General Introduction

World political leaders are embracing net zero emission pledges as part of a widespread decarbonization drive likely to support copper prices for the foreseeable future. Transportation’s gradual electrification is expected to lift global demand with all-electric powertrains consuming ~4x more copper than traditional internal combustion engines.

Experts forecast EV sales to make up 54% of new vehicle sales by 2035 as government sponsored initiatives such as the recent Inflation Reduction Act provide fiscal enticements to switch to electric. To back such a radical shift in global mobility, investments in the grid would need to double by 2040.

A spate of social unrest in Peru, the world’s second largest producer, is projected to drag on supply. Elsewhere, First Quantum (FQM) continues to navigate a complex tax-dispute putting its prolific Cobre Panama mine at risk of shutdown.

The perfect storm is showing on the horizon: continued robust demand coupled with geopolitically constrained supply. Tailwinds are likely to provide momentum for mid-tier miner Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO). Over the past 4 weeks, the Canadian miner has returned almost 6% with stock price returns exceeding 25% over the past year.

The Canadian firm currently develops a range of copper resources in the remote confines of Brazil focused on capitalizing on marginal plays, unleashing long-term shareholder value, and uncovering unexplored Amazon reserves. Despite risk associated with the new Lula government, our long-term outlook remains bullish for the Canadian venture.

Due to Brazil hydro-focused energy mix, Ero Copper remains one of the cleanest copper producers in the world.

Copper Prices

Copper is continuing to rally on China’s progressive economic reopening with benchmark prices just short of $9,000/ton. The shiny, red orange metal hit 52-week highs of ~$10,700 in March last year. Prices remain highly dependent on products of substitution, global supply & demand dynamics, and emerging market economies such as China and India.

Aluminum is a cheap substitute, being approximately one third the price and weight, but also having 40% less conductivity. Beyond growing use in electric vehicle production, copper has uses in offshore wind, solar photovoltaics, transmission, distribution, wiring, plumbing, roofing, as well as being an additive to other metal alloys. A weaker US dollar tends to support copper prices so a keen eye on policy making and outcomes from the Federal Open Markets Committee is important.

The company is heavily focused on Brazil and accordingly exposed to country risk and movements in the Real.

Ero Copper showcases several lucrative operations. Its Caraiba, Bahia State integrated mine and processing complex are the company’s crown jewel. Boasting a 20-year life of mine spanning both open-cut and underground developments, efforts are focused on optimizing production through high grade recovery in the Pilar underground complex.

Works are being finalized on the plant to enhance output with the equivalent ~19Kt of additional production coming online, assuming copper grades of 1.6% and 92.5% recovery.

The reserve portfolio for Caraiba has continued to be revised to the upside with increases to proven and probable mineral reserves reaching 31% year on year. Those are impressive numbers, tribute to the extensive exploration drilling program and optimization work undertaken by the company. In 2022, Caraiba headlined proven reserves of 36.5Mt at 0.91% copper and additional probable reserves of 46.3Mt at 1.00%.

Project Honeypot – the company’s internal high-grade recovery program – has allowed ERO to identify an additional 8.1Mt of ore grading 1.59%, significantly enhancing operating flexibility.

Tucumua, an open pit surface mine currently in construction phase, touts compelling project economics.

Tucuma, to the North, is a cost-effective open pit project presently under construction with plans for first copper in Q3, 2024. It provides major potential with a 12-year life of mine, production cash costs of $1.12/lb, 27k to 45k tons of copper produced annually, and an after-tax NPV of $380M based on copper prices of $3.80 (2024), $3.95 (2025) and $3.40 (2026 and thereafter). Project financials have been developed assuming a Brazilian Real/ US dollar rate of 5.

Xavantina is Ero Copper’s high-grade, low-cost gold operation. It is an underground development located in central Brazil, some 18km from Xavantina. It was acquired by Ero Copper in 2016 and has a 6-year life-of-mine. The project does remain marginal with annual gold production targets of solely 60k oz. A mineral reserve and resource update has been penned in for the start of 2023.

The company’s asset portfolio, construction backlog, and extension exploration drilling program sets it up for continued production growth over the next several years.

Key Financials

There are 17 ETFs that hold Ero Copper making up about 2.42M of shares albeit C$54M of market value. The 2.66% US ETF ownership remains negligible given the current value of equity (C$2.04B). The analyst community has a mixed outlook for the copper miner, perhaps linked to the Brazilian country risk – of the 11 analysts, 4 recommend a strong buy, 3 recommend a buy, and 4 recommend a hold.

The company has witnessed strong sales growth demonstrated by a 5-year compound annual growth rate over 40%. Sales are expected to plateau (C$597M in 2023 v C$576M in 2022) during the project ramp up phase. From 2024 onwards, analysts are forecasting a massive jump in revenues (C$940M) as projects come online and revenue streams are firmed up. This is likely to be a phase of sizable equity upside or firmly make the company a takeover target.

The Canadian copper venture has been growing revenues meaningfully for several years ($148M FY 2017 v $489M FY 2021) This year is likely to see some stagnation of sales as the firm maxes out capacity in current operations and brings new construction online.

Profits have never been too far away either (EBITDA 21% FY 2017 v 64% FY 2021). Generous operating cash flows ($364M FY 2021 v $162M FY 2020) has allowed the company to build up cash and marketable securities in efforts to grow the business without too much recourse to debt. While leverage has increased, efforts have been made to maintain a sound capital structure, particularly given country risk premiums embedded in any capital raise.

P/E ratios are starting to increase – bouncing off July 2022 lows. The venture maintains $359M in cash and short-term investments, coupled with $418M in debt – a liquidity runway fit for take-off of the Brazilian focused copper pioneering venture. The equity presently trades at a slight discount to First Quantum Minerals (16.2x forward to 17.5x forward)

Price to earnings ratios for ERO recently bounced of their lowest (6x) level, reflecting perhaps some of the political risk linked to the firm’s all Brazil pedigree.

Against a basket of peers, ERO posts best in class gross profit margins and operating income.

ERO lines up well against a basket of peers – only Southern Copper (SCCO) trumps it in terms of operating margin (37% v 45.7%), with the Canadian mid-tier posting best in class gross margins.

Price action for ERO equity has been momentous with the venture resolutely outpacing its peer group. Over the past 3 months, the stock has returned (+37.9%), 1 month (+9.6%) and past 2 weeks (+6.4%).

From a valuation perspective ERO posts middling price to sales (3.37x) and a competitive forward P/E ratio. Southern Copper, which has comparable earnings and margins profiles, currently trades at 55x forward, roughly 3 times more than ERO copper.

Risk Profile

Risk is an important element for ERO – particularly given its unique Brazilian exposure. The incoming leftist Lula government has shown a more meaningful penchant for interventionism. The country has also become sharply polarized between left and right with extreme factions weighing on long term economic growth.

Geo-political risk is extremely significant for Ero Copper as its operations are heavily concentrated. Any political posturing or law making could immediately impact the company’s ability to generate profits, repatriate capital or access labor.

Resource nationalism remains a growing trend, creating volatility among foreign investors and weighing heavily on the Real. Ero Copper also is heavily exposed to copper prices and by default fluctuations in the US dollar. Several established producing assets (Cobre Panama for example) have seen production slashed due government interventionism.

Should meaningful resolutions be found that production could rapidly come back online. There remain a multitude of risks impacting ERO Copper as reflected in the risk premiums and multiples the equity presently trades at.

Summing it Up

For the budding copper bug, Ero Copper remains an interesting play – a mid-tier Canadian copper producer with a track record of revenue growth and several compelling projects progressively coming online. It remains overly exposed to Brazilian political volatility, but should we see stability it is likely that the firm will benefit from the red metals growing industrial ascendency.