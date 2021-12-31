Booking Holdings Q4 Earnings Preview: A Leader Losing Its Lead

Feb. 21, 2023 3:24 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)ABNB
Summary

  • Booking Holdings is the undisputed top dog of the travel industry.
  • Its namesake flagship brand, Booking.com, is the world's largest platform when it comes to the number of nights booked.
  • The company is set to report its Q4 earnings this week, and shareholders will be hoping for a boost.
  • Yet I think Booking is in for a tough future, as it appears to be losing ground to one competitor in particular.

Booking Com Billboard At Amsterdam The Netherlands

Robert vt Hoenderdaal

Investment Thesis

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is the leader in the global travel industry, and operates an asset-light business model that pumps out free cash flow for fun. The company has six core brands within the travel industry, with the

Booking Holdings has six core brands

Booking Holdings 2021 Annual Report

Chart
Data by YCharts

Booking Holdings quarterly revenue performance vs expectations

Author's Work

Booking Holdings quarterly EPS performance vs expectations

Author's Work

Booking holdings quarterly KPIs

Booking Holdings Q3'22 Earnings Release / Author's Work

Booking Holding's quarterly financial trend

Author's Work

Airbnb quarterly financial results

Author's Work

Booking holdings financial results

Author's Work

BKNG Stock booking holdings share price valuation model

Author's Work

This article was written by

We're Andreea & Jamie, two finance professionals based in the UK with a passion for helping others to learn about investing & personal finance. Follow our Instagram @stocksandsavings for daily investing content!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

