This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Feb. 13.

In this article, we catch up on the Q4 results of the Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC). The company delivered a double-digit rise in net income over Q4 with a modest drop in the NAV. Portfolio quality worsened slightly but remained strong as GBDC continued to deliver net realized gains. We expect another sharp rise in net income in Q1 with a likely dividend hike.

GBDC remains an attractive higher credit-quality BDC choice and continues to trade at a decent valuation at a 7% discount to book (vs. a 3% sector average). It has a 9.6% dividend yield. The portfolio targets primarily floating-rate first-lien loans and is very well diversified with over 300 positions. Top sectors include software and healthcare.

Quarter Update

Adjusted net investment income increased by 12%, primarily due to the rise in base rates. GBDC raised its base dividend by 10% in the previous quarter and kept its dividend unchanged for Q1.

Despite the previous raise, dividend coverage rose further to 112%. With additional income tailwinds in place, we expect further dividend hikes in the medium term.

The NAV fell a bit over 1% which was a similar change as in Q4.

The NAV drop was due to unrealized depreciation from spread widening mark-to-market changes. Importantly, the bulk of this was due to spread widening in the highest-quality credits where credit losses are unlikely.

GBDC has built-up a kind of loan-loss reserve cushion of around 5% of NAV in cumulative net unrealized depreciation since March of last year. This is in the context of 0.3% of net realized gains. This 5% will either be reversed in the future, in whole or in part, if the credit cycle proves to be benign. Or it will be used to mitigate losses in the portfolio, cushioning future drops in the NAV.

Overall, GBDC delivered a 1% total NAV return for Q4 which was slightly below the median figure of companies that have reported so far. GBDC hasn't had a negative total NAV return quarter since Q1-2020.

Income Dynamics

Net new investments were fairly muted, providing less of an income tailwind.

Leverage ticked up slightly, primarily due to the drop in the NAV. Leverage remains on the higher side in the sector which likely constrains the company from making significant new investments.

Portfolio yield rose to 10% while interest expense increased by a smaller amount to 4.4%. Management has guided that spreads on new investments increased by 0.5% to 6.7%, creating another income tailwind as higher-spread assets replace lower-spread ones in the portfolio.

GBDC tweaked their treatment of preferreds dividends which will now accrue as investment income (rather than unrealized appreciation). The previous treatment was very odd and overstated the company's actual net realized gains (a key indicator of underwriting quality) though not by much. It will also cause a rise in the company's reported PIK as the majority of preferreds dividends are structured that way. This bump in PIK should therefore not be viewed as an indicator of portfolio deterioration.

GBDC has an above-average sensitivity to rising short-term rates (15% vs. 11% sector average for a 1% rise in base rates) due to slightly higher leverage and higher proportion of floating-rate assets than the broader sector.

A key mantra we have highlighted a number of times is that the rise in short-term rates gets passed through to income with a significant lag due to two main factors: 1) the setting of the rate at the beginning of the accrual period and 2) a 3-month typical accrual period.

What this means is that, although short-term rates have slowed their ascent, investors should expect at least another quarterly sizable jump in BDC net income figures. GBDC break down this dynamic and show that the GBDC portfolio accrued interest income at an average Libor of 3.75% versus Libor being a full percentage point higher by the end of the quarter. Had the portfolio accrued income at the 4.77% Libor level we saw at the end of Q4, net income would have finished at $0.42 or 13% higher. In other words, we wouldn't be surprised to see another similarly large jump in net income when Q1 numbers are reported.

GBDC

On the debt side, GBDC enjoys very low coupons on its unsecured debt (ranging from 2.05% to 3.375%) with the first maturity coming up in April 2024 - a good place to be for the company - which leaves it with a relatively low level of interest expense in the sector.

Portfolio Quality

The portfolio has enjoyed an impressive run of net realized gains, particularly unusual for a low equity holding portfolio. This run is indicative of strong underwriting by the company - it has a cumulative net realized gain since inception.

Portfolio quality deteriorated slightly with a small rise in the percentage of companies in the lower-credit buckets (shown as higher-numbered buckets in the left-hand chart).

Non-accruals ticked up with non-accrual investments rising to 9 from 8. The current fair-value figure is in line with the sector median.

GBDC publish a report on the middle-market sector as reflected in its portfolio which showed that median profit growth accelerated from Q2 and Q3 levels while the median revenue growth stayed strong. This is a good result for both GBDC as well as the broader sector and highlights that BDCs are in a sweet spot of high and rising income and stable credit quality.

Weighted-average interest coverage was decent at 2.4x at the end of the quarter. This is likely to be at the higher-end of the BDC sector. Management don't expect net realized losses over the medium term to be out of line with historic experience.

Valuation And Return Profile

As the longer-term valuation chart shows, GBDC revalued lower post-COVID, likely as a result of its highly dilutive and, arguably misguided, rights offering. We view this derating as attractive since it reflects an unusual one-off rather than anything to do with the company's underwriting process.

As the following chart shows, GBDC has tended to trade at a below-sector average valuation.

We have tended to add to our GBDC position when its valuation reached a 10% sector discount (i.e. when GBDC trades at a valuation that is 10% below the sector average). Historically, this served as a good entry point.

Points Of Differentiation

Allocating to BDCs is important to do both from a bottom-up as well as a top-down perspective. A bottom-up analysis ensures the investor portfolio holds good-quality BDCs at a decent valuation while a top-down analysis shows whether the investor portfolio skews in any particular direction. In this section, we highlight the key "tilts" or structural features of GBDC and how they compare to the broader sector.

An important differentiating factor of GBDC is that it is the lead lender on most of its loans. This makes it easier for the company to interact with the borrower and make decisions with respect to its loans.

Second, the company has a large number of holdings at over 330 which is more than double the average BDC. This keeps the portfolio well diversified, where an individual credit issue has little impact on the portfolio.

Third, GBDC has a primarily first-lien loan portfolio at 94% vs. 78% for the sector average. This, along with good underwriting, has helped the company keep historical losses minimal. At the same time it is unlikely to generate as much upside as a BDC with a higher-equity allocation such as FDUS or ARCC.

Overall, GBDC is a good choice for a higher-quality / secured loan-focused BDC in the overall investor BDC portfolio.

Takeaways

GBDC continued to perform well through the difficult 2022 year, generating a total NAV return of 5.1% as well as a double-digit dividend raise while keeping realized losses at bay. The portfolio will continue to deliver sizable net income gains at least for another quarter which should lead to another dividend raise in light of its 112% dividend coverage. GBDC has recovered nicely from the levels at which we added to it, significantly closing the valuation gap between it and the broader BDC sector. We continue to hold it in our Core Income and High Income Portfolios but, given the recent rally, now downgrade the holding to Hold from Buy.