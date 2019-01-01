cemagraphics

It's been a little over 5 ½ months since I changed my tune to bullish on 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) in an article with the very original title "Changing my Tune on 8x8 Inc.", and in that time the shares are up about 24% against a gain of about 4.4% for the S&P 500. It seems that buying when the market is excessively pessimistic has its benefits. Anyway, the calls I bought have just expired, and the company has released financials since I last reviewed the name, obviously, so I thought I'd check in on them again. I'll have a look at those financials, and review the valuation to see if it makes sense to remain long or get back to the sidelines here. Additionally, prepare for yet another sermon about the risk reducing, yield enhancing power of options.

Welcome to the "thesis statement" portion of the article. It's here where I try my best to save you time by letting you in on the highlights of my thinking up front. If you're not in the mood to have the surprise spoiled, I would recommend skipping this paragraph. If you're still here, I'm assuming you're fine with spoilers. While I like the fact that the company continues to turn around, I don't like the fact that the capital structure has deteriorated pretty significantly. More importantly, though, it seems to me as though the shares are now trading as though the company has "turned" a corner into profitability, rather than the fact that that it's "potentially turning" into profitability. I don't like buying stocks that have this much optimism embedded in the price, and for that reason, I'm not going to buy the stock until the profits rise and/or the valuation drops. That written, I did very well on call options in this name, and I would recommend those instruments for people who insist on staying long here. They give investors much of the upside, at a fraction of the capital at risk.

Financial Snapshot

I think the financial history here has in some ways improved markedly over the past year. Relative to the same period in 2021, revenue was up by about 22.5%, and net loss shrunk by $66 million, from a loss of $130 million to $63.7 million. Additionally, since there are 5.283 million fewer shares in circulation, the EPS loss dropped by over 52%, from a loss of $1.16 per share to a loss of $.55. Additionally, when we compare the most recent period to the same time in 2019, things look even better. Revenue and net loss are up by 72.25%, and reduced by 48% respectively. In my previous missive on this name, I observed that the company seemed to be turning around, and nothing's happened in the intervening period to change my view on that front.

It's not all animated bluebirds and lollipops over at 8x8, though. The balance sheet has deteriorated significantly over the past few years in my view. In general, indebtedness and overall liabilities have increased massively, while the cash hoard has been drawn down. For instance, relative to 2019, debt is up by about 72%, and total liabilities are higher while 45.5%, while the cash hoard has been cut approximately in half from $184.79 million in 2019 to about $92,960 million today. This is troublesome in my view, because at some point the "ongoing losses" function will intersect with the "diminishing cash" function. We're nowhere near the point of an existential crisis in my view, but this is something I'll keep an eye on. More importantly, I'll expect to be compensated for taking on this risk with a lower stock price.

8x8 Financials (8x8 investor relations)

The Stock

If you're one of my regular readers, you know exactly what time it is. It's time for me to point out, yet again, that "companies" and "stocks" are different things. It's both "well" and "good" for me to make much of the fact that this company is on the mend, it would not do to overpay for that improvement. Put another way, it would be troublesome to buy the stock today at a price that assumed it was consistently profitable as of February 2023.

Companies, for instance, generate revenue and (hopefully eventually) profits, and the stock is a speculative instrument that gets traded around based on long term expectations about the business. Given that the financial statement valuation of the business is "backward looking" and the stock is a forecast about the distant future, there's an inevitable tension between the two. The tension is highlighted by the fact that the business designs, and sells APIs voice and video APIs, while the stock is buffeted by a host of factors, some of which have nothing to do with the business. One of the things that affects the performance of a given stock, for example, is the crowd's ever-changing views about the desirability of "stocks" as an asset class. There's no way to prove this definitively, as it's an obvious counterfactual, but a reasonable argument could be made to suggest that some portion of 8x8's great return was boosted by the fact that people have been rather favorably disposed toward stocks since I wrote my latest 8x8 piece. The stock is also impacted by merger rumours that may or may not be credible.

These are some of the reasons why I consider the stock as a thing distinct from the business. The former is often a poor proxy for what's going on at the company, and I think it's possible to profitably exploit this disconnect. In my view, the only way to successfully trade stocks is to spot the discrepancies between what the crowd is assuming about a given company and subsequent results. I absolutely hate to bring it up again, but this is exactly how I managed to profit so handsomely from this investment over the recent past. I saw that the company was troubled, but came to the view that investors were unreasonably pessimistic, so I bought. When the crowd is pessimistic, the shares are cheap, and cheap stocks are great because all of the potential bad news is already "priced in." In my previous piece, in case you've forgotten, I decided that the share price was compelling to me because the shares were trading at a price to sales ratio of about .82 and the price to book was sitting at about 4.82 times. Fast forward to the present, and we see that shares are between 14% and 37% more expensive per the following:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

One more thing my regulars know is that I want to try to understand what the crowd is currently "assuming" about the future of a given company, and in order to do this, I rely on the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of grade 10 algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in this formula. In case you find Penman's writing a bit dense, you might want to try "Expectations Investing" by Mauboussin and Rappaport. These two have also introduced the idea of using the stock price itself as a source of information, and then infer what the market is currently "expecting" about the future.

Anyway, applying this approach to 8x8 at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow profits at a rate of about 3.5% from here. In my view, that is a pretty optimistic forecast. I'll admit that the company is turning a corner, but "turning" a corner is very different from "turned" a corner. Given the above, I'm turning neutral on this name yet again. In the world of investing, everything is relative, and if a 1 Year Treasury Bill offers over 5%, I see no need to take on risk in a stock that is relatively expensive compared to its fundamentals. I'm in the mood to preserve capital, and I've amassed enough that I'm comfortable with 5% over the next year while I see how things "play out", as the young people say. The stock has done very well since I switched to a bullish stance, but I feel compelled to remind investors that what the market giveth, the market can very quickly taketh awayeth.

Options As Alternative

While I don't think it's reasonable to deploy capital here, I can see why some people would want to remain long. After all, a merger may happen, and if that happens, then the stock may pop higher in price. The question, then, is how to "play" a potentially bullish take on this stock. In my view, call options are the best way to participate in any upside here. As I've demonstrated previously, these offer a far superior risk adjusted return for investors. Put another way, they offer nearly as much "flavour" of returns at a fraction of the "calories" of risk. I manifested my bullish take back in September by buying calls that have just expired for $1.05, and I sold them for $1.40. I'm very happy with a 33% return on these investments, especially since I risked a fraction of what the stockholders did.

Given that I think calls offer the best risk adjusted returns here, I would recommend them for those people who insist on staying long here. Specifically, I like the August calls with a strike of $7.50. These are currently priced at $.65-$.85. If the shares skyrocket on buyout rumours, these'll do very well indeed. If the shares languish, the calls will do poorly, obviously, but will lost the investor less money than the stock. In my view, "not losing money" is more than half the game here. For that reason, I would recommend that those of you who insist on staying long on this stock do so by buying call options.