Corn is a multipurpose agricultural commodity, and processing transforms corn into food and industrial products, including starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverages, and industrial alcohols. In the U.S., corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol, and the government mandates a gasoline-ethanol blend in automobile fuels.

The U.S. is the world’s leading corn producer and exporter, with Russia and Ukraine being top exporting countries. In a February 16, 2023 article on Seeking Alpha, I wrote about the global wheat market and the Teucrium Wheat ETF product (WEAT). In March 2022, CBOT wheat futures rose to a record high because Russia invaded Ukraine.

In April 2022, CBOT corn futures moved to the highest price since 2012, when the coarse grain reached its record peak. Last year, corn futures ran out of upside steam just 16.75 cents below the 2012 high. As we move into the 2023 crop year in the Northern Hemisphere, the prospects for corn futures remain bullish. The Teucrium Corn ETF product (NYSEARCA:CORN) follows the price action of a portfolio of CBOT corn futures.

War pushed corn to its highest price since 2012 in 2022

It is now one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, an event that significantly impacted the grain and oilseed markets.

The long-term chart dating back to the late 1960s shows that nearby corn futures rose to $8.27 per bushel in April 2022 on supply fears. The coarse grain rallied to a level that was only 16.75 cents below the drought-inspired 2012 record peak.

The chart shows that while the U.S. is the world’s leading corn-producing country, Ukraine is fifth, and Russia is tenth. Together, Ukraine and Russia produce almost as much corn as Argentine, the fourth leading producer.

In 2020, Ukraine and Russia exported 26.1 million metric tons of corn, with Ukraine accounting for the lion’s share of exports with 23 million tons or 12.28% of worldwide exports. Ukraine and Russia are Europe’s breadbasket, producing significant quantities of wheat, corn, barley, and other agricultural products.

Corn futures remain elevated in early 2023

Corn and other grain and oilseed markets are now moving into the 2023 crop year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The chart highlights at above $6.75 per bushel on February 17, nearby March CBOT corn futures were at the highest pre-2021 price in February in a decade since 2013. The weeks leading up to the annual planting season are typically a volatile period because of the uncertainty of the crop. In 2023, with nearly eight billion mouths to feed worldwide and growing, corn’s demand-side fundamentals continue to require farmers to produce more coarse grain to meet the increasing requirements. Moreover, as corn is the primary ingredient in U.S. ethanol, biofuel demand is rising as the U.S. addresses climate change, and oil and gasoline prices are high because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The February WASDE was bullish

I contacted Jake Hanley, Teucrium’s Managing Director, and Sr. Portfolio Strategist. Teucrium founded and administers the Teucrium Corn ETF product (CORN) for his take on the USDA’s latest February World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report. Jake told me:

… nothing in today’s reports change the fundamental fact that we in the US are expected to use more corn, wheat, and soybeans than we produced in the ’22-’23 crop year. With domestic balance sheets tightening we expect continued volatility over the next few months.

The February WASDE report told the corn market:

This month’s 2022/23 U.S. corn outlook is for lower corn used for ethanol and larger ending stocks. Corn used for ethanol is reduced 25 million bushels, based on data through December from the Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report and weekly ethanol production data as reported by the Energy Information Administration for the month of January. With no other use changes, U.S. corn ending stocks are up 25 million bushels from last month. The season-average corn price received by producers is unchanged at $6.70 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2022/23 is forecast 3.6 million tons lower to 1,442.8 million. This month’s foreign coarse grain outlook is for reduced production, consumption, and ending stocks relative to last month. Foreign corn production is down, with a decline for Argentina partially offset by increases for the Philippines and Vietnam. For Argentina, production is cut based on reductions to both area and yield. Foreign barley production is raised reflecting increases for Russia, Australia, and Uruguay. Major global trade changes for 2022/23 include higher projected corn exports for Brazil, Ukraine, Paraguay, Turkey, and Indonesia, with a reduction for Argentina. For 2021/22, Argentina’s exports for the marketing year beginning in March 2022 are lowered based on observed shipments to date, while Brazil is raised. Corn imports for 2022/23 are increased for the EU, with partly offsetting reductions for Indonesia and Malaysia. Sorghum imports are lowered for China, reflecting export cuts for Argentina and the United States. Foreign corn ending stocks are down relative to last month, with declines for Ukraine and Indonesia that are partly offset by increases for Brazil and Canada. Global corn ending stocks, at 295.3 million tons, are down 1.1 million.

While U.S. inventories increased from the January report, global stockpiles fell 1.1 million tons over the period.

The WASDE report validated that the worldwide corn balance sheet remains tight going into the 2023 crop year.

The weather, energy prices, geopolitical tensions, and fertilizer availability

The weeks leading up to any crop year tend to be volatile because of the uncertainty of the factor that is the primary driver of prices, the weather. Drought or flood conditions can cause crop yields to plunge and shortages to develop. The 2012 drought caused corn prices to explode to a record $8.4375 per bushel high.

While price volatility during the planting and growing season is the norm, 2023 is no ordinary year in corn and other agricultural markets for the following reasons:

Energy prices are at the highest level in years. Energy is a significant input cost for farmers growing the crops that feed the world.

Ukraine and Russia are Europe’s breadbasket, and the fertile soil has become a battlefield over the past year. Moreover, the Black Sea ports are critical logistical export hubs that are a warzone, preventing the free flow of agricultural commodities to worldwide consumers.

Russia is a leading fertilizer-exporting country. Russia is punishing “ unfriendly ” countries supporting Ukraine using energy, fertilizers, and other exports as retaliatory economic weapons. A fertilizer shortage has pushed prices to sky-high levels as farmers prepare to plant the 2023 crops.

The chart shows Russian fertilizer exports in 2021. Corn prices are elevated going into the 2023 crop year in the Northern Hemisphere. Corn prices could soar if the U.S. weather does not support a bumper crop. Moreover, inflation and the war in Ukraine have pushed energy, labor, financing, and fertilizer costs higher, putting upward pressure on agricultural commodity prices, and corn is no exception.

CORN is the corn ETF product

The fund summary for the Teucrium Corn Fund states:

CORN holds three actively traded CBOT corn futures contracts starting with the second active month to minimize roll risk. The most recent top holdings include:

Since the most price volatility tends to occur in the nearby futures contract because of speculative interest, CORN often underperforms the nearby contract on the upside and outperforms during downside price corrections.

At $26.64 per share on February 17, CORN had $134.70 million in assets under management. CORN trades an average of 57,065 shares daily and charges a 0.25% management fee.

Nearby March corn futures rallied from $5.6875 on July 22, 2022, to $7.1175 on October 10, 2022, a 25.1% rise. A correction took the March futures to a $6.25 per bushel low on December 7, 2022, a 12.2% decline from the October high.

Over the same period, CORN rose from $22.87 to $28.05 per share, or 22.6%, before correcting to $25.46, or 9.23% below the October high. CORN underperformed the March futures during the rally and outperformed when nearby futures prices corrected lower. As corn moves into the 2023 planting season over the coming weeks, the potential for another test of the 2022 high and the 2012 record peak could be on the horizon. The highest inflation in decades and war in Europe’s breadbasket should limit the downside potential while the upside remains explosive in early 2023.