Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) lost 59% of its value during its downtrend, before setting up for a reversal that is now most likely in its wave 4 formation. The stock's chances of continuing in its expansion are significant, but first, important conditions have to be met in its price action. The stock and the industry benchmark are hinting at a higher likelihood of upcoming weakness, and while actual shareholders may want to consider setting appropriate stop-losses, new investors could wait until major risks have been mitigated. Based on the observed situation, I start the coverage of TSM with a hold rating. In this article, I explain an actionable trading opportunity in the short term; I discuss multiple outcomes, while I always examine the downside risk, by considering appropriate stop-loss levels and actively managing the risk exposure.

A quick look at the big picture

The US technology sector has been the strongest group leading the rally set during January, slowing down in the past week as the sector performed flat, while companies in the consumer cyclicals industries continue to build positive momentum. The most recent leaders of the sector, semiconductor manufacturers, computer hardware manufacturers, as well as companies in the consumer electronics industry, could achieve a much better performance in the past month than recorded toward the end of 2022, building strong positive momentum. However, semiconductor manufacturers seem to slow down their expansion in the past week, while most of the companies have been the biggest losers in the past year, and are still showing great potential for recovering from their steep losses.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) could continue in its resilient rally set up from its bottom on October 13, 2022, by overcoming the important resistance set by the EMA55 on its weekly chart and recording a strong breakout from its downtrend. While the industry reference has confirmed its reversal, after weeks of strong expansion, the benchmark could be set for some consolidation, as it still faces some minor overhead resistance and lately recorded a slowdown in its relative strength expansion when compared to the broader technology market, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), or more narrowly the Nasdaq-100 tracked by the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ), while also its momentum indicator, the MACD, is hinting to a top.

Where are we now?

TSM has formed a double top with the ATH set on January 13, 2022. The stock has successively dropped by forming an Elliott downward impulse sequence, which led to a bottom at $59.43 on November 3, 2022, with the completion of wave 5.

The stock has since reverted during massive accumulation days, and retraced around 45% of its losses, leading TSM out from its downtrend, by confirming its price over both the EMA200 and the EMA55 on its weekly chart.

Although this strong movement is likely part of a new Elliott upward impulse sequence, the stock has shown significant weakness in the past week, on increasing sell-side volume, resulting in testing its short-term EMA8, where it has rebounded during the last market session.

TSM's MACD is hinting at a slowdown of the upward trend, the indicator has been negatively extended for a long time, as the stock performed weaker than the broader technology market, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), and just recently hinted at some relative strength, which I still don't consider as meaningful, as the stock seems to struggle to outperform its benchmark. For assessing the likely outcomes of the observed situation, it's important to consider the stock in a narrower time frame, which will allow me to define my contingency plan based on my investment strategy.

What is coming next?

On TSM's daily chart, the MACD is confirming the likelihood of exhaustion of the positive momentum. The relative strength has been significantly declining in the last month, now hovering at the lowest level since the beginning of 2023. The declining volume, is hinting at more cautiousness among investors, likely also influenced by the recent escalation in tensions between the US and China, while Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has reportedly reduced its stake in TSM by 86% after being invested in the company for only one quarter, and other institutional investors such as hedge fund Egerton Capital, Hudson Bay Capital Management, or Tiger Global Management, have completely exited their position. Investors should consider that this data is retrospective, and these investors sold their positions during Q4, 2022, while it is still undisclosed if some positions have more recently been bought back or new institutional investors have built relevant long positions.

I consider a higher likelihood of seeing TSM forming wave 4 of what I see as its Elliott upward impulse sequence. Here, the retracement should not extend under the price level of wave 1 at $83.63, which is hinting at a bottom most likely between $86 and $84.

The successful formation of wave 4 would allow TSM to turn into wave 5, extending most probably between $112 and $117, in the time approaching the upcoming Q1 2023 financial results event, expected on April 13. While it is early to make any such projections, this scenario would offer a great risk/reward profile, and long-exposed investors may choose to hold on to their position to not miss the next wave, but what if the whole formation fails, and wave 4 crosses into the territory of wave 1? Here, the chances are high that the stock would extend into the downward movement, testing the lower limits of the upward trend channel, and if the stock sets up a reversal, the movement after wave 5 would most likely follow the failed wave 4 in its negative extension.

Investors who are interested in opening a position in TSM, could wait on the sidelines and observe if the stock retraces into the territory of wave 1, or if a reversal may form in the discussed price range. There is no urgency to enter the stock, and I would certainly not add any new position while the stock is trying to form wave 4. The MACD will most likely hint at a reversal, while I would like to see the price action be supported by a surge in buy-side volume and a significant increase in the stock's relative strength, which will be necessary to overcome TSM's most important overhead resistances now set by the EMA8, the EMA21, and between $99 and $102.

Actual investors who prefer to keep their position open could consider setting a trailing stop-loss under the EMA21 on the weekly chart, or under the EMA55 on the daily chart, while bearing in mind that if the stock falls below $83.63, the chances are high of seeing it testing price levels around $80 and that the Elliott wave formation would have failed. TSM could then fall back into stage 1 or even turn into a new downtrend, two scenarios I would not like to see as an investor.

After the strong two legs up from the bottom, and by considering the likelihood of the discussed scenarios, I begin the coverage of TSM with a hold rating. The stock broke out of its downtrend, and long-term-oriented investors could consider increasing their position if the assumption of a successful wave 4 formation is confirmed.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is not an absolute instrument, but a way to increase investors' success probabilities and a tool allowing them to be oriented in whatever security is listed on the markets. One would not drive towards an unknown destination without consulting a map or using a GPS. I believe the same should be true when making investment decisions. I consider techniques based on the Elliott Wave Theory, as well as likely outcomes based on Fibonacci's principles, by confirming the likelihood of an outcome contingent on time-based probabilities. The purpose of my technical analysis is to confirm or reject an entry point in the stock, by observing its sector and industry, and most of all its price action. I then analyze the situation of that stock and calculate likely outcomes based on the mentioned theories.

The semiconductor industry broke out from its downtrend after performing relatively strongly over the past month. However, the most recent price action hints at the temporary exhaustion of this trend. TSM has successfully formed wave 3 of its Elliott impulse sequence and is retracing into what I expect to become wave 4. Although the successful formation of wave 4 would most likely offer a great opportunity, there is no urgency to buy the stock before the leg down will be completed, as investors don't want to see wave 4 extending into the territory of wave 1, or even the stock dropping in a new downtrend. Actual investors who are holding on to their position may want to consider setting a stop-loss in the discussed price ranges, while I would certainly not add any new position until the discussed signals would hint at the reversal into wave 5. Based on the observed actual situation and the discussed likely outcomes, I start the coverage of TSM with a hold rating.