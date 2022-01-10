ZIM Integrated: Should You Follow The JPMorgan Bulls?

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Marketplace

Summary

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping is facing macro headwinds.
  • The company will be barely profitable this year and could report losses next year.
  • Thanks to a fortress balance sheet, ZIM should be able to weather that downturn.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Cash Flow Club. Learn More »
Container Ship Beneath Bridge

shaunl

Article Thesis

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) remains a volatile stock and it is pretty clear that the best times have passed. Wall Street is currently forecasting that ZIM will generate very meager profits this year and in 2024, which will mean

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
47.62K Followers
Author of Cash Flow Club
The Investment Community where "Cash Flow is King"
According to Tipranks, Jonathan is among the top 0.5% of bloggers (as of January 10, 2022: https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-weber).


If you want to reach out, you can send a direct message here on Seeking Alpha, or an email to jonathandavidweber@gmail.com.


Disclosure:

I work together with Darren McCammon on his Marketplace Service Cash Flow Club.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.