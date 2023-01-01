GCL Tech Stares At Dark Year Ahead After Bumper Profits In 2022

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • GCL Technology said its profit tripled in the second half of last year, extending a similar growth rate from earlier in the year, on big price increases for its core polysilicon products.
  • The analyst community is growing increasingly bearish on the company and its peers due to concerns about a coming glut that could lead to plunging polysilicon prices.
  • GCL completed a big expansion at its base in the city of Xuzhou in the first half of last year, bringing its total capacity there to 60,000 tons per year.

Polysilicon chips,

zhangxiaomin

The leading maker of polysilicon said its profit tripled in the second half of last year, but analysts expect the figure to contract this year on falling prices.

Fasten your solar seatbelts!

After notching a year of meteoric

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.47K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.