Kevin Frayer

Baidu's results aren't the point

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) will be announcing results and the interesting part will not, in fact, be the recent quarter's results. Partly because the value of a stock never is what it just has done, that's just a guide to what it will do. But also because there are obvious and known factors which will have depressed Q4 earnings. So, we know they're not going to be results which make us lick our lips in anticipation.

Baidu will be announcing results this week and many analysts have raised price targets for Baidu in recent days.

BlackRock has reported that it increased its ownership in Baidu to 6.6% at the end of 2022. This is up from its previous ownership stake of 5.4%. Analysts at Citigroup reduced their earnings forecasts for Baidu but reinstated a buy rating and raised their target to US$176 from US$166 per share. Nomura increased its Baidu price target from US$108 to US$138, citing a higher valuation for Baidu stock as a result of China's economic reopening.

What matters is what happens next and that comes in several different flavours. The results are going to be interesting in what they tell us about that future, not about the immediate past.

The actual results

We'd all be rather surprised if those results were stellar. Yes, we know, Baidu is the Google of China and all that but China's just gone through the actual spread of covid through the population. So, recent results just aren't going to be good with that sort of disruption to business along every axis. So, we should not worry too much about the actual numbers that will be reported for that past period.

What will interest is how fast everything is bouncing back. The thing to look for is therefore not so much what was the last quarter, but what are predictions for this happening right now. We're significantly into the current quarterly period so management will have a good view of the rebound. So, what is it?

That's our first point of interest.

ChatGPT

Clearly, the big news on the tech front is ChatGPT-like large language models - I prefer not to call them AIs because they're not I at all. They're language models trained on large amounts of information. They can synthesize, they can do that very well. But they can't think anew, not as yet they cannot at least.

But there's a lot of pondering about what they might be able to do as is. One answer might be to give much better search results - that's what Google and Bing hope anyway. Everyone creating content for the web hopes they will aid there, that's also true.

The launch of Ernie Bot will be in March, well outside the period to be reported. But indications of how management thinks that will go will be pored (even pawed) over for those clues.

Actually Baidu first launched Ernie, or "Enhanced Representation through kNowledge IntEgration," in 2019. Similar to ChatGPT, Ernie is designed to be a pre-trained language model that can be fine-tuned for a variety of specific NLP tasks, such as question answering, sentiment analysis, and machine translation.

If you look closely at its earnings report, Baidu has been investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services in recent years as it seeks to diversify its revenue streams and reduce its reliance on advertising.

Overall, Ernie has the potential to enhance Baidu's competitiveness in the cloud computing market and become a significant driver of the company's future growth. Investors may therefore be interested in tracking the growth and profitability of these businesses.

The British Joke

OK, no one says this is a good joke but then British ones often aren't. It's just that Ernie, to us, has been around since 1957. Premium Bonds are, well, umm. So, think like a Treasury that pays no interest but does give you a free entry into a lottery draw. But it's the interest foregone which is the lottery ticket price, not the capital sum. So, premium bonds maintain their nominal value, the interest is whether you've won a prize or not.

The prizes do include £1 million payouts and that, but the actual prize management is to try to ensure that if you have the maximum allowable holding (maximum, because these are tax free, like muni bonds) then you gain a return around and about that of holding the gilts (ie, British Treasuries) instead.

So, that's a big set up for the story which is that the computer which chooses the numbers which win prizes is called.....Ernie. Has been since 1957.

So, well, there we are, I did say at the start it's not a good joke.

But The Important Things

Baidu is, as we've said, the Google of China. So, is it going to be having the same problems as Google itself? Gross over-hiring in recent times then leading to layoffs? The same thing that's afflicting Facebook and so on?

My answer is no. Simply because while that technological cycle might be similar I think China's at a very different point on it. For two reasons.

Covid

The experiences of covid have been different around the world. In the US and Europe there was lockdown, as in China. But the social experiences were entirely different. Or perhaps the reactions were different, difficult to say. Right across the western world we saw a vast jump in in the move to retail online. For anyone who lives off online advertising - Facebook, Google, etc. - that was important.

For a couple of decades now we've been seeing online eat bricks and mortar. 1% of the market each and every year, thereabouts. This leapt by 10% (or so) of total retail sales during lockdown. A fair enough reaction we might think.

What has caused problems at all too many - and led to many retailers going bust like Made.com - is that they thought this was a permanent change in habits. It wasn't. Everywhere in the western world we've seen that jump fade back to where we would have been if the 1% pa trend had continued without interruption. This is why so many find themselves overstaffed - they planned for it being that permanent leap which is turned out not to be.

China's Retail Is Different

Is that same dynamic playing out in China? I say not. For an underappreciated reason. Chinese retail is not, online, now displacing Big Box stores and so on. China is really making the leap from small and very local retail - or even the absence of it at all outside the big cities - to online. Missing out near entirely that intermediate step.

It's like the US went from corner stores to the Sears and Roebuck catalogue and shopping centres and supermarkets never happened. Well, sorta, analogies are never perfect. But given that there isn't that widespread infrastructure to be disrupted, not in the same way, I don't expect a recession back to that intermediate retail system.

Sure, this is rather going out on a limb but I don't expect to see a similar slowdown in online in China simply because that alternative retail system never was as developed as elsewhere. There's less for online to go back to that is.

The Tech Cycle In China

Precisely because what online and tech can do is not a replacement for a pretty good system but is instead the provision of a good system for the first time I expect tech development in China to be entirely different. Yes, obviously, there will be a market saturation at some point. But I don't think it's yet at all.

I can, of course, be wrong about that. But my supposition is that we're going to see predictions of continued growth, not some reversion to previous trend after covid.

My view

I'm very deliberately staying away from any details about numbers. There are plenty of people who will crunch market shares, engagement and so on for us all. The big question for me here with Baidu is whether the Chinese market is going to see that same curve we've had here?

People over-hiring thinking that a cyclical change was a step-change. No, I don't think that's what is going to be true inside China.

The last quarter's results, well, we know those have been badly affected. What matters is what is being said about this quarter and those immediately to follow. I expect predictions there to be good. And it is those that are going to weigh upon market sentiment.

Why Am I Wrong

Other than the normal human fallibility, what is it that shows that I am wrong? Or why might I be? One obvious answer is that if Baidu reports that the immediate future is also looking pretty bleak then I am indeed wrong. We'll find out about that.

It will be objective conditions in China that show me to be wrong, if I am wrong.

The Investor View

Baidu is up this past couple of days on the ChatGPT announcement. The next driver of price changes is likely to be the results. But it won't be the past results that matter - it will be the commentary on what is to come which will drive the price.