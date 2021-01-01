After 2022 Slowdown, WuXi Biologics Gets Growth Medicine From Big New Order

Feb. 21, 2023 6:00 AM ETWuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (WXXWY)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.47K Followers

Summary

  • WuXi Biologics revenue growth slowed sharply to 48.4% last year, but it got a jumpstart with its signing of a major new order last month.
  • The company's major shareholder recently sold 56 million shares, the latest in a steady series of such sales since its listing in 2017.
  • Investors are likely drawn to the company’s steady growth, though it will need to show it can return to the high-growth fast lane after last year’s modest slowdown.

Where Tech Meets Business

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images Entertainment

Call it a "Covid hangover."

After five straight years of explosive growth, most recently fueled by surging demand for Covid-related services, leading biomolecular Contract X Organization (CXO) company WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCPK:WXXWY) (2269.HK) has

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.47K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.