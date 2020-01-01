NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on February 6th.

The iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) is a global equity index fund investing in a lower-volatility portfolio of global equities. Although the fund suffers below-average losses during downturns and recessions, the difference is quite small, and the fund offers few other benefits relative to global equity benchmark indexes. I'm rating the fund a buy on general bullishness grounds, but I see few reasons to pick the fund over its index.

ACWV - Basics

Investment Manager: BlackRock

Dividend Yield: 2.16%

Expense Ratio: 0.20%

Total Returns CAGR 10Y: 7.58%

ACWV - Overview

ACWV is a global equity index ETF, administered by BlackRock. It tracks the MSCI All Country World Minimum Volatility Index, an index meant to provide investors with diversified global equity exposure while minimizing risk and volatility, and without significant industry or country deviations from its index. The index is somewhat complicated, but I'll to keep it simple.

The fund first selects a parent index, the MSCI World (URTH), which includes all global equities that meet some minimum trading, liquidity, and size criteria. The fund then estimates the portfolio, constructed from these securities, with the lowest level of variance, using returns, risk, and covariance data. The portfolio is constrained so as to not significantly deviate from its parent index in country and industry exposures. There are security caps, meant to reduce concentration and increase diversification.

Although the above process seems vague, it is well-specified, common, and reasonable. A company like MSCI should have no issues designing the process in an adequate manner, or in following said process to create an adequate portfolio.

ACWV's portfolio construction process is meant to create a lower-risk, lower-volatility portfolio. It succeeds at said task, but only moderately so, and the overall impact seems quite muted. ACWV tends to suffer fewer losses when stocks are going down, but also experiences gains when these are going up. The net effect does not seem all that positive, from either a total-return or risk-adjusted return perspective.

As an example, the fund suffered fewer losses than its benchmark in 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The fund then experienced lower gains in 2Q2020, as stock markets swiftly recovered. The net effect was negative, with the fund suffering greater losses than its benchmark during 1H2020. ACWV was less volatile than its benchmark, as expected, but overall results were quite mediocre.

Data by YCharts

Similar, if slightly better, situation has occurred these past twelve months.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, although ACWV does succeed in creating a lower-volatility portfolio, the benefit of doing so has been incredibly low.

ACWV's parent index, the MSCI world, is incredibly broad, diversified index, with investments in thousands of securities, and with exposure to all relevant equity industry segments and dozens of countries. ACWV's portfolio construction process ensures a comparable, if a bit lower, amount of diversification, with investments in hundreds of securities from all industries and dozens of countries.

ACWV's portfolio is constructed so as to prevent significant deviations from its benchmark and, from what I've seen, it succeeds at said task. There are differences, with ACWV underweighting tech, overweighting Japan, etc., but these differences are not significant. It does lack exposure to many large companies, including Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN). These are strong companies, but somewhat more volatile than average, especially these past few years.

Besides the above, not much else stands out about the fund or its index.

ACWV - Performance Analysis

ACWV's performance track-record is below-average, although not significantly so.

The fund has slightly underperformed relative to global equity funds since inception, but not consistently so. ACWV tends to underperform during bull markets and outperform during bear markets, as expected from a low volatility fund. The fund's risk-return profile seems reasonable enough, definitely not great or outstanding. Performance was particularly weak from 2020 to 2021, due to the fund's underweight tech position.

The fund has moderately underperformed relative to U.S. equities since inception, and for most relevant time periods. Underperformance was mostly due to subpar international equity performance.

SeekingAlpha -Chart by Author

In my opinion, ACWV's long-term underperformance outweighs the fund's lower losses during bear markets, and so the fund's performance track-record is below-average. Some risk-averse investors might disagree, but the fund does not reduce losses during downturns by enough for myself.

ACWV - Dividend Analysis

ACWV currently yields 2.2%. It is a low yield on an absolute basis, slightly higher than average for an equity fund, but slightly lower than most dividend equity ETFs.

Data by YCharts

Dividend growth is reasonably good, with dividends growing at a 6.7% CAGR in the past decade. Growth has been inconsistent, and dividend fluctuations and cuts are common.

SeekingAlpha

Although ACWV's dividends do tend to grow, the fund's starting base yield is so low that even long-term investors see little in income. As an example, the fund sports a 5Y yield on cost of 2.4%, rising to 3.6% for the 10Y. Both are very low figures, and much lower than those of most dedicated dividend growth ETFs, including the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

SeekingAlpha

ACWV's low dividend yield and yield on cost make it an ineffective income vehicle. Although this isn't a negative per se, it might be a deal-breaker for income investors, and is an important fact for investors to consider.

ACWV - Valuation Analysis

ACWV's valuation is cheaper than that of the average U.S. equity fund, due to the fund's exposure to cheap international stocks. On the other hand, the fund's valuation is slightly more expensive than that of the average global equity fund. It is not immediately clear to me why this is the case, but it is common for lower risk, lower volatility stocks to trade with premium valuations, which seems like the most likely explanation.

Fund Filings - Chart by author

In my opinion, as the fund's valuation is more expensive than that of its closest benchmark, said valuation should be considered a negative for the fund and its investors. In any case, valuation differentials are small, and not significant negatives or positives either way.

As mentioned previously, although ACWV does not seem to have any significant negatives, it does not seem to have any significant positives either.

Conclusion

ACWV invests in a lower-volatility portfolio of global equities. The fund offers investors few significant benefits, but has few downsides as well. I'm rating the fund a buy on general bullishness grounds, but I see few reasons to pick the fund over its index.