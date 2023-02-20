ryasick/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss CF Industries (NYSE:CF). Not just because it's one of my favorite agriculture holdings but also because the company's earnings and comments tell us so much about the state of global agriculture. While the stock is 30% below its 52-week high, the company remains in terrific shape. The company benefits from a large supply/demand gap for fertilizers, ongoing unfavorable production conditions for European and Asian producers, high demand growth related to rising food insecurity, and its own ability to turn these tailwinds into tremendous shareholder value.

While CF shares are poised to remain volatile, I believe that the company is significantly undervalued.

Especially in a scenario where natural gas prices rise again, the stock is poised to continue the uptrend it started in 2020.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this and much more!

Nitrogen Availability & Food Security

With a market cap of $16.1 billion, CF Industries is a leading global producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer, which is one of the three key fertilizer groups next to potash and phosphates. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company produces nitrogen fertilizers such as ammonia, urea, and urea ammonium nitrate ("UAN") solutions, which are part of the nitrogen group.

CF Industries operates four nitrogen manufacturing complexes in North America, as well as an ammonia facility in the UK. It also has interests in a nitrogen fertilizer facility in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which explains the minority interest I cover in the valuation part of this article. The company's customer base includes farmers, cooperatives, distributors, and industrial users.

CF Industries

As the overview below shows, nitrogen is extremely dependent on energy availability, as natural gas is key in the production of nitrogen fertilizers.

Fertilizers Europe

This means that since the start of the energy crisis in 2021, nitrogen fertilizer prices have been elevated.

The chart below displays US Gulf Urea futures, which have come down a lot since the first half of 2022. However, prices remain elevated versus pre-crisis levels, as we'll discuss in this article.

TradingView (UFV Futures)

Nitrogen fertilizers are key in the growing process, as they allow plants to grow more faster and yield more. Hence, in a world where every inch of arable land needs to be used as efficiently as possible, countries with a high nitrogen supply can use it as a geopolitical tool.

The other day, Bloomberg reported that this is exactly what Russia, its peer Belarus, and China are doing.

[...] it's the realization that much of the world relies on just a few nations for most of its fertilizers - notably Russia, its ally Belarus and China - that's ringing alarm bells in global capitals. Just as semiconductors have become a lightning rod for geopolitical friction, so the race for fertilizers has alerted the US and its allies to a strategic dependency for an agricultural input that is a key determinant of food security. The situation is exacerbated by sanctions on potash giant Belarus alongside the decision by China, a major producer of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers, to impose restrictions on exports to protect domestic supply, curbs that analysts don't see being lifted until the middle of 2023 at the earliest. Bloomberg

Especially when it comes to nitrogen, a majority of nations are importing fewer volumes than they need to satisfy demand. While the situation is dire in most African nations, a lot of Western nations are dealing with issues as well.

Bloomberg

In light of these developments, it is highly unlikely that China is going to boost urea exports. Estimates are that exports remain below 3 million metric tons, which is roughly half of what the company exported prior to 2022.

CF Industries

Before discussing CF comments, two major tailwinds are supporting the company.

High demand. As I wrote in a recent article, agriculture crop demand is expected to consistently outperform supply growth, which puts tremendous pressure on growers to improve production. This stimulates nitrogen demand more than ever. Energy price advantages. While energy prices have come down, CF benefits from affordable energy versus higher production costs overseas. This shifts the strategic advantage to North American producers.

With these two things in mind, the bull case is even stronger than one might think.

CF Sees A Prolonged Bull Case

Last week, CF reported its 4Q22 and FY2022 numbers. In 4Q22, the company reported $2.61 billion in revenue. This is 2.8% higher compared to 4Q21 and $190 million below estimates.

Earnings per share came in at $4.35, which is $0.03 higher than expected.

CF Industries

In addition to achieving record full-year earnings, EBITDA, and free cash flow, the company made progress in its journey to sourcing supplies for its decarbonization efforts.

Notably, the company has inked a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Mitsui for the establishment of a new blue ammonia production facility, the BluePoint complex in Louisiana. Additionally, CF Industries has entered into a CO2 transportation and sequestration agreement with ExxonMobil, an MOU with JERA for the supply of low-carbon ammonia, and most recently, an agreement with BP to purchase certified low methane emissions natural gas. These developments have solidified CF Industries' position as a trailblazer in the drive towards decarbonization and sustainability within the nitrogen industry.

Despite these positive results and everything we discussed at the start of this article, CF shares are roughly 30% below their all-time high.

FINVIZ

This has everything to do with the negative effects of high prices in 2022.

According to the company, the industry has experienced significant volatility over the past 18 months. This instability has been largely due to high energy prices, geopolitical events, and economic weakness, all of which have led to reduced industrial demand and nitrogen production rates, as well as fluctuations in nitrogen prices.

In the immediate future, the global nitrogen market is expected to remain unpredictable. Looking ahead to the first half of 2023, the typical spring demand in the Northern Hemisphere is projected to be more heavily weighted towards the second quarter, as buyers have adopted a cautious "wait-and-see" approach to their nitrogen procurement.

With that said, industry fundamentals remain very strong. The company believes that supply/demand dynamics are so bad that the world needs at least two successful growing seasons to replenish global grain stocks.

CF Industries

These comments further quantify my earlier comments that crop prices are set to remain at elevated levels as supply/demand dynamics are much different compared to pre-2021 years.

With that said, fertilizer prices are well-off their highs. Is that because investors aren't buying this bull case?

No. In addition to the "wait-and-see" approach we just discussed, the company explains that resilient demand in major agricultural regions such as North America, Brazil, and India was countered by lower demand in subsistence-focused areas in Asia and Latin America, as well as softer industrial demand in Europe and Asia due to higher prices and recession fears.

Moreover, lower natural gas prices in Europe somewhat reduced the strategic advantage of North American producers. Dutch TTF natural gas futures, the benchmark for EU natural gas, are down from almost EUR 350 in 3Q22 to EUR 51. The main drivers are demand destruction and warm weather, which has caused gas inventories to remain at unusually high levels.

Intercontinental Exchange

Hence, retailers and wholesalers have recently started to re-enter the market at attractive price levels, and declining prices are expected to improve farmer economics and spur demand globally, particularly in North America. Despite this short-term outlook, the company believes that the industry fundamentals point to a tight global nitrogen supply and demand balance in the long term.

The slide below shows that even if prices remain at current levels, which I believe is highly likely, the company has a pricing advantage that is much bigger than anything we have witnessed prior to the invasion of Ukraine. Unless the war suddenly ends and Europe starts buying Russian gas again, this won't change.

CF Industries

All of this is good news for CF shareholders.

Shareholder Distributions & Valuation

CF Industries is generating a lot of cash. In 2022, it achieved a 16.7% free cash flow yield. Before 2021, that number used to be in the high single-digit range.

CF Industries

Like most companies, CF Industries is focused on both dividends and buybacks. In 2022, 60% of its free cash flow ($1.65 billion) went toward shareholders. As part of a $3 billion buyback program, the company bought back 11% of its shares.

It also helps that the aforementioned renewable energy projects are internally funded. The company sees no major capital needs on the horizon, which means that free cash flow will continue to flow to shareholders.

With that said, the company pays a $0.40 per share per quarter dividend. This implies a 1.9% dividend yield. That is not a lot, despite a 33% dividend hike announced in April 2022.

CF is not a stock you want to own for consistent dividend growth. Not even buybacks are consistent, as management applies an opportunistic buyback strategy where it buys back shares at undervalued prices.

That, however, isn't a big problem as it has generated tremendous value through multiple cycles.

In 2011, the company had 327 million shares outstanding. Now, that number is 196 million. An interesting metric the company uses is production per share outstanding. In 2011, the company produced 18 tons of nitrogen per 1,000 shares available. Now, that number is 41 tons.

While it's just another way to show how share buybacks indirectly enhance shareholder value, it has worked for the company, as the share price is in a long-term uptrend. This is, to a large extent, the result of value-enhancing buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, while analysts are expecting tailwinds to soften in the years ahead due to i.e., new supply, the company is still expected to generate more than $1.4 billion in free cash flow in 2025. That's more than $300 million above pre-pandemic levels.

TIKR.com

It also helps that the company is expected to have a leverage ratio of less than 0.5x in the years ahead.

Using 2024 estimates, the company is trading at 6.3x EBITDA, based on its $16.1 billion market cap, $2.8 billion in minority interest, and zero net debt. The implied free cash flow yield is 11.8%, which is high and paving the road for high shareholder distributions on a prolonged basis.

This valuation remains extremely favorable.

TIKR.com

I believe that CF remains at least 50% undervalued. Moreover, as I wrote in an article in December, if we're indeed in a lasting energy super cycle, I would not rule out that CF can double in the years ahead.

Takeaway

CF Industries, a leading global producer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer, has a strong market position with a large supply/demand gap for fertilizers, high demand growth related to rising food insecurity, and ongoing unfavorable production conditions for European and Asian producers. In a world where every inch of arable land needs to be used as efficiently as possible, countries with high nitrogen supply can use it as a geopolitical tool. The company benefits from affordable energy in North America versus higher production costs overseas, giving them a strategic advantage. Despite being 30% below its all-time high, the company remains in terrific shape. CF sees a prolonged bull case, with high demand expected to consistently outperform supply growth, putting tremendous pressure on growers to improve production and stimulating nitrogen demand more than ever. CF is poised to continue the uptrend it started in 2020, especially in a scenario where natural gas prices rise again.

On a side note, please be aware that CF is highly volatile. If you believe that this stock is right for you, incorporate this in your decision-making.

