its competitor Meta Platforms is the Intel (INTC) equivalent. Of course, there are pros and cons to both, but in times of a weak environment, not having to invest cash (CapEx specifically) to sustain the business is a plus. Notice I didn't say further the business.

Profitability is the key metric in today's environment of higher rates and compressing valuation multiples. The only way a company will get on the "good" side of the market is to show it can sustain itself through the business without having to look for outside capital. And while the trend of profitability took a turn downward in 2022 over 2021's relatively impressive numbers for Snap, the company was still able to be free cash flow positive for the year.

Sizing Up Goals And Timeline

Now, Q1 doesn't hold the turnaround in revenue growth anyone was hoping for. The company guided it was seeing negative 7% quarter-to-date revenue growth run rate at the time of the report and expects the quarter to come in anywhere between down 2% and down 10% year-over-year.

...we've observed a year-over-year decline in revenue of approximately 7% quarter-to-date. Our internal forecast assumes revenue will be between -10% to -2% year-over-year in Q1. Given the work we have completed to reprioritize our cash cost structure, we believe we have a path to adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q1.

- Snap's Q4 '22 Investor Letter

This appears worrisome and puts CEO Evan Spiegel's goals of $6B in 2023 revenue (that's 30% growth over FY22, by the way) in jeopardy. Perhaps the latter half of the year will improve dramatically, but I'm not seeing an easy path there if any.

However, goals for DAUs (daily active users) appear to be within reach, as the company ended the year with 375M DAUs. Achieving the 450M goal by the end of 2023 isn't far-fetched. It requires a 20% increase, which means pushing the 17% growth it saw in Q4 a little more to get there.

Chart and estimates mine, data from Snap's Earnings Releases

It's going to require acceleration from where it has just come off 2022, albeit minor. But as I said, the back half of the year could be much better than the first half and drive these goals across the line. There's a lot to sniff out between now and then, and nothing looks too promising.

My key point in the bull thesis has been the revenue diversity of its Snapchat+ product. The company said it crossed over the 2M subscriber mark in Q4. This is good progress considering it has only been on the market since June. It also hasn't pushed conversion to it as much as visibility but plans on doing so now.

While it is still early, we are focused on improving our subscription funnel from awareness to conversion and providing more value to subscribers with new feature drops.

- Snap's Q4 '22 Investor Letter

The CEO's goal was for 10M Snapchat+ subscribers at the end of 2023, but that goal appears a long way away at this point. Even continuing the roughly 1M subscriber per quarter add rate, it only gets it to 6M by year-end. However, 6M would accomplish my goal and satisfy my bull thesis for traction for a non-ad product in an environment desperate to find revenue outside of advertising. It equates to $72M per quarter, and while small as an overall percent of quarterly revenue, it's far and away a huge step in the right direction toward becoming less dependent on ads. Even a long-term goal of a 20% supplement of revenue is a huge shift away from a cyclically-prone industry.

Investor Day Affirmed The Path, Just Not The Original Timeline

Snap's Investor Day 2023 in January reaffirmed the path the company is taking by approaching advertising targeting and ROI capture as the priority of revenue growth. This is obviously to improve signal loss from the Apple (AAPL) iOS privacy changes, so advertisers can get a better handle on their ROI.

But what has always been apparent to me and is reaffirmed here is Snap is the first to see advertising weaken and the last to see it strengthen. In a question posed directly at this topic, Spiegel had this to say:

...our general view in terms of the macro, advertiser demand is that it hasn't been getting a lot worse but certainly hasn't been getting much better either.

However, if you look over at Meta Platforms' Q4 report, it showed the bleeding in revenue is slowing to a drip. Meta expects -2.4% revenue growth for Q1, which is a slowdown from Q4 and Q3's -4.5% growth rate. While it's against easier comps - which I said can't be the whole story - it's still a sign of the pain easing. Compare this to Snap's continued bleeding, going from 0.14% to -6%, and it explains the situation.

Meta's weakness is on the recovery, while Snap's is still hitting the bottom.

This isn't any surprise to me, I've been talking about this pattern for years. It shows Snap is heading for better quarters based on these industry trends and Snap's last in, first out position within it.

Still Moving Forward, Just Taking Longer

Overall, the company is headed in the right direction from a business priority perspective. The company is focused on getting better ROI for its ads and is, so far, the first successful social media company to have a growing paying subscriber base making a dent toward revenue diversification. The industry trends are playing out as expected, but they weren't accounted for by management in September when it published its goals. The goals are still attainable, but the timeline to achieve them by year-end has certainly slipped.

And for the first time in many years, Snap's valuation is lower than Meta's.

Data by YCharts

If anything, it shows the market isn't ahead of itself with Snap, and it's not predicting the typical lagging recovery it sees after Meta. The market is also not preempting Snap's goals being achieved, even if they are going to be several months late. My analysis is the CEO goals are likely to be achieved but one-to-two quarters beyond original expectations. The attainment of the goals is more important than the timing sliding three-to-six months.

This isn't to dismiss the risk of further economic deterioration due to inflation, consumer spending declines, and higher interest rates, as this would derail Snap's (and Meta's) 12-18 months growth trajectory. But when the gears are still moving and only taking longer than initially expected before things took a hard turn south late last fall, it's not a jump ship type of moment. And the market knew it, as it didn't sell SNAP off in any meaningful way, recovering to positive post-earnings returns until the recent broad market selloff.

Since I already have a comfortable position in Snap, I'll hold here and wait for the macro environment to play out.