Delta Air Lines: Positive Indicators For Continued Recovery

Feb. 21, 2023 4:32 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.76K Followers

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines is continuing to bounce back from the COVID-driven collapse in air travel.
  • The various outlooks for DAL are unusually consistent in their bullishness.
  • The uncertainties, reflected in the spread in analyst opinion and in the implied volatility, are considerable.

Delta Airlines aircraft in flight

Sundry Photography

In 2019, the year before COVID hit the U.S. economy, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stock closed above $60 multiple times. While the shares recovered fairly quickly after dropping below $20 in early 2020, briefly closing above $50 in March of 2021, they currently

price history

5-Year price history and basic statistics for DAL (Seeking Alpha)

earnings history

Trailing (4 years) and estimated future quarterly EPS for DAL. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (ETrade)

operating margins for DAL

Historical and estimated future annual operating margins for DAL (Delta Air Lines)

air travel revenues

Historical air travel revenue as a percentage of GDP (Delta Air Lines)

ratings summary

Stocks with 4.5+ ratings from SA Quant model, SA authors, and Wall Street, ranked by market cap (Seeking Alpha)

Wall Street consensus

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for DAL (ETrade)

Wall Street consensus outlook

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target for DAL (Seeking Alpha)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for DAL for the 3.9-month period from now until June 16, 2023 (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for DAL for the 3.9-month period from now until June 16, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

market-implied outlook

Market-implied price return probabilities for DAL for the 11-month period from now until January 19, 2024. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This article was written by

Geoff Considine profile picture
Geoff Considine
5.76K Followers
Geoff has worked in quantitative finance for more than twenty years. Before entering finance, Geoff was a research scientist for NASA. Geoff holds a PhD in Atmospheric Science from the University of Colorado - Boulder and a BS in Physics from Georgia Tech. Neither Geoff Considine nor Quantext (Geoff's company) are investment advisors. Nothing in any commentary here on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere shall be regarded as advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.