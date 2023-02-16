CORN: Moving Into The 2023 Planting Season

Summary

  • Corn rose to its highest price since 2012 in 2022 - War in Europe’s breadbasket caused supply and price concerns.
  • Corn futures are sitting at a multi-year high as the Northern Hemisphere heads into the 2023 planting season.
  • Corn’s balance sheet is tight - The February WASDE reported a decline in global ending stocks.
  • The weather, energy prices, geopolitical tensions, and fertilizer availability and prices will determine the path of least resistance of prices.
  • CORN is the ETF that tracks three actively traded CBOT corn futures contracts.
Farmer"s hand holding harvested ear of corn in field

BitsAndSplits/iStock via Getty Images

Corn is a multipurpose agricultural commodity, and processing transforms corn into food and industrial products, including starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverages, and industrial alcohols. In the U.S., corn is the primary ingredient in ethanol, and the government mandates a gasoline-ethanol blend in automobile fuels.

Corn rose to just below the 2012 record high in 2022

Long-Term CBOT CORN Futures Chart (Barchart)

Leading producers by country

The World's Leading Corn-Producing Countries (atlasbig.com)

Leading exporters by country

The World's Leading Corn-Exporting Countries (beef2live.com)

The highest pre-2021 February price since 2013

CBOT Corn Futures Chart (Barchart)

Russia is the top exporter

The World's Leading Fertilizer Exporting Countries (Statista.com)

Fund profile

Fund Profile for the CORN ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

Top holdings

Top Holdings of the CORN ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

Underperformance on the upside, outperformance compared to futures on the downside

Chart of the CORN ETF product (Barchart)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Comments

