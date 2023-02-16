drnadig/E+ via Getty Images

The decision by Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to not get more aggressive with its hedge book will likely hamper the stock over the next year. However, continued operating efficiency improvements and future LNG industry infrastructure buildouts bode well for the company in a few years.

Company Profile

RRC is a natural gas producer primarily focused on the Marcellus Shale in the Southwest Appalachia. The company has ~1.5 million net effective acres in Pennsylvania. Of its acreage, ~110,000 net acres are considered to be in super-rich liquid areas, ~240,000 net acres in wet areas, and ~110,000 net areas in dry gas areas.

At the end of 2022, RRC had proved reserves of 18.1 Tcfe, which was a 2% increase versus the prior year. Approximately 65% of its reserves are natural gas, 33% natural gas liquids (NGLS), and under 2% crude oil and condensate. Approximately 60% of its reserves are proven developed.

Its proved reserves PV10 were worth $15.1 billion at strip pricing and $29.6 billion when using 2022 SEC pricing.

RRC currently has ~1,400 producing wells. Over 1,250 of those wells are in the core Marcellus in Southwest PA. The company has a network of 250 pads, with an average of 6 wells per pad. The pads are designed to handle up to 20 producing wells, and about 50% of its new activity typically comes from existing pads.

The E&P says it needs ~57 wells to hold production flat. At current well costs, that equals D&C maintenance capex of about $390 million. It also tends to spend about another $60 million in non-D&C maintenance capital.

Opportunities

RRC has always been one of the most efficient operators in the Marcellus, helped by its continuous acreage position in the core. The company says that its capital expenditure per Mcfe averaged about 64 cents from 2019-2021 versus 96 cents per Mcfe for its Appalachian peers.

Keeping well costs low, especially in a lower nat gas price environment is vital, and RRC has done a good job of increasing lateral lengths and improving frac efficiency to achieve this. In addition to these two very important measures, it also utilized recycled water from its own wells and nearby operators, used an electric fracturing fleet to save on fuel costs, self-sourced fracing sand, and reduced facility costs.

Increased lateral length has been one of the keys to RRC keeping its well costs down, as longer laterals reduce the number of wells it has to drill saving time and costs. The E&P's average lateral length in the 1H of 2022 was 11,000 ft, up 5% year over year. Meanwhile, it drilled 4 well with laterals over 18,000 ft. RRC's long laterals have given it one of the best well costs per lateral foot in Appalachia.

Company Presentation

In addition, the company has also been able to increase its frac stages per day, which is a widely used method to measure efficiency. A frac stage is the part of the horizontal segment of the well that is being fracked. It's also improved its pad completion efficiency.

The oil and gas industry has not been immune to inflation pressures, and thus continuing to drill efficiently and keep costs down is important, especially as natural gas prices have plunged from their highs. RRC sees its cost per MCF going up about 20% to 75 cents per MCFe in 2023, which is still better than its peers.

In addition to having an efficiency advantage, RRC is also set to benefit from lower gathering costs over the next few years. The company has several built-in reductions in gathering costs, which will reduce these costs by $25 million in 2023, ramping up to over $100 million in savings in 2030. The company has also talked about possibly letting some transport agreements expire to increase optionality.

Company Presentation

In the medium term, RRC and other natural gas producers should benefit as more LNG infrastructure is built to be able to liquify and ship natural gas overseas. This can help take supply out of the U.S. market, helping prices, while also allowing production growth. Unlike in the U.S. nat gas market, LNG supply is tight compared to demand.

Talking to Reuters, Shell EVP of energy marketing Steve Hill said:

"(In the European gas market) demand is lower today which is helpful, but the next winter might be much colder...and there is the potential that there will be more competition for those LNG volumes particularly from China as it comes out of its lockdown. The faster the growth in Chinese economic demand and therefore in the LNG demand, the tighter the market will be."

However, getting LNG facilities up and running can be a bit of a slog. For example, Energy Transfer (ET) has had trouble getting its Lake Charles facility to FID.

Risks

The big elephant in the room for RRC and other natural gas producers is the price of natural gas. After hitting a 14-year high in 2022, prices have crumbled. If you live in the Northeast U.S., all you had to do is have gone outside last week to understand why - it's been a warm winter. Mild weather across the U.S. and Europe has dampened the demand for natural gas, while supply has been on the rise.

Y-Charts

Fellow Appalachia natural gas producer EQT (EQT), which reported its results last week, sees natural gas remaining oversupplied for the rest of 2023. On its Q4 call, CFO David Khani said:

As far as gas right now, gas is right now oversupplied, and we kind of anticipated that and why we put as much of a hedge in place and got a little more aggressive mid-year. We obviously see the higher cost producers starting to cut back on activity. It's going to take a little while to get there. You're also seeing coal burn coming down and absorbing some of this as well. We'll see some industrial demand pick back up as the chemical industry is destocking and that will start to pick up and absorb some of the ethane that's in the system as well as increasing some of the power demand as well. So it's going to probably set the stage where it's going to take some time to get through this year to get to that balanced market. But I think if we anticipate producers reacting the way we do, we should get to kind of a more balanced market and set the stage for a better 2024."

RRC is hedged, but it basically uses hedges as a way to cover its fixed costs. On its Q3 earnings call, CFO Mark Scucchi said:

Today, given dramatically reduced debt balance extremely low leverage, the lowest in the company's history. We are looking conceptually to essentially cover a good portion of the fixed costs in the business to help mitigate the downside risk while still participating in a strong market, a market that has rerated and continues to rerate both in terms of natural gas and natural gas liquids". So as you look ahead to 2024, that roughly 30% hedged on the natural gas side. That equates to about 25% of revenue. That's a good level to cover the vast majority of fixed costs. But there may be some minor fluctuations above that. If you can generate extremely strong rates of return far beyond any other industrial sector, we might consider a bit more as well. But fundamentally, it's a risk management exercise designed to cover the fixed costs."

Based on a November presentation, it does appear the company got a little more aggressive in its hedging in November. The company was ~30% hedged on nat gas for 2023 in late October, but this graph shows it being nearly 60% hedged for nat gas in mid-November.

Company Presentation

Conclusion

In hindsight, the smart thing for RRC and other nat gas E&Ps would have been for them to lock-in long-term hedges for natural gas when prices were at 14-year highs. Even in a backwardation market, prices would have been pretty attractive. However, while RRC did get a little more aggressive hedging, it looks like it happened a little late.

Currently, the stock trades at about 4.5x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $1.7 billion. That's down about -23% from 2022 projected EBITDA of $2.2 billion, but that estimate still looks too high given the absolute collapse in nat gas prices. However, the stock price for RRC hasn't actually moved too much despite the natural gas price decline.

RRC Price Chart (FinBox)

Fortunately for RRC, its balance sheet is in really good shape, the company has remained disciplined, and it should still be FCF positive. Meanwhile, there are hopes of better days ahead with increased LNG infrastructure helping improve the natural gas market in a few years.

That said, it's likely to be a rough year for RRC and other nat gas E&Ps that did not take advantage of high prices and be much more aggressive with their hedge books. I would not want to own the stock against this current backdrop and could see it dropping back into the low $20s, where it has generally traded when nat gas prices have been low.