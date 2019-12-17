mi-viri

Investment Thesis

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) will report its Q4 results on Thursday, premarket. Having released preliminary Q4 results, I don't believe there will be much negative news to unfold here.

Incidentally, for me, that's part of the bull case. We know that AMR's results were not overly satisfactory. However, having AMR preannounce its Q4 results didn't allow time for options traders to make the stock volatile on Thursday. Put simply, the stock has now been "derisked".

Consequently, AMR can now spend its earnings results discussing the most attractive aspect of the story, its shareholders' capital return program.

What's Alpha Metallurgical Resources? Why Is It Interesting?

Before we go further, it's perhaps helpful to explain in a couple of sentences what AMR is and how its prospects are likely to unfold in 2023.

AMR is a metallurgical producer for the steel industry. That means that its prospects are tied to steel.

We can try to complicate the investment thesis, but experience has taught me that in investing over the 12- to 18-month time frame, the simpler the story the better.

Anything further out from 18 months, and things rapidly get fuzzy. Or my preferred adage, in the long run we're all dead. I want to make a return now rather than participate in what will inevitably happen. For some reason, the inevitable is never now.

What we see here are steel prices.

Trading Economics

If steel prices go up, that means that the incentive to make steel goes higher. We could, if we wished, hypothesized about the drivers of this steel pricing. But I don't want to overcomplicate anything.

Let's just all focus on getting on the same page. Steel prices are moving higher. Fact. And with steel prices higher, demand for metcoal will also be higher.

That's the backdrop.

Bull and Bearish Considerations

AMR finished Q4 with very approximately $300 million of net cash. It had some off-balance sheet liabilities, but even with those factored in, more than 10% of its market cap is made up of net cash.

The business is clearly reporting strong free cash flows. Indeed, I suspect that Q4 2022 will probably end up seeing its approximately $250 million of EBITDA translate into somewhere in the ballpark of $100 to $150 million of free cash flow.

So, here's the bull and bear case.

The bull case is that on the surface AMR is likely to report about $1.2 billion of free cash flow for 2022. And given the results from some of its peers last week, I suspect that AMR will make very roughly the same level of free cash flow in 2023.

Here's my assumption, Q4 was a substandard quarter, given the one-off operational challenges and transportation issues. That being said, we know that Q1 and Q2 last year was extremely strong for metcoal, so if we compare against that period this time around, AMR's results will struggle to match that performance.

On the other hand, AMR has a higher cost structure than some of its peers. For example, Arch Resources (ARCH), a stock that I'm long, has its metcoal costs guidance for 2023 at approximately $90 per ton at the high end.

Meanwhile, if we look back to AMR's Q1-Q3 2022 period, AMR has its metcoal cost per ton in the $104 to $111 range. Put another way, AMR can be more profitable than Arch if we believe that steel prices will unquestionably be strong in 2023. And in investing, there's nothing that's guaranteed.

The Bottom Line

AMR has a net cash position and is reporting strong free cash flows. There's only so much need for capital expenditure. If we assume that AMR will continue to return capital to shareholders via its share repurchase program, it's possible that AMR could possibly return +15% of its market cap back to shareholders in 2023.

For this figure, I assumed that AMR would exhaust its $450 million authorized capital repurchase program. And on top of that, AMR would look for additional ways to return the majority of my expected $1 billion of free cash flow in 2023 to shareholders.