Robert vt Hoenderdaal

Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the leader in the global travel industry, and operates an asset-light business model that pumps out free cash flow for fun. The company has six core brands within the travel industry, with the majority of its revenues coming from online travel reservation services.

Booking Holdings 2021 Annual Report

The holding company's flagship brand, Booking.com, remains top of the tree when it comes to booking a holiday. As the company said in its 2021 Annual Report:

Booking.com is the world's leading brand for booking online accommodation reservations, based on room nights booked, with operations worldwide and headquarters in the Netherlands. At December 31, 2021, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for approximately 2.4 million properties in over 220 countries and territories and in over 40 languages, consisting of over 400,000 hotels, motels, and resorts and over 1.9 million homes, apartments, and other unique places to stay.

Yet the travel industry has been undergoing substantial changes over the past few years, with the impact of lockdowns followed by a boom in demand for travel being felt across all businesses.

One of the big questions that gets asked of this company focuses on Booking's ability to compete with the ever-growing power of Airbnb (ABNB); perhaps it is this increased competition that has left shareholders feeling somewhat disappointed over the past five years.

Data by YCharts

Speaking of Airbnb, this competitor reported extremely strong figures last week, as it continues to show very few signs of pressure from the difficult macroeconomic climate. Should Booking shareholders see this as a positive sign before their company reports, or should investors be worried that Airbnb is about to become the top dog in this lucrative industry?

Booking Holdings' Q4 Expectations

Booking Holdings is set to report its Q4'22 results on Thursday, February 23, after the market closes, and there are several key items that investors should be keeping their eyes on.

Starting with the headline numbers, where analysts are expecting Q4'22 revenue of $3.90B, representing YoY growth of 30.8%. Booking is still having its post-pandemic boost, which is helping the company to put up strong revenue growth rates.

Author's Work

The same can be said about the outlook for Q1'23 as well, since analysts are expecting Booking to deliver revenue of $3.51B, representing YoY growth of 30.2%. I don't think management usually gives forward revenue guidance, but it will be interesting to hear what they say about how Q1 is looking.

Despite analysts feeling optimistic about Q1 growth rates, Wall Street doesn't have particularly high hopes for Booking Holdings when it comes to 2023. They expect FY23 revenue to grow 13.6% to $19.24B, so once again it will be interesting to see if management alludes to a growth figure for the year that would exceed these relatively low expectations.

Moving onto the bottom line, and analysts are expecting Booking Holdings to deliver EPS of $22.08, which represents a substantial YoY increase from the $13.52 EPS delivered back in Q4'21.

Author's Work

Whilst these analysts' expectations seem quite high on the face of it, it's clear to me that this quarter is lapping some fairly easy YoY comparisons. The true test for Booking will come later in year, as the global economy faces some tough times and the annual comparisons become a lot more challenging.

Positive Trends, But Not Positive Enough

It's an unusual time to be investing in travel companies, mainly because the last few years have been so unique. Just take a look at the below figures from Booking's Q3'22 Earnings Release, and the fluctuations of its metrics which are tough to completely wrap your head around (at least it is for me at first glance).

Booking Holdings Q3'22 Earnings Release / Author's Work

One this is clear - the recent growth rates look extremely healthy, but it does feel like analysts are expecting these rates to hit a wall in the second half of 2023.

If we look at Booking's annual financials, the picture of the pandemic is painted for all to see. I've added in an additional column that shows Booking's figures over the past twelve months compared to its 2019 (i.e. pre-Covid) financials, and it doesn't make for great reading.

Author's Work

Revenues might be up 6%, but the company has seen EBIT margins shrink from 35% to 29% and free cash flow margins fall from 30% to 27%. Whilst we may be looking at some impressive recent quarterly growth figures, it's hard for me to conclude that Booking Holdings is a 'better' business than it was three years ago.

Now perhaps you're wondering whether this is better or worse than expected, and I don't blame you - who knows what's normal anymore in the travel industry? But as someone who covered Airbnb's Q4 results, I can tell you that this competitor has greatly improved since 2019.

Author's Work

Revenue up 75%, EBIT margins up from (-10%) to 23%, free cash flow margins up from 2% to a whopping 41% - even taking stock-based compensation into account, Airbnb delivers a free cash flow margin of 29% in 2022, which still exceeds Booking Holdings. As the more well-established business, I would be expecting Booking to at least be beating Airbnb on margins, but that is not happening right now.

Perhaps I'm being unfair, since the above figures for Booking Holdings include a weaker Q4'21 rather than the Q4'22 that Airbnb includes. So, down below, are the same figures using analysts' estimates for Booking's Q4 results.

Author's Work

The figures are a bit better, but they still aren't great - and margins continue to suffer. I think this should concern the Booking shareholders, as the company risks coming out of the pandemic in a much weaker market position than it was before.

BKNG Stock Valuation

I normally analyse high-growth, innovative companies where valuation is tough, but Booking Holdings is a much more stable business so should be a bit easier to predict. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether Booking Holdings is overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the final thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important in the long run.

Author's Work

In my base case scenario, I rely on guidance from analysts' estimates more than my own, since they have access to far more data than I do. It's within the bull and bear case scenarios where I outline my own views, and investors can get a feel for what might happen if things go well (or badly) for Booking.

In my bull case scenario, I'm assuming that Booking continues to dominate a travel industry that remains resilient during these difficult economic times, and that the company recovers its free cash flow margins to the +30% that it should be able to achieve. My bear case scenario effectively assumes the opposite; that Booking continues to struggle due to both competitive and macroeconomic pressures.

Put all that together, and I can see shares of Booking Holdings achieving a CAGR through to 2027 of 1%, 11%, and 24% in my respective bear, base, and bull case scenarios.

Bottom Line

To me, Booking Holdings is not an obvious buy nor is it an obvious sell right now. The company has a great business model and has been the dominant player in its industry for quite some time, plus shares are reasonably valued for the somewhat low expectations of analysts.

Yet there is an argument to be made that Booking has lost ground to the likes of Airbnb, and that the trend is only going more and more in the favour of its rival.

I think that 2023 is going to be critical when it comes to determining the landscape of the travel industry, especially between these two giants, and I'm hoping that management will give some colour on the Q4 earnings call.

All in all, I do not feel compelled to buy shares of Booking Holdings right now, and will rate them as a 'Hold'.