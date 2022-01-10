shaunl

Article Thesis

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) remains a volatile stock and it is pretty clear that the best times have passed. Wall Street is currently forecasting that ZIM will generate very meager profits this year and in 2024, which will mean that the dividend will shrink dramatically, potentially even to zero. Thanks to a very strong balance sheet, ZIM could nevertheless be a solid investment, as long as container rates start to improve in the not-too-distant future. JPMorgan (JPM) has recently come out with a pretty bullish note -- should investors follow them?

What Happened?

ZIM Integrated Shipping has recently seen its shares jump up (although they are still down quite a lot over the last year) due to a bullish note from JPMorgan. JPM's Samuel Bland called ZIM undervalued as markets (presumably) are putting too much weight on near-term headwinds such as low container rates, while ZIM's strong balance sheet will remain in place even if the company loses money from 2023 to 2025.

A Strong Balance Sheet Offers Protection During Tough Times

While container ship owners that have locked in strong lease rates for years are still doing very well, container liners such as ZIM Integrated Shipping are facing tough times. Several factors have resulted in an adverse environment where container shipping rates are way lower than they were in the recent past when ZIM and its peers benefitted from the pandemic-driven logistic problems and high shipping demand that resulted in high rates.

First, the ongoing economic slowdown results in less demand for the transportation of goods across the world's oceans. Rising interest rates have resulted in weaker consumer sentiment, which is why some consumers are not spending as much on discretionary goods, relative to the last two to three years, when massive fiscal and monetary stimulus made consumers flush with cash. The fact that pandemic restrictions have mostly ended also has resulted in a shift when it comes to how consumers are spending their money. During the pandemic, traveling, going out, and so on suffered, and consumers spent more money on goods -- these goods were shipped across the ocean in many cases. But when consumers are now spending more of their cash on dining out, traveling, or going to concerts, instead of buying new TVs or furniture, then fewer goods are shipped, which is bad for container shipping rates, all else equal.

Second, the waning of the pandemic has resulted in fewer logistics problems. While ports weren't able to handle all the containers they received at times during the pandemic, e.g. due to workers being quarantined, these logistical infrastructure problems have waned. That means that ships aren't waiting off the coasts any longer, which has resulted in improved availability for ships, which, in turn, has negatively impacted container shipping rates.

Last but not least, the massive orders for new container ships that we have seen over the last couple of years have started to impact the market. With more ships being built, there is a larger overall capacity for moving containers from A to B. This negatively impacts container shipping rates, all else equal.

Overall, these contributing factors have resulted in a steep decline in container shipping rates over the last year:

drewry.co.uk

The good news is that container shipping rates have mostly stopped their decline and have been relatively stable over the last three months or so. The bad news is that this new, stabilized level is way lower relative to the rates we have seen before that. One year ago, container shipping rates were almost 5x as high as today, meaning ZIM and its peers were generating way higher revenues per ship back then. The impact on ZIM's profits is even more pronounced, due to the impact of operating leverage -- while revenues have fallen massively, operating expenses, including ship charter rates, have not fallen as much. As a result, ZIM's profits have dropped quite a lot in the recent past, and they will most likely fall further going forward.

During the third quarter (Q4 results will be announced in March), ZIM generated revenues of $3.2 billion. While that was still up marginally year over year, it was around 15% less than the revenue that ZIM generated half a year prior to that. Over the same time frame, earnings per share have fallen from a hefty $14.19 to just $9.66, which makes for a 32% decline over six months. The much steeper profit decline, relative to the sales performance, is the result of the aforementioned operating leverage -- while operating leverage is advantageous during times when a company is growing, it's a headwind when the company's revenues are shrinking. For the fourth quarter, results most likely were worse: Analysts are predicting that ZIM Integrated Shipping will report earnings per share of $3.05, down massively versus the profits ZIM generated during Q1-Q3 (more than $10 per quarter on average). For the current year and for 2024, the outlook is even worse:

Seeking Alpha

In the above chart, we see the consensus earnings per share estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping for 2022, 2023, and 2024, and how those estimates have changed over time. It is pretty clear that the outlook has worsened drastically in recent months -- half a year ago, analysts were still predicting earnings per share of around $15 for 2023, while the current estimate sees ZIM earn just $0.23 per share for the entire year -- less than one-hundredth of what ZIM has earned last year.

For 2024, analysts were predicting solid, although unspectacular profits half a year ago. Today, they are forecasting substantial net losses for the year. We have seen that estimates can change substantially over time, thus it is not at all set in stone that ZIM will generate net losses next year. But as a base case scenario, these estimates could be suitable -- ZIM will likely only earn considerably more than what analysts are predicting right now if container shipping markets improve meaningfully. That will very likely happen eventually, but the big question is when exactly that happens.

Contributing factors for an eventual improvement in container shipping rates include improving economic growth. If a recession is avoided or has passed, consumers will likely become more eager again when it comes to buying non-needed, discretionary goods. That should be positive for container shipping demand. Once the current container ship newbuild backlog has been worked through, the global fleet size could start to moderate again, as older vessels are sorted out. Shipping regulation from the IMO could help in shrinking the fleet, as some older vessels might be sorted out due to not meeting emission limits etc. The growth in the middle class in countries such as China, India, and so on should also help. Many consumers are able to spend more on discretionary goods in these countries, which should help with global consumer goods demand and which should thus positively impact container liners, all else equal. The growing spending power for consumers in these high-growth nations is a macro trend that will likely remain in place for many years and that should thus help ZIM and its peers over time. Still, despite these factors making a recovery of global container shipping markets likely, it looks like the near-term good be bad for ZIM.

Luckily, ZIM is well-positioned to weather a downturn, thanks to a fortress balance sheet. Looking at the most recent filing, we see the following:

ZIM filing

Cash and equivalents totaled $3.16 billion at the end of the third quarter, up from $2.8 billion one year earlier. Accounting for $100 million in loans, ZIM had around $3 billion of net cash on its balance sheet at the end of the most recent quarter -- for a company that is valued at $2.65 billion, that is incredible. Note that this does not account for ZIM's lease liabilities, which total $3.02 billion. But as JPM and many others have argued, including these lease liabilities in the net cash calculation does not make a lot of sense -- ZIM does not pay any interest, and the lease liabilities go hand in hand with an asset-like right of use for the respective vessels. ZIM's current net cash position is thus larger than its market capitalization -- which means that the company is clearly priced for a downturn. If ZIM burns through half its current cash position over the next two years, which is a pretty bearish estimate, I believe, then ZIM would still hold a net cash position of around $1.5 billion at the end of 2024 -- or close to 60% of the current market capitalization. The ultra-strong balance sheet thus gives ZIM a lot of power when it comes to stomaching the ongoing downturn, and the cash load also gives ZIM flexibility when it comes to utilizing its cash in case an opportune takeover target materializes.

Final Thoughts

The current macro environment is tough for ZIM and its peers, but things should eventually get better. Until then, ZIM's strong balance sheet reduces risks considerably.

Does that mean ZIM is a buy right here? I personally believe that container ship owners such as Danaos (DAC) with locked-in profits and cash flows over the next couple of years are preferable, as they are less volatile and since more reliable shareholder returns are available through them.

That being said, buying into ZIM and waiting out the current downturn before things eventually improve could work out, thus ZIM does not have to be a bad investment at all.