QQQ: A Deep-Dive Into The Fund's Characteristics

Feb. 21, 2023 4:31 AM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)SPY, VUG, VXUS
The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
196 Followers

Summary

  • The NASDAQ-100 is one of the historically best-performing indexes.
  • Exceptional historical returns have been unmarred by illogical asset selection processes.
  • Significant volatility could expose short-term investors to unwanted levels of risk.
  • Heavy U.S. & tech-centric holdings provide little diversification for potential investors.
  • Fantastic performances still suggest QQQ could be a useful side-piece in the building of a portfolio.

Wall Street Sign in New York With American Flags in the Background

tunart

Investment Thesis

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is one of the most historically best performing ETFs, period.

It's unrivalled levels of investor returns have rightfully made it the second most heavily traded (by volume) ETF only playing second fiddle

TVC ETF Analysis Structure

The Value Corner

Invesco QQQ Geographic Exposure

Invesco QQQ Fact Sheet

Invesco QQQ Donut Graph Holdings by Sector

Invesco QQQ fact Sheet

Invesco Logo

Invesco Home Page

QQQ Expense Report Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha QQQ Expense Summary

QQQ Historic Returns

Lazy Portfolio ETF

QQQ vs SPY Volatility

Portfolio Labs Research

Maximum Drawdown depths QQQ

Lazy Portfolio ETF

QQQ Risk Summary Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha QQQ Risk Summary

QQQ CAPE and P/E Ratios

Siblis Research

TVC QQQ ETF Summary & Score

The Value Corner

This article was written by

The Value Corner profile picture
The Value Corner
196 Followers
I actively manage long-horizon investment portfolios. I focus on creating portfolio value through synergetic stock picks, ETFs and bonds to create robust and profitable value generation solutions. Deep value investing and diligent company analysis is the corner stone of my strategy. Buy the company, not the stock.I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own. Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not provide or publish investment advice on Seeking Alpha. My articles are opinion pieces only and are not soliciting any content or security. Opinions expressed in my articles are purely my own.

Please conduct your own research and analysis before purchasing a security or making investment decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.