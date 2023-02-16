Sage Therapeutics Looking To FDA Approval Of Zuranolone

Feb. 21, 2023 6:23 AM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)BIIB
William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.35K Followers

Summary

  • Sage’s first approved drug, Zulresso, did not sell well.
  • Zuranolone offers significant improvements for depression over current therapies.
  • While some success is built into the stock price, an FDA approval should lead to both short and long-term gains, given the size of the depression therapy market.

Sad on Christmas. Unhappy, lonely or tired man with stress, grief or depression. Family fight, loneliness, frustration or money problem on Xmas.

Tero Vesalainen/iStock via Getty Images

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) specializes in psychiatric drug therapies. Its stock price has fluctuated greatly over the years, with a peak back in 2019. I believe the FDA is likely to approve Sage's candidate zuranolone for both MDD (major

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

William Meyers profile picture
William Meyers
7.35K Followers
I provided stock and bond research and analysis to a small cap specialist investor, Lloyd Miller, from 2002 until his death in January 2018. For my own account I invest mainly in technology and biotechnology stocks. My technology and investment web site is openicon.com, where readers can view the notes I take to make decisions and to write articles for Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAGE, BIIB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.