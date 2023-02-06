Sundry Photography

In 2019, the year before COVID hit the U.S. economy, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock closed above $60 multiple times. While the shares recovered fairly quickly after dropping below $20 in early 2020, briefly closing above $50 in March of 2021, they currently trade at $38.36. This is well above the 12-month low closing price of about $28 from late September of 2022, however. DAL returned -11.4% over the past 12 months, as compared to -19.3% for Airline stocks as a group (as tracked by Morningstar) and -4.7% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

5-Year price history and basic statistics for DAL (Seeking Alpha)

DAL reported results for Q4 of 2022 on January 13, 2023, beating expectations on earnings and revenue. Management also reiterated guidance for 2023, with expected EPS of $5 to $6 and YoY revenue growth of 15% to 20%.

Trailing (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for DAL. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (ETrade)

On February 6, 2023, the company published a presentation with additional guidance that indicated that operating margin, which was 7.8% in 2022, was expected to rise to 10% to 12% in 2023 and 13% to 15% in 2024. These numbers look plausible, given historical pre-COVID margins.

Historical and estimated future annual operating margins for DAL (Delta Air Lines)

This presentation also contained an interesting summary of historical air travel revenue to and from the United States, as a percentage of GDP. Air travel revenue has averaged 1.3% of GDP, going back to 1980, and was 1.3% of GDP in 2019. This fraction reached 1.2% in 2022, which represents a shortfall of $30B, as compared to the long-term average. There is no real reason, ultimately, that revenue for the industry should be mean reverting to a constant percentage of GDP, but this chart highlights the enormous hit the industry took as a result of COVID and the substantial recovery since.

Historical air travel revenue as a percentage of GDP (Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines has a strong buy rating from the consensus of Seeking Alpha authors, the Wall Street consensus, and the Seeking Alpha quant model. This is a fairly rare situation. Looking at U.S. stocks, there are only 4 which are in this situation that have market caps above $1 Billion, and DAL is the only one with a market cap greater than $5 Billion.

Stocks with 4.5+ ratings from SA Quant model, SA authors, and Wall Street, ranked by market cap (Seeking Alpha)

I also rely on another form of consensus outlook, the market-implied outlook, in forming a view on stocks. For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market's consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probable price forecast that reconciles the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook and represents the consensus view among buyers and sellers of options. For a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, I recommend this outstanding monograph published by the CFA Institute.

The huge challenge in forming a view on airline stocks is that it is so difficult to be confident in how fast the industry will recover from the historical dislocation from COVID. This is compounded by the high volatility of jet fuel prices, although airlines do hedge their fuel costs and have other ways to manage higher fuel prices as well. Particularly given the uncertainties, consensus outlooks seem like the best way to formulate a view on DAL.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for DAL

Wall Street consensus price targets tend to have predictive value, as long as the dispersion among the individual analyst price targets is not high. When the variability in opinion is high, averaging price targets is not predictive. My rule of thumb is that the spread in price targets is too high for the consensus to be useful when the highest individual price target is 2X or more than the lowest price target.

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook for DAL using the views of 13 ranked analysts who have published price targets and ratings over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is a buy and the consensus 12-month price target is 32.6% above the current share price. The highest individual price target is slightly more than twice the lowest, however, so I don't put much faith in the consensus price target.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for DAL (ETrade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the consensus outlook for DAL by combining the views of 20 analysts who have written opinions in the past 90 days. The consensus rating is a strong buy and the consensus 12-month price target is extremely close to the result from ETrade. Again consistent with ETrade, the highest price target is right about twice the lowest. The consensus rating has been either a buy or a strong buy for all of the past 3 years.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for DAL (Seeking Alpha)

While the Wall Street consensus rating for DAL is bullish, with a consensus price target that corresponds to an expected gain of around 32% over the next year, the high dispersion among the individual price targets suggests that the consensus is not likely to be a particularly useful guide.

Market-Implied Outlook for DAL

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for DAL for the 3.9-month period from now until June 16, 2023 and for the 11-month period from now until January 19, 2024, using the prices of call and put options that expire on these dates. I selected these specific expiration dates to provide a view to the middle of 2023 and through the entire year. There is a high level of open interest on DAL options.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Market-implied price return probabilities for DAL for the 3.9-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlook to mid-2023 is generally symmetric, although the probabilities of positive returns tend to be higher than those for negative returns of the same size. Compare, for example, the probability of having a +15% return to the probability of having a -15% return. The expected volatility calculated from this distribution is 35% (annualized). For comparison, ETrade calculates a 33% implied volatility for the options expiring on June 16th.

To make it easier to compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Market-implied price return probabilities for DAL for the 3.9-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive returns are consistently higher than those of negative returns of the same size (the solid blue line is above the dashed red line over almost the entirety of the chart above). This tilt in probabilities suggests a bullish outlook.

Theory indicates that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to pay more than fair value for downside protection. There is no way to measure the magnitude of this bias, or whether it is even present, however. The expectation of a negative bias reinforces the bullish interpretation of this outlook.

The market-implied outlook for the next 11 months is also bullish. The expected volatility calculated from this longer-term outlook is 36% (annualized). The 20th percentile return for DAL calculated from this market-implied outlook is -22%, meaning that there is an estimated 1-in-5 probability of having a return of -22% over the next 11 months.

Market-implied price return probabilities for DAL for the 11-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The market-implied outlooks to the middle of 2023 and into the start of 2024 are consistent and suggest a bullish consensus view from the options market, with expected volatility of 35% to 36%.

Summary

As a general rule, I avoid airline stocks. The industry is very hard to predict and has not been good to shareholders over the long term. According to Morningstar, the annualized total return for airline stocks over the past 15 years is 2.6% per year. Delta management makes a somewhat compelling case that the company can increase operating margins and has a reasonable expectation of significant revenue growth. The bullish view from the Seeking Alpha author consensus, the Wall Street analyst consensus, and the Seeking Alpha quant model made me want to look at the market-implied outlooks, which are also bullish from now into the start of 2024. The large spread in the price targets from individual Wall Street analysts gives me some pause. Given the consistency of the consensus views, however, I am assigning a buy rating on DAL.